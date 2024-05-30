RSBT: Why I'm About To Start Buying This 7.4% Yielding ETF

Summary

  • Nvidia's recent 20% post-earnings rally is an excellent example of how the market gods can be kind...but also fickle. Corrections always follow good times.
  • To reach your financial goals, you must embrace asset allocation, which historically determines 87% of long-term returns, not market timing.
  • The right hedging assets can be the difference between sleeping well at night in bear markets and making emotional, catastrophic mistakes.
  • RSBT is an ETF that combines bonds with managed futures, a strategy that has been highly effective in nearly every bear market since 2000.
  • Combined with KMLM, this combo of bonds and managed futures creates the best hedging asset I've ever discovered, averaging 34% gains in bear markets since 2000. This combo could deliver 7% to 8% long-term returns (paid out as yield), two times that of the expected return of bonds, which is why I'll soon start building a position in RSBT.
The cash keeps on coming!

shapecharge

It's always exciting to watch stocks like Nvidia (NVDA)(NVDA:CA) soar to new heights after delivering another stellar earnings report.

Post earnings, NVDA's earnings estimates have increased by 5% for 2024 and 10% for 2025, and its long-term growth outlook is now soaring to

