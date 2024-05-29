Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Jefferies Software Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Jefferies Software Conference May 29, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Hawk - Corporate Vice President, DATA, AI, & Digital Apps

Conference Call Participants

Joe Gallo - Jefferies

Joe Gallo

All right. We're going to get started. I'm Joe Gallo. And today, we're delighted to host Jessica Hawk, Corporate Vice President of Data, AI and digital apps. She's been at Microsoft for three years, I believe. She previously had co-founded Capax Global, a national system integrator and one of the few super partners with Microsoft. But her role in all things data and AI makes her probably the most important or interesting person at this conference as well as Microsoft. So thank you very much. And also thank you to Kendra and James for joining us in Investor Relations as well. Maybe to kick things off, you've been at Microsoft three years, which I think is interesting because most people at Microsoft have been there decades. And so you have a fresh perspective and you also co-founded Capax. Can you just give us a sense of where most of your time is being spent and what your biggest focus areas are now?

Jessica Hawk

Sure. Good morning, everybody. I spent most of my -- so product marketing is done differently at every organization around the world for sure. At Microsoft, it is very much a product strategy role. So we spend a ton of time assessing market conditions, working with our engineering teams to find product market fit, doing a lot with sales enablement. So less on the -- some of those I think when people hear marketing, they start thinking about sort of the traditional campaign development and asset creation, imagery. We have a sister org that does that. My role is to run the product strategy for most of Azure. And Azure is organized in three distinct areas: infra, data and AI and digital

