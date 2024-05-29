NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Management presents at TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 29, 2024 9:40 AM ET

Jeff Palmer - Head of IR

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the semiconductor room at TD Cowen's 52nd Annual TMT Conference. Very pleased to be joined by Jeff Palmer, Head of IR from NXP Semiconductor.

Thanks, Josh.

To start -- by the way, this is meant to be interactive, so if you have questions, please do wave your hands or throw something at me and we'll get a mic handed out to you to ask a question for the live transcript. But, Jeff, to start, I mean, from the outside looking in, it's looked like NXP has handled this cycle with more stability relative to both NXP's passed, and many of your peers. Can you walk through some of this actionable steps that management took to bring us what looked like visibility in a calm, through a very violent storm?

Yeah, sure, Josh. I think it really breaks down into two things. One, we attempted to try to land or create a soft landing for our investors, for our company, right? We didn't want to have go over our skis and have a big step down. So probably in around mid-2022, we started to see concerning signs coming out of China. And so, we made the decision at that point when we could have kept refilled our channel back to the 2.5 months, we kept our channel pretty lean at about 1.6 months. So, as you know, half of our business transacts through the global distribution channel. So that's half the business we put a governor on, so to speak. And we maintain that low channel inventory right up until our most recent earnings call, where we did indicate that we're getting a little bit more optimistic about the second half. And we will start to begin to refill the channel in a very methodical way. So our 2Q guidance contemplates raising the channel inventory from 1.6 months to 1.7 months. Not a lot, just kind of taking it very slow and methodically. So that's one side. The other side on the other half of the business is, which is direct. In Q2 '23, we started to get some feedback from our direct customers, primarily large global auto Tier 1s, that they admitted. They said, look, we know we have a contract with you for NCNR material. If you force us to take it, which is legally liable, we're just going to put that material on the shelf. And we said, okay, that doesn't help anybody. So we worked with those customers to find a business accommodation to allow them to digest and burn off some of that on hand inventory. And those two things, I think are what allowing us to see a more soft landing here in '24 for some of our peers. Without patting ourselves on the back, if you really look at the data in three of our four segments, we saw roughly 30% peak-to-trough declines. We just saw it earlier.

Got it. Thank you for all the color. And then I guess we stop there and start looking forward. What's given you confidence? You've talked about growth in the back half of the year, half over half to -- and why is now the right time to refill the channel? What sort of signals are you seeing that's allowing you to talk to sort of a roughly flat 2024 in aggregate off of the soft first half?

It's directly from talking to our direct customers that kind of addresses kind of that half of the business. They are starting to go through their digestion process. We also have some very company-specific ramps that are taking place in the second half of the year. So that gives us partial clarity there. And then on the other side, on a distribution primarily in China, we're seeing better trends, better velocity of sellout through the channel. And so, we will start to refill the channel. So think of our optimism in the second half, again being partially direct and partially channel.

Got it. And on refilling the channel, I think you've talked to getting closer to the 2.5 month normal, but not necessarily all the way there. Is that the right way to think about how you slowly build the back half of the year? And then maybe could you provide some color on the company-specific ramps in the back half? Are those primarily auto? Are they mobile? Is there a particular end vertical you're most excited about?

Sure. So, in terms of the company-specific drivers, some of them are auto. We have some radar programs. And in automotive, you win a design wind, you babysitter for two years or three years, and then you go into production. As you get close to that start of production date, the amount of conversations with customers go up and becomes put some real meat to the ramp. That's what's starting to happen now. So it's on radar, as well as some other automotive products. And then secondarily in our Comm Infra group, we have our secure cards business. And we did have a lawsuit that was settled with Impinj. That lawsuit being settled kind of took a little bit of the cloud off of that market. And so, customers are coming back in, looking to start programs. So it's partially automotive, partially RFID-type tagging programs. And then on your first question about the rate of filling up the channel. So, I don't think anyone should expect us to exit the year anywhere near 2.5 months. I think we're going to take this very slow and methodically. Think about 1.7 in Q2. If it sells out at a positive rate, we may raise in Q3 and raise in Q4. But we will not get anywhere near 2.5 months in 2024.

A couple more on the cycle and then I promise I'll leave it alone. Embedded in the back half growth, I think you were at 144 days of inventory on the balance sheet. And your previous target was around 105. I don't know if that's still relevant anymore.

It's about right.

