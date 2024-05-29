Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer

Salli Schwartz - Vice President, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Eve Burstein - Bernstein Research

Eve Burstein

Thanks so much for joining us. My name is Eve Burstein. I cover US life science, tools and diagnostics here at Bernstein. And I'm delighted to be joined by our Illumina friends. So Ankur Dhingra, CFO, Salli Schwartz, Head of IR.

Ankur joined Illumina as CFO just a couple weeks ago. So we're glad to have you right out of the gate. He is formerly CFO at Summit Therapeutics and prior to that, CFO at CAREDx and spent a number of years at Agilent as well. Sally has been -- what 2.5 years.

Salli Schwartz

Almost.

Eve Burstein

Almost. All right happy almost 2.5 years anniversary.

Salli Schwartz

Thank you.

Salli Schwartz

As the VP of Investor Relations at Illumina. And before that, she was head of Investor Relations and Treasurer at MSCI. And she also spent a number of years with Moody's. So I'm excited. I have a lot of questions, but reminder to the audience, please feel free to submit questions via pigeonhole. I'll be looking at it as we're doing the conversation and I'll add them in.

Great with that, let's go ahead and get started. Ankur, do you want to kick us off? Anything you want to say right off the bat?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah, let me just speak to a couple of things. We'll get into the details of the strategy, but here's two points that we've been talking about, mainly the priorities that I have as I'm walking into the company for -- this is now a month and a half now. And Jacob and I have talked about the top three priorities here in the near-term of getting back to growth as a company that remains priority number one.

The second one around driving operational excellence in the company. We'll talk a little bit about it during the Q&A potentially, but my focus coming in as the CFO is to think about profitable growth of the company going forward. We are in the process of setting up what does baseline Core Illumina look like. You've seen a lot of it in our disclosures. But as we get ready for laying out a strategy in the latter part of this year, our focus remains on driving both the growth as well as much higher levels of profitability, similar to what Illumina may have seen in the past. That remains my top area of focus.

And then most short term is around GRAIL. And I'm going to make a couple comments on that because everyone, including us, wants to get to a quick resolution to that and start focusing on the core business. We continue to take steps -- for both the scenarios, whether it is a [spin] (ph) or it is a sales scenario. We're running them both in parallel. Our Board is considering and has given us the pathway to continue to run those. You may see filings that we will have to make to be able to run both the scenarios together, including things like filing an amended Form 10, including seeking approval from NASDAQ or SEC. While in parallel, we may also be talking to companies about the alternative scenario for sale as well. They will both run in parallel.

Our intention is to get to a resolution here, as we've stated within this quarter. And when we say quarter, I'm still thinking end of June. And we'll keep running both of those until we get to a point where it is a very clear decision that there is only one of them that is viable. And we will promptly communicate and then set the path so that we can promptly execute on that as well. Both of the pathways require various regulatory approvals, and it's not a really short process. And what we didn't want to do was to pursue a single path, get to a point where we feel it is not viable on any more than the [instruct] (ph) the second path. Both of them are running.

We, as of now, feel confident that we will get to a resolution we are getting [Q2] (ph). And as soon as we do, we will communicate it. Get into the Q&A then.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Eve Burstein

Okay. Sounds good. Thank you. So you mentioned that you're going to be unveiling a strategy in the fall and clearly, you're in the midst of examining that strategy and deciding what is going to be? So we'll try to stay away from questions that we know you won’t answer. But this is a strategic decisions conflicts. So got to ask about, strategy to some extent let's start there.

Maybe let's start out with, can you help us understand what the bones are going to look like or sort of what sorts of components we can anticipate in a strategy? So, for example, I don't imagine you're going to come out and say, we are going to give on price to keep market share, or we're going to try to take on [10X] (ph). Right? So what is it -- when you say that you're going to be articulating a strategy that you really plan to articulate?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. Sure. So yeah. Great question. And, yeah, I'm not going to lay out exactly what the strategy is going to be here. The way we are thinking about it right now is still step back and are still thinking about the genomics ecosystem overall that Illumina has created over the last two, two-and-a-half decades. We have made access to genomics, much more broad as well as efficient. Like, several steps over the last 2 decades have been taken, we’re not realistically in a production environment at $200, you know, which is being run now in the lab. That's a great feat of both technology, as well as the science that this company has showing.

Our strategy is based on that foundation. That is what we will offer. It's going to be the way we're also thinking about -- it is we're thinking about the sequencer, being used potentially as a detector. I come from the life sciences tool side for thinking of a detector. But there is much more than the sequence that is being used for -- in the ecosystem today. As a player, what is it that Illumina can continue to do for developing that ecosystem. How do we make other parts of that sequencing run scientifically more progressive, as well as cost wise more efficient. And it takes in many forms. You can talk about it in the terms of [sample] (ph) to answer. You can talk about it in terms of multiomics. You can talk about it in terms of – what everyone called elasticity, but in terms of how much higher resolutions on these new applications actually consume, but they've now been enabled because you can run that sequencing at a cost level, which is much more efficient than has ever been in the past.

