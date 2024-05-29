Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference - (Transcript)

May 29, 2024 4:36 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock, JNJ:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.12K Followers

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 29, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Joaquin Duato - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lee Hambright - Bernstein

Lee Hambright

Okay. Thanks, everybody. Welcome back from lunch. I'm Lee Hambright, US MedTech Analyst at Bernstein. And we are thrilled to host Johnson & Johnson's Chairman and CEO, Joaquin Duato. Thank you so much for being here.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you.

Lee Hambright

We're scheduled here for a 50 minute fireside chat. Just a reminder that you can submit questions at any time through the Pigeonhole app and we'll try to work in as many as possible. So, Joaquin, you've been in the CEO role now for almost 2.5 years. Maybe you can kick us off with some opening remarks on how you see the state of the business at Johnson & Johnson.

Joaquin Duato

Thank you. Yeah, it's been 2.5 years after 35 years in the company. So I've been around for some time. So we had a very strong first quarter. So that gives me confidence on the trajectory of the company and the health of the company overall.

Our growth in the first quarter was 8%. We grew 8.3% in our Innovative Medicine business and we grew 6.5% in our MedTech business. So it was a good start of the year. And normally, if you want to have a good year, a good first quarter is always a good condition.

In Innovative Medicine, we had some important progress in our pipeline overall. For example, we had the approval of CARTITUDE-4, which is the indication of our BCMA CAR-T in one prior line. And that's going to expand the market for our BCMA CAR-T medication that is called CARVYKTI, which is one of the medicines that we have pointed

Recommended For You

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Trending Analysis

Trending News