Are you expecting to bleed through inventory on the back half of the year? And how should we think about the corresponding move in utilization rates that you would expect in the back half given what you've sort of guided to already?

Right. Good question. So initially, we will refill the channel from on hand inventory. We're maintaining the inventory in diaphragm on our balance sheet at a lower dollar value allows us to turn it through the back end fairly quickly, right? So that will be the first source of refilling the channel. At a certain point, our ERP systems kick in and say, hey, you've got your inventory, your DIO down to a certain level, we need to start wafers. And so, our cycle time for wafers can be anywhere from three months to six months. And so sometime in the second half of the year, all things being equal being positive, we will start to see utilization start to tick up.

Got it.

But I wouldn't expect that significant in the second half of '24. That probably affected that will probably be more into '25.

Okay. And then sort of putting the cycle aside, last year auto -- this year and last year, auto grew roughly in line with SAAR despite what I think most of us agree is a pretty healthy semiconductor content growth underneath. As we get to normalization of the channel and inventory, when do you think is the point when NXP can get to the levels where we start to grow above the SAAR? Is that sort of in the back half of the year into next year? Is that just a function of when inventory gets cleaned up, which you're expecting in the second quarter of this year?

Jeff Palmer

I think it's a combination of, first, let's help our customers burn off their on-hand inventory. Let's first just ship to end demand. And so I think if we start to see a more optimistic view in global auto production in '25, you'll start to see more of the secular trends kick in then.

Got it. Okay. And moving on, I mean, we often describe NXP as sort of a tweener. Like it doesn't have high-voltage power discretes that allows you to do some spreadsheet math on content per inverter. It's not an ADAS processing pure play necessarily like a Mobileye or what NVIDIA, Qualcomm, Ambarella are trying to do. So it's often harder to both quantify but also explain NXP's content story. Maybe you could spend a couple of minutes in particular, talking about where is NXP's most excited about from a content and secular standpoint? And also what are the drivers of the software-defined car that are pulling in NXP's content? And how do you benefit from that?

Jeff Palmer

Great. Big question, Josh. So I think first off, when you see we're kind of between, I'd say what that question doesn't highlight we're kind of the infrastructure of the car, we’re everywhere in the car. Yes, you're right. We don't do power discretes, and that's by choice. We find our discrete market to be CapEx intensive, lower gross margin, more than likely a price-sensitive market. Not something we want to participate in. So what do we do? In our audit end market, over half the revenue there is processors from microcontrollers all the way to MPUs. The other half of the revenue is a combination of analog and RF type of devices. So I mean that's the kind of things we do. What we're most excited by and you alluded to is this evolution of the software-defined vehicle. And we're working with direct auto OEMs, not the Tier 1s, the auto OEMs want to have a system that allows for a more of a longer life cycle of the car. So when you drive a car off the lot today, it's pretty much sale the day you drive it off, right? I mean it is what it is, right? The idea of the OEMs is why don't we build a vehicle that has a more software life cycle type of adder? Where as you drive it off the lot, maybe in a year's time, they can download features, change different functionality of the car, add different learnings that they've created for listening, taking data from the car. And so, how do we help with that? So we've introduced a family that's called the S32 core ride family. It's a family of NPUs ranging from 5 nanometers all the way to a 50, 55-nanometer type microcontroller or microprocessors. The idea of the software-defined vehicle is to build a hierarchy of processing fabric, starting at the very top where you might have a vehicle computer. Then the vehicle computer will manage multiple domain processors, those domain processors are 16-nanometer products. They're in shipment today. Below that domain processor level, our zonal processors, which are more physical aggregations in the car. Those are 28, 40-nanometer type products. And those zonal processors would manage all the edge controllers around the car that don't need to be integrated together. Our value add is our family, the S32 family, is software compatible with that 5-nanometer part all the way down to the inch nodes.

A couple of follow-ups on that. First, I think originally, there was a perception that we -- myself included, shared that software-defined car and this rearchitecture of the vehicle was going to be inherently tied to electrification and EVs.

Not true.

That was my question. Thanks.

It’s not true. Think of the software defined vehicle, it's maybe not the thing that you as a consumer will see when you buy the car. It's the infrastructure processing of the car, right? The plumbing, the processing plumbing. And it's not just processors, it's processors, PMIC, high-speed interfaces, ranging from CAN, LIN, FlexRay up to Ethernet and to be able to distribute this data throughout the car.