So there is an ecosystem that's been enabled in our strategy. Like, you will talk and touch on all of those to say what role can Illumina play in these areas going forward? Whether you think about [sample to answer] (ph), whether you think about multiomics and what not – and how do we believe that can both drive the ecosystem as well as Illumina's growth going forward. So that's the largest play.

Second part is the CFO. I've talked about the returns, and that's how I think about it. Right? The company has been investing heavily in various aspects ecosystem at this point. We do want to talk about what our expectation for return from some of these investments are. How do we measure them? And what kind of pathway do we see over the next several years, or what Core Illumina, excluding GRAIL, could potentially look like? What kind of pathway are we setting up a look on. So that's how we're kind of thinking about this strategy at this point.

Eve Burstein

so to your comment about returns, like, offer long term guidance on revenue growth or EPS?

Ankur Dhingra

In some form. I can't tell you exactly whether it could be in EPS growth somewhere or whatnot, but I do intend to, at some point, set the expectations of where are we going to, where do we see leverage, within our P&L, and I can tell you it is likely going to be across all of lines of the P&L. And then with the 20-ish percent core operating margin today, what kind of path do you-- somehow from a profitable growth can we expect or what I'm driving for over the next couple years? We'll give you some sort of algorithm. I don’t know the answer exactly what it would look like, but, yes, we do intend to get there.

Eve Burstein

Okay. Great. Could there be new product announcements?

Ankur Dhingra

Investor Day, new product announcements at lower probability. We still intend to stay focused more at the strategy level. With still thinking about it more like an Investor Day less and R&D day type of discussion at this point. Now don't hold me, I may change that later on. Not because we have to make a product announcement, but this is still more a strategy conversation. This is more to say, here's where we think, we want to take Illumina, and what could that look like rather than a very specific product discussion.

Eve Burstein

Fair enough. Great. Thank you. So, you talked a lot about how the discussion is going to touch on some of the different ways that you can grow beyond, just sequencing as a platform, right, simple to answer, multiomics different applications. But if we think just about your core business, just the sequencer and the consumables, just the platform, one of my favorite quotes about strategy from Michael Porter is, you know, it's saying what you're not going do as well as what you are going to do.

And it seems to me that for your core business, there's really a tension between, investing at kind of industry or historical high levels in order to try to drive back to the top-line growth that you've had historically, high-singles, low-doubles versus acknowledging that -- maybe that's not possible in the new world that we're in. And cutting cost. So I guess my question to you is, do you agree that those two things are at odds? And do you -- are you and Jacob and the rest of the team ready to talk about what you're not going to do?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. Great question. Are they at odds? The answer to that varies where you are in the S curve of the technology development, right? It may not be at odds early on where you have to make outsized investments when you're making the market with the adoption of the technologies in the earlier cycles. At a stage where Illumina is now. I don't see it as much, at odds. Now the way I'm thinking about it is, it comes still comes back down to if you're running 20, 25 different programs, the technology has now you've built an ecosystem. People really know the value, of what the sequencing is.

Most of the changes that you will make now are more going to be, are you pushing the envelope of the science where people still know how the technology is being used and as soon as you push the next envelope, they can very clearly articulate how it is going to affect them. Does it enable running new tests? Does it enable, up running tests much more efficiently? Right? So you're lesser in the market making mode, which means the returns expectations on your R&D, on your marketing, investments is now different than it would be what Illumina was 15 years ago. Right?

Is the team internally thinking about it the same way? They're getting there. Been here 6 weeks and I think I've spoken about this to say some of the observations I've had coming into the company and some of the most positive ones as I talked to the leadership team, is that understanding to say, yes we have a leading science position, but the size of investments that we need to make going forward to continue to make the changes that are required may not be that outsized as they were in the past as a percentage of revenue.

So coming back to your one question, are they at odds? Yeah. If you still set the right return expectations, if you still set the right prioritization of areas that we will work on, which by connotation means the areas that we will not work on. I think we can drive a good revenue growth in this market. We're still in early stages of adoption. We're not in early stages of technology development, but still early stages of adoption in this market. Yeah.

Eve Burstein

Fair enough. You talked, in Q4 quite a bit about strategic partnerships because you've had a lot of revenue from them, but they were also lower margin. And you just said we're still sort of in early stages of adoption. It kinds of strikes me that for the last decade or more you have been really investing to build this market, and that’s great, because if we [build] (ph) the market, but that's also expensive for you. So I guess, you know, is there a point where that burden goes away and you don't have to continuously overinvest in order to build that market?

And also, now that you have, I would argue credible competitors, they seem to also benefit from the investments that you make. How do you think about that free rider problem?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. I think every new industry, every market maker goes through that cycle. Right? The size of the investment made by the first entrant who creates the market is always much larger than the second or the third follower behind that, who ends up benefiting from the work that has been done, by the other company. But at the same time, the second and the third player also helps expand the market, a little bit in terms of making the technology more, I don't know, is it available, more acceptable or many in – kind of plays out in many different ways.

