ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies based on N-terminal Domain [NTD] inhibitors, known as Anitens, to disrupt the androgen receptor [AR] and stop prostate cancer growth. EPIX’s leading drug is Masofaniten, which has shown promise in phase 1 of the clinical trials in combination with two standard-of-care [SoC] medicines, achieving significant PSA responses indicating improved survival outcomes. The drug mechanism potentially overcomes resistance to other SoCs that arise from ligand-binding domain [LBD] mutations.

The market opportunity for Masofaniten is substantial, particularly in treating resistant prostate cancer. The antiandrogen therapy market generated approximately $9 billion in 2022. I believe EPIX’s robust financials and promising potential justify a speculative “Buy” rating for investors aware of the inherent biotech risks in oncology.

Business Overview

EPIX is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for prostate cancer. It was founded in 2009 and operates in Houston, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Today, EPIX’s science focuses on therapies designed to disrupt the androgen receptor [AR] using N-terminal Domain [NTD] inhibitors called Anitens to inhibit cancer growth. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the U.S. and the second cause of male cancer deaths. About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with this type of cancer during their lifetime, with more likelihood to appear in 65 or older men. So, EPIX’s drug candidates could tap into a substantial Total Addressable Market [TAM].

Source: Corporate Presentation. February 2024.

Concretely, androgens, like testosterone, bind to the AR and activate it. The activated AR moves into the cell nucleus and produces gene expression that leads to prostate cancer cell proliferation. The target here is the AR's NTD. Current treatments inhibit androgen production or prevent the androgens from attaching to the AR's ligand-binding domain [LBD]. However, EPIX takes a different approach, as its underlying mechanism completely blocks the activation of AR regardless of mutations in other receptor parts. This way, it bypasses resistance mechanisms that the cancer cells develop against other treatments through mutations in the LBD.

Consequently, EPIX’s leading drug candidate in its pipeline is Masofaniten [EPI-7386]. It is a first-in-class NTD AR inhibitor with a mechanism of action [MoA] that binds to the NTD to suppress AR activity. The main advantage of this technique is the potential to bypass the resistance to therapy when the cancer mutates the LBD, causing the patients to not respond to established therapies. This new approach could potentially provide a more effective option for patients with AR-driven prostate cancer who have become resistant to existing treatments.

Source: Corporate Presentation. February 2024.

Additionally, EPIX is researching a Masofaniten indication for Metastatic Castration-Sensitive Prostate Cancer [mCSPC]. This is currently in phase 2 in collaboration with other companies and independently by EPIX. The collaboration focuses on combined application with Pfizer’s (PFE) Enzalutamide, a partnership with Astellas Pharma [ALPMF]. Masofaniten is also being researched in cooperation with Janssen, and it is being tested with Abiraterone Acetate plus Prednisone and Apalutamide. Note that both of these research programs are in phase 1. This part of the pipeline suggests robust progress in partnership with Astellas and Janssen, leveraging their expertise to advance this research.

Also, EPIX is carrying out independent research for Masofaniten, which is applied as monotherapy in phase 1. The pipeline also presents a study in phase 1 of the drug in combination with Bayer’s (OTCPK:BAYRY) Darolutamide. This dual approach for Masofaniten, as a standalone therapy and in combination with standard of care [SoC] treatments, indicates the potential impact of the drug in prostatic cancer therapy, especially for resistant forms of the condition. Notably, several pharma giants are interested in Masofaniten as a potential combo to fight cancer. This implies that their R&D teams see a sound MoA in the drug candidate, which I believe bodes well for EPIX.

Additionally, in the discovery stage of research, EPIX is developing two programs for prostate cancer and other AR-driven cancers. One is a 3rd-generation AR N-terminal Domain Inhibitor, and the second is the AR N-terminal Domain Tau-1 Site Inhibitor. These discovery-stage programs pledge to advance next-generation inhibitors, potentially expanding the company's product line and creating new market opportunities. They seem similar in principle to Masofaniten since they also target AR-driven cancers, but it’s too early to know further details about them. Overall, I believe EPIX is essentially a bet on Masofaniten obtaining regulatory approvals, and currently, the leading indication is for mCRPC (Prostate Cancer).

Masofaniten's Promise

This matters because, according to EPIX, mCRPC patients become resistant to traditional treatments within approximately one year. Therefore, most patients could benefit from EPIX’s Masofaniten's new approach through NTD inhibition. Phase 1 results were promising in combination with two conventional agents. Results showed that 81% of patients achieved a deep prostate-specific antigen [PSA] response, defined as a ≥90% decline in PSA levels from the baseline [PSA90]. This measure is an indicator associated with improved outcomes like overall survival. Masofaniten is now in phase 2, so it’s still years away from FDA approval, but so far, it is undoubtedly promising.

Source: Corporate Presentation. February 2024.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that this particular market is considerably large. In 2022, US antiandrogen therapies generated around $9 billion annually. The American Cancer Society calculated 288 thousand new cases and 34,700 deaths in 2023. Therefore, the potential rewards for a new treatment, such as Masofaniten, that offers to improve survival outcomes, particularly for advanced and resistant prostate cancer, is substantial.