And could you walk through what's the overall content expansion on a software-defined vehicle for NXP, for instance, what are the ASPs you're looking at for these -- the 5-nanometer SoC, the 16-nanometer ones? And is there any level of cannibalization where you have more complex processors sucking in content from edge microcontrollers? Or that's...

Jeff Palmer

There's probably some probably relatively low. Kind from a content perspective, that vehicle computer in most applications has two processors for redundancy. Each one is about a $50 adder. The domain processors can range from roughly $20, $25, something in that range. So depending on how many of the OEM implements. You can do the math, I think, on that, Josh. And then on the zones, you're talking kind of mid-teens.

Sorry, go ahead.

And then on the edge microcontrollers, they can range by box.

And how has the competitive environment changed as a software-defined car has become more important to your end OEM customers? And it used to be probably what, six or seven auto MCU companies, but not all of them have gone below 28-nanometer for auto-grade microcontrollers. And certainly, I think you're the only one actually maybe two that have gone down to 5-nanometer. Why do you feel the need to go to that level of compute horsepower? And what's the competitive environment like in this new vehicle architecture?

In the S32 family, specifically, the only vendor that we see who technologically could do what we are doing if they decided, we think is something like a Renesas. They have a lot of deep understanding of the processing architecture of the car. We -- Infineon is primarily looking at it being a zonal player. ST coming, I think, looking in the same way. I think they both said they're not doing any type of MPU development. This is not a -- the software entire vehicle is not somewhere we would see a Microchip or TI, right?

Right. And do you view the 5-nanometer MPU as beachhead that sucks in content, not just for your microcontroller franchise, but also other applications like RADAR, BMS? And I guess using that as a bridge, how would you rank order your excitement and the growth pipeline for those other non-processing centric applications in the vehicle?

Jeff Palmer

Right. So the radar business is the largest of the three you highlighted. When we did our Analyst Day in 2021 we highlighted three major accelerated growth drivers under the auto segment. Radar which at that time in 2021 was about $600 million, and we anticipated it to grow to about $1.1 billion in '24. We're probably close to that should value, if you would. We took a little bit of a step back in '23 with the inventory digestion. So -- but I think, secularly, that's still the largest current accelerated growth driver. The electrification was about a $200 million baseline in '21. It should have hit about $400 million exiting '24. We're far ahead of that at this point. And then on the S32 family, early production of that started at about $300 million in '21, and we expected it to be about $600 million exiting ‘24. We are ahead of that as well. In terms of what we're most excited about, we think the software defined vehicle in the S32 family has the largest, longest runway of growth over a longer period of time.

And the 5-nanometer SoC -- or sorry, MPU is not until 2026.

That's the first production, as first start of production, yes. It's already taped out. It's already with customer samples. It's an interesting development cycle where we built a physical piece of silicon, but also a virtual model where the customers have been for some time, writing their code against that virtual model. And now that we've taped the part out and they're sampling, they're comparing the reaction of both of those. It's actually a very interesting way of doing code development on the product.

That seemed like a big change in the go-to-market for NXP in particular, going a lot more direct to OEMs versus Tier 1s.

Correct.

Could you maybe spend a minute or two talking about how that relationship has changed over the last three years to four years because objectively, it does feel like the semis companies, not just NXP are getting closer with the OEMs and getting closer to the center of decision-making.

Jeff Palmer

We've always had a relationship with the OEM and the engineer departments. But with this evolution of the software-defined vehicle, the car companies have to own the software development, not the Tier 1s, right? And the key thing to understand is -- the architecture of a software-defined vehicle will be different for every auto OEM. It's not -- there's not a standard structure. I kind of give you the most hierarchical way to think about it. But every OEM will attack it slightly differently. You're right. We will continue to work very closely with the OEMs. But at the end of the day, we'll continue to transact the business with the Tier 1s.

And do you see a step function or a material increase? I'm sure it's been ongoing in the amount of R&D resources and engineers you need to throw at this problem? And how much of a cultural change has it been to…

Jeff Palmer

Well, change has been ongoing since about 2016, 2017. That's how long this family has been in development. And what's interesting is, right now, the need in that part of the company is for more software engineers, more computer science engineers, not chip designers. We have plenty with us. So that has been a change, but we have inside of our 16% R&D spend envelope that has been accounted for.

