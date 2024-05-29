NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Management presents at TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference May 29, 2024 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Palmer - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen

Joshua Buchalter

All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the semiconductor room at TD Cowen's 52nd Annual TMT Conference. Very pleased to be joined by Jeff Palmer, Head of IR from NXP Semiconductor. Jeff, thanks for joining us.

Jeff Palmer

Sure. Thanks, Josh.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joshua Buchalter

To start -- by the way, this is meant to be interactive, so if you have questions, please do wave your hands or throw something at me and we'll get a mic handed out to you to ask a question for the live transcript. But, Jeff, to start, I mean, from the outside looking in, it's looked like NXP has handled this cycle with more stability relative to both NXP's passed, and many of your peers. Can you walk through some of this actionable steps that management took to bring us what looked like visibility in a calm, through a very violent storm?

Jeff Palmer

Yeah, sure, Josh. I think it really breaks down into two things. One, we attempted to try to land or create a soft landing for our investors, for our company, right? We didn't want to have go over our skis and have a big step down. So probably in around mid-2022, we started to see concerning signs coming out of China. And so, we made the decision at that point when we could have kept refilled our channel back to the 2.5 months, we kept our channel pretty lean at about 1.6 months. So, as you know, half of our business transacts through the global distribution channel. So that's half the business we put a governor on, so to speak. And we maintain that low channel inventory right up

