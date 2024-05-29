Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) TD Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference May 29, 2024 12:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Papermaster - Chief Technology Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Ramsay - TD Cowen

Matt Ramsay

Thank you very much to everybody coming out to the keynote session here of TD Cowen's TMT Conference. My name is Matt Ramsay. I work in the semiconductor research team and my microphone is doing funny things. And that’s going to annoy me. All right. You guys can let me know if it gets better or worse.

But we are really, really excited to have Mark Papermaster from AMD, who's been the CTO of the company for a long time after a distinguished career at IBM, at Apple, at Cisco and has been CTO for the last 10 or 12 years. And the products that his team have engineered in the market have changed the AMD market cap by 150x, something like that. So I mean, maybe that's good.

So we're -- Mark's been a friend for a long time and we're delighted to have him here. So thank you very much, Mark for coming.

Mark Papermaster

Thanks for having me.

Matt Ramsay

People would ask me, why we chose to invite AMD to be the keynote here? And I think it's pretty simple. AI is affecting computing at literally every level from the data center to the PC, embedded wireless infrastructure, gaming, gaming consoles. And AMD is the one company that has either a number one or number two position in literally every one of those markets. And so I think Mark is a great person to give us all some perspective on what's going on high-performance computing and AI. So on behalf of everyone here before we get started into the fun stuff, Mark, just thank you for your partnership.