Less fun topic maybe. There was a Bloomberg article out in March that rehighlighted. It wasn't really -- didn't seem all that new honestly to me. But China's ambitions to move to more domestic supply, in particular for the auto market. Can you talk about what you're seeing on the ground from your customers? And I mean we've also seen Tier 1s getting vocal about partnering with local Chinese suppliers, but also NXP playing a bit of defense talking about working with Chinese manufacturing partners as well. So I'd just be curious to hear your view of -- from both a technical and commercial standpoint of what's going on with your conversations with Chinese customers and your view of the cheese auto market in particular.

Jeff Palmer

Sure. So what ours are telling us in China today, these are local domestic players. They want us to actually manufacture in China. So, they understand our sensitivity around doing IP development in China. What they really want to do is they want to understand that they have a secure supply chain. And so we've kicked off a program where we identified three fab partners. TSMC for 16 and 28 nanometer in Nanjing. We are not currently in that fab, that fab. We will work with TSMC to auto qualify that fab. Secondarily, we have a long history with SMIC but that's been primarily on the IoT and mobile side. We will work with SMIC to develop auto-qualified products. And then we've chosen a third 300-millimeter mixed signal partner. We have not disclosed who it is, but it's already been decided. So that kind of addresses our front-end capability. On back end, our largest package test assembly site is in Tianjin. Over time, as this evolves, we will start to move some of the rest of world manufacturing out of that site to Southeast Asia, and that site will become more of a China for China's manufacturing site. We think over time that, that does address the churn about the supply chain in China. About local manufacturing or local design shops. Look, our view is that it would be naive to think that the Chinese are going to evolve a robust domestic semiconductor industry. Today, what we see is there are local microcontroller players is about 12 to 15 of them that we can identify. They are primarily consumer IoT players. These are people like GigaDevice, OmniVision, so on and so forth. All in that dozen or so players is about $500 million of revenue that they collectively take. We don't see any of those players making a headway into the auto market today. We do see that there are clearly quite a bit of discrete manufacturers and discrete designers for power discretes, so I think that will be a big area of construction. And we are seeing some start-ups in the -- I would call catalog analog space, again, not our sweet spot, so to speak. Over time, we do expect there to be a fairly robust tiny semiconductor market. Now our view of any market is we have to innovate to compete. If the government or local Chinese government comes and says a mandates, you must buy local, that's not anything NXP can fight or a battle where we'll navigate it the best we can as it evolves.

But for now, from your conversations with your customers, a Western IC design for manufacturing -- I mean, even TSMC like a Taiwanese-based foundry or a Chinese foundry in China satisfies the local requirements for now, and we'll see where the guideposts move.

Jeff Palmer

Based on what customers are telling us, yes.

And…

Allows us to be competitive on cost. That's the other thing a lot of people how can a Western company be competitive against, let's say, a local company has a lower cost of capital or lower purchase of material. Having the ability to have a close supply chain in China should enable us to be very competitive on cost prospective.

And how do you protect against IP leakage because that's always been a concern for companies that manufacture in China?

So again, you got to remember, we're not doing the IP development inside of China. We really don't do a lot of that any longer. We've been working with SMIC for many years, have never seen any leakage of IP from -- you got to think -- we're providing them the GDS2 tape. It's very difficult to reverse engineer tape unless you're saying you're going to just steal the tape and manufacture product that says NXP, which I don't think that would occur.

And by the way, any questions from the audience, and just raise your hand and we can get a mic out to you. Okay. We've got a couple more minutes. Maybe on the manufacturing topic, you've done some JVs in Europe recently. NXP has kind of been in the 60%, 40% range for a while. I mean, do you feel like that's the right ratio? Do you expect external manufacturing to stay at 60%, move higher, move lower? And how do you feel about the availability for capacity overall from the industry, given the shortages that we just went through?

Jeff Palmer

So, long term, that 60-40 split will shift. The 60% will go higher and 40% will come down. Is there available capacity? Yes. I think you alluded to the JV we participated in Europe with TSMC and several of our peers. We like those type of models where there's an equity statement, not a heavy CapEx injection along with the associated depreciation. So those are the kind of models we do like.

Got it. Maybe shifting gears and using that as a segue to -- I mean, your gross margins despite a difficult downturn, in aggregate have slowly grinded higher into, I think at or slightly above your target model. And I know you have an Analyst Day coming up and you're not going to preview that as we discussed. But can you through maybe the medium and long-term puts and takes to gross margins across mix, utilization rates and then the impact of moving to more outsourced manufacturing, which of those levers should move -- should help the gross margins move higher over time?

