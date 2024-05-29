Downtown San Francisco with California Street at sunrise, San Francisco, California, USA bluejayphoto/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) we moved off the sidelines. While we had previously rated the stock as a "Hold", we went with a "Sell" rating as the deteriorating fundamentals met an overbought stock. We explained our rationale in the verdict.

Yes, we think the odds are high that with the credit conditions easing, and the $189 million asset sale, the company will likely make it through 2024. But in our base case of vacancy reaching 25% levels in 2 years, the company will not make it through the 2026 debt wall. Yes, the market has priced in great credit easing and BB spreads have collapsed. Here, we have 35% vacancy levels in San Francisco, with some of the mega-cap techs like Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) just starting their layoff cycles. And don't say these won't matter to HPP eventually.

Source: Downgrading Common And Preferreds To A Sell,

We have had our share of badly timed calls. But this was not one of them. We nailed the top and the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 60% in five months.

We review the latest numbers and tell you where we see this headed.

Q1 2024

HPP's occupancy levels continued to drift lower in the first quarter. Whether you looked at occupied or leased (which includes committed occupancies) we were lower relative to last year.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

While those numbers look bad, to get to the real trend, we need to see what happened quarter over quarter. Here too, we can see the continued pressure on the REIT.

HPP Q4-2023 Supplemental

The next set we would focus on is the change in cash same-store net operating income. Here we got a negative 12.9% number. That is fairly massive, even on a year-on-year basis. The same picture below shows deterioration in two other areas. The Debt to EBITDA is now getting close to breaching 10X and reached 1.3X turns higher than last year. The weighted average debt maturity has also shrunk to just 3.4 years. It is a hard climate for refinancing, especially if all your metrics that count, are going the wrong way.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

Outlook

One reason to not expect an immediate collapse is the way the debt maturities are structured. You have nothing really coming due until December 2025 on the unsecured debt. That is a $259 million tranche and will be difficult even if the deterioration stops right at this point. You also have two large secured debt tranches coming due at the same time. In all, three quarters of a billion dollars will need to be addressed.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

Compare that with HPP's current market capitalization.

One way things could go bad (or rather worse considering where we are), before that, would be if HPP trips any of its debt covenants. The bulk of those look good even with the most recent quarterly numbers. There are two that are worth watching and could be the trigger for a sudden collapse. There are the Adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges and unencumbered NOI to unsecured interest expense.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

The NOI and adjusted EBITDA are falling fairly steadily. While there is a bit of noise, quarter to quarter, on a trailing 12-month basis, the direction is firmly entrenched. So we think these could trigger within 12 months assuming our occupancy estimates pan out. The company did restart its dividend, which frankly, made no sense. The payout is small and the small $0.05 a quarter per share does not look like it will break the bank.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

But at this point, why bother? It is not like that dividend will get people back in. Of course, the rationale could be from a taxable income point of view, but even that is highly unlikely considering how badly the company is doing.

Verdict

HPP's guidance for 2024 was fairly scary unless you have been expecting a worst case scenario like we have been. The same property NOI will decline about 12% from 2023.

HPP Q1-2024 Supplemental

The occupancy rate of around 80% (a vacancy rate of 20%) will still eventually converge on that of San Francisco. There, things are going worse to worst.

The office vacancy rate hit 36.6% in San Francisco during the first quarter of 2024, up from 35.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total availability, which includes occupied space, ticked up to 38.7% from the 38.5% recorded at the end of 2023, according to preliminary data from CBR.

Source: Globe Street

Normally, we would upgrade here to a "hold" as tactically the stock is fairly oversold and there is no immediate debt covenant triggering list. But we are sticking with our Sell rating as we see the fallout as not even close to being complete.

Preferred Shares

While the common shares have been taken to the cleaners, the preferred shares, Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. 4.750% CUM PFD C (NYSE:HPP.PR.C) have held their ground since the last article.

Seeking Alpha

These offer a way higher yield than the common, but we would rate them just as unsafe. The common equity buffer ahead of the preferreds is incredibly thin considering the debt that needs to be cleared. We now rate this a "Strong Sell" as the pricing is based fully on the yield and does not take into account the credit risk. Investors might be getting an extra dose of happiness from the restoration of the common dividend, but we think that the next time it disappears it will take the preferred dividend with it. For those really into reaching for yield and having money to risk, the bonds are definitely a better risk reward. The Jan 2030 bonds have a yield to maturity of 10.42%.

Interactive Brokers May 29, 2024

That is about 1,000 basis points lower than what we would want to hold the bonds in this company for. So you can extrapolate what we think about preferred shares yielding just 8.51%.