Disruptive Potential: Valuation Analysis

From a valuation perspective, EPIX currently trades at a market cap of $278.2 million. However, it’s a pre-revenue company, so it’s mostly priced based on Masofaniten's potential and book value. As of March 2024, EPIX’s balance sheet holds $91.7 million in cash and equivalents and $44.2 million in short-term investments. This means the company has a total liquidity of about $135.9 million. EPIX has no financial debt, only operating lease obligations and accounts payable.

Moreover, I estimate the company’s latest quarterly cash burn was $6.8 million by adding its CFOs and Net CAPEX. This implies an annual cash burn rate of approximately $27.2 million, meaning its cash runway should be around five years. This is a relatively long cash runway, so I don’t think EPIX will require additional financing for the foreseeable future, removing dilution risks for investors in the near term.

Lastly, it’s worth noting that EPIX’s lack of revenues and relatively early R&D stage limit the application of traditional valuation models. However, as of Q1 2024, EPIX’s book value was $133.5 million, implying a 2.1 P/B ratio. This is ostensibly a somewhat reasonable valuation multiple, and compared to its sector median P/B ratio of 2.5, it actually seems relatively undervalued.

Source: EPIX’s 2023 10-K.

Furthermore, I think EPIX’s potential with Masofaniten has already been somewhat validated by Astellas and Bayer. These giants appear keen on exploring the possibility of this drug in combination with their respective medications. I doubt this would be true if Masofaniten’s MoA weren’t unique and promising. So far, the leading research program with Astellas and Pfizer’s Enzalutamide seems to corroborate this idea. The underlying hypothesis is that Masofaniten’s MoA reduces PSA considerably, which appears highly correlated with survival. This means the lower the PSA is, the longer the overall survival (i.e., PSA90 is associated with longer survival).

Source: Corporate Presentation. February 2024.

This is why EPIX’s Masofaniten is potentially revolutionary. Early clinical trial data suggests that as much as 81% of patients dosed with Masofaniten in combo with Enzalutamide reached PSA90 levels, which is precisely what seems to lead to increased survival. In fact, when compared to other drugs, Masofaniten’s 81% is roughly about twice or thrice as more effective than current alternatives. Of course, the 81% figure is not yet “mature,” meaning that the data is not yet ready, but it indicates a significant improvement on the current SoC.

Source: Corporate Presentation. February 2024.

More importantly, if Masofaniten’s future trials corroborate these early findings, then EPIX’s intrinsic value should be considerably higher. It’d essentially make EPIX a key player in prostate cancer treatment. Also, I think it would likely make it an acquisition target for Pfizer since it might be highly effective when administered in combination with Enzalutamide. So, given this potential and the company’s long cash runway, I think EPIX's current valuation seems relatively cheap at this stage. Hence, I think it’s a good “buy” for investors interested in gaining exposure to a potentially disruptive treatment for prostate cancer.

Investment Caveats: Risk Analysis

Naturally, ESSA Pharma Inc. stock is not without its risks. Even though I do believe early clinical trial data suggests significant promise in prostate cancer treatment, the research is still relatively early overall. Also, oncology approvals are notably tricky. To give you an idea, even if we consider Masofaniten is in Phase 2, that’d imply that it has roughly a 9.2% chance of getting FDA approval from here. This is a rough estimate based on industry-wide statistics, and I’d argue that EPIX’s drug candidate likely has better odds than that due to its results so far. But it’s still a stark reminder of how challenging it is to reach an FDA approval in oncology.

Source: What Are the Chances of Getting a Cancer Drug Approved? MIT CSAIL.

Also, even if it’s ultimately successful, trials will likely take several years. So, new investors must know this is a long-term bet rather than a short-term prediction on the stock. Market adoption isn't guaranteed even if it’s successfully researched and commercialized. Marketing these drugs typically has unique challenges, such as dealing with insurance providers and educating healthcare professionals about the benefits of a novel drug.

Still, despite these caveats, Masofaniten shows considerable promise to offset the inherent risks. Moreover, I think EPIX could become an acquisition target that would quickly unlock shareholder value if it materializes. This, coupled with the promising progress in its research, makes EPIX an attractive investment alternative. The only reason why I don’t rate it a “strong-buy” is due to its relatively early stage and notably challenging field.

Source: TradingView.

Speculative Buy: Conclusion

Overall, I believe EPIX’s Masofaniten shows significant potential in prostate cancer treatment. Early clinical trial data suggests this drug candidate could be a significant leap forward that substantially increases survival in patients, making it a valuable IP that seems underestimated today. Also, since EPIX’s Masofaniten is a first-in-class compound with a unique MoA, its competitive profile, if approved, would be substantial. Lastly, I think the company has enough resources for the foreseeable future to push this research forward, with little dilution risks for new investors now. Hence, EPIX makes a compelling speculative buy for investors seeking exposure to disruptive prostate cancer treatments.