Jeff Palmer

Yeah. I think the thing to remember is over the last decade, and a lot of this was done kind of quietly without a lot of fanfare, we shifted our cost structure from a decade ago, was 70% fixed. We're very much an IDM type of company with very old fabs. So now we are very much what we call a hybrid manufacturer. Our costs are now 70% variable, 30% fixed, right? So using a foundry is not a bad thing, right? I mean it's a good thing we're full on in with our foundry partners. In terms of gross margin, yes, we're at the high end of our current model, but as our CFO, Bill Betz said, there's probably more tailwinds than headwinds right now. Some of those tailwinds include refilling the distribution channel, right? Distribution is fundamentally lower unit volume shipments, higher ASPs. So it's a positive for gross margin. Over time, once we get our DIO down to where we needed to be and we start internal utilizations. Currently, we're running at 70%. Our fabs internally sweet spots are about 85%. So that's another tailwind to gross margins over time. And they are linked, but they're not going to be synchronized, right? And then a third one would be, we've talked about pushing further into the mass market of distribution. These are the super long-tail catalog-type customers. People who buy though DigiKey and things like that -- very small volumes, nice prices, nice margins. That will be a couple of year process. We've kicked that off of sales, that's more of a go-to-market. It's just taking our existing portfolio and making it available to that long tail. And then as we've said over time, as we allocate capital to new programs, each time we allocate a new program, it has to be above a certain hurdle rate. And so over time, you're building a pipeline of our and richer gross margin products, NPI, and that takes time to flow into the model. So those are the things to think about in terms of the tailwinds to gross margin over time.

Maybe on that topic, I think pricing has hung in much better than most people expected given the velocity of the industry-wide downturn that we've seen in mixed signal semis over the last month -- sorry, the last few quarters. Has anything changed with your discussions with customers over the last few quarters? And what are sorting assumptions on a like-for-like park basis that you expect to go back to or maintain over the next few years?

Jeff Palmer

So for '24, we are assuming kind of a neutral pricing, not really down. And that's -- our pricing philosophy is only to pass on inflationary input cost to maintain our gross margin. We did not pad our gross margins in that process. We are very transparent to our customers about that. We think if we look out into '25 and beyond, assuming a neutral kind of inflationary environment from our customers, we made at our discretion, be able to pass on kind of normal low single-digit annual price declines as we decide.

And has any of that, I guess, those conversations changed as the constraints have eased over the last few quarters? Or that's kind of what you always expected that there would be abnormal discussions during the shortages and go back to normal low single digits off the higher base when things got back on.

Jeff Palmer

I think it's a customer-by-customer situation, Josh. And some customers would like to ignore the reality of the economics on the ground. The fact that there's been a lot of capacity, greenfield capacity built and associated depreciation that foundries want to recoup. And that's to increase cost. We firmly do not believe prices will revert wholesale back to 2019 price point. And we just don't see any reason why that makes sense.

All right. I think we've got time for one more. Maybe I'd give it a minute talking about Bill's views on capital return program. You just paid down, I think, $1 billion of debt. Leverage is below your target. Any reason you couldn't get more aggressive buyback or in particular, now the debt has been repaid? Or how are you thinking about that longer?

Jeff Palmer

I think there's a real difference in philosophy between Bill and his predecessor, Peter Kelly. Peter used to and we have a lot of respect for him and miss him a lot. But Peter used to land every quarter right at 2.0 leverage. That was his model. That was -- the squeeze was either more debt or more buybacks, right? That was a squeeze. Bill is a little more conservative. Bill feels very comfortable. Right now, we're running I think about 1.3 net leverage. He's fine there. I don't think you should expect to see us add debt to buy shares.

Got it. I think your old quote was, if you're not at 2 times levered, you have a lazy balance sheet or something that was a time.

Jeff Palmer

Yeah. Okay. Well, I mean, we're still -- our capital allocation strategy continues to be very consistent. We'll return all excess free cash flow, not invested in the business to our owners through a combination of dividends and our dividend target is to pay out 25% of cash flow from operations. In excess of beyond that, we would be in the market buying our shares.

All right. We're about at time. Jeff, anything that I should have asked but didn't or anything that you think investors are missing acknowledging stock prices worked?

No, the only thing I would say, Josh you kind of alluded to, you kind of called us a tweener, we're not X, we're not Y in the auto market. I think, I would ask investors to stop and think a little bit about how the evolution of the car is going to take place over the next few years and who's best suited to take advantage of that.