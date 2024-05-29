Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer
Salli Schwartz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Eve Burstein - Bernstein Research

Eve Burstein

Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Eve Burstein. I cover US life science, tools and diagnostics here at Bernstein. And I'm delighted to be joined by our Illumina friends. So Ankur Dhingra, CFO, Salli Schwartz, Head of IR.

Ankur joined Illumina as CFO just a couple weeks ago. So we're glad to have you right out of the gate. He is formerly CFO at Summit Therapeutics and prior to that, CFO at CAREDx and spent a number of years at Agilent as well. Sally has been -- what 2.5 years.

Salli Schwartz

Almost.

Eve Burstein

Almost. All right happy almost 2.5 years anniversary.

Salli Schwartz

Thank you.

Salli Schwartz

As the VP of Investor Relations at Illumina. And before that, she was head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at MSCI. And she also spent a number of years with Moody's. So I'm excited. I have a lot of questions, but reminder to the audience, please feel free to submit questions via pigeonhole. I'll be looking at it as we're doing the conversation and I'll add them in.

Great with that, let's go ahead and get started. Ankur, do you want to kick us off? Anything you want to say right off the bat?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah, let me just speak to a couple of things. We'll get into the details of the strategy, but here's two points that we've been talking about, mainly the priorities that I have as I'm walking into the company for -- this is now a month and a half now. And Jacob and I have talked about the top three priorities