Now is there a point in time where the size of market making investments could go down? Yes, I see that. And I see that potentially happening within 2024. So I can say within this decade where I'm not going to say 2025, but certainly within the time horizon that we're talking about, thinking about it from a strategy perspective where the size of the market making, investment potentially could go down. As we think about our evolution of Illumina's P&L as well, those are part of the things that we think about, to say, does this still require that much of a push to the customers to adopt the technology? But most of our customers really know now what they're getting into.

This is now more a conversation of, oh, because you can now do sequencing at a much, much lower cost. And, hey, you can do a whole genome based sequence or that whole exome based sequence, and now you can run-in -- MRD or a new kind of test, which is much more intensive from a sequencing perspective, but also gives you the level of resolution to enable that science. The conversation is more about that end consumer developing that task. Right? It's not about the adoption of the technology itself. And that's the power of this ecosystem where we make one step change and what does it enable in the entire ecosystem.

So definitely the market making goes down. Do -- the second and the third player, end up getting a free ride from that perspective? Yes, they do. What they don't have, is a 25,000 instrument base in the world. What they also don't have is the stable, high quality, highly reliable instrument, which is also going through significant technology upgrade, not just on a hardware basis, but also by adding [Kraken] (ph) either in the new box or even available potentially as a cloud.

You get the analytical capabilities at the back end. We enable new assays in the front end, and many of them are backwards compatible to one or two generations behind. So the value that you're getting out of that ecosystem is just dramatically different. It's taken couple decades to build up, and we don't intend to just back away from it. There is so much more that we can add into that ecosystem, not just by buying the latest x technology, but if you've been with us for 10, 15 years, a lot of these -- this enablement goes into the entire ecosystem.

So this, the power of that is, I think when I get into some of these discussions with some of the investors, I still feel that's kind of under-appreciated a little bit, right now. But part of it is we also have to lay out how does that fit within our strategic thinking too.

Eve Burstein

Yeah. And so maybe just to pick on that a little bit or put together some of the pieces that you mentioned. You said for the core sequencing business, maybe you can start spending less over time because you don't get the same return. You aren't going to have to spend as much to develop the market. And the power is really in the ecosystem. Is it fair to say that at this point that -- that pure platform sequencing is commoditizing, if not commoditized? And really the value of Illumina or of any sequencing player going forward is in the ecosystem that they create.

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah, let me say that differently about how we think about it. It will get commoditized if there are so many other companies who are able to replicate that same quality, capability and experience, that's when I would say it is commodity. I don't think we're anywhere near commoditized. Where we are though, if you think about, an end-to-end workflow and you think about their total sequencing cost, both at the research level as well in a clinical environment. The cost of sequencing is getting to a point will that isn't the largest part of the cost system anymore. Right?

And what Illumina has done is that it has made the technology available, at a speed of execution, as well as at a price point where that's not your largest component. There are companies, and I come from CAREDx, so, there is more time, labor, money spent on collecting the sample, bringing it into the lab, the number of people who are running the test, how much does it take to prepare the libraries, and the preparation work as well as subsequent analysis, as well as the delivery of the results.

If you look at the entire end-to-end cost structure, there are many more components that are ripe, for taking a look at, right, and making them more potentially efficient or scientifically advanced, both. We're not going play in each and every one of those. That's not Illumina's play. But that there are areas where scientifically Illumina can make a difference, and make those pieces. I would take an example of whole-genome sequencing. There is a play Illumina could potentially make in that space to make that part of an assay much more easily available to the ecosystem so that our customers can then build their diagnostics, their tests on top of us showing them what's possible. What can something be done?

Something can be done in a 15 hour run at a low price point on Whole-Genome, it does enable our ecosystem to think about tests in a different way. Right?

Eve Burstein

So that's great. That's a good lead in into, another topic that I want to touch on. So I'd like to spend time on the health of each of your end-markets. And maybe let's start with academic. And I guess a framing question first, just about the money available there. So if I wanted, I think I could argue that NIH funding is at an all-time high, if you look at it on inflation adjusted dollars, and there's a lot of political risk to funding and academia getting cut this year. So it just seems like there's a lot more downside risk than upside potential for that market overall. Do you agree with that statement, and what does it mean for Illumina?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. I think I've personally even during the Agilent days, we used to get that question in terms of our ability to predict where NIH or some of the government funding would go, which is highly questionable. But at the same time, and Salli help me out on this one, a little bit, but so far what we've seen, is that the funding has been stable to slight growth this year as well. To the extent we hear from our academia partners, with whom we're working, as well as anything in the Street.

We see good bipartisan support for the science at least so far. We haven't seen a large discussions anywhere about, especially in our academia partners who rely a lot on some of this funding, we haven't seen any discussion so far about saying, our funding's being cut or there are questions being asked about what programs are we running, et cetera. Can at any point in time the government take a different decision, that risk will always remain. Right? Are we seeing signs in the market at this point? I would say so. Right? Nowhere near.

Salli Schwartz

So I'd only add two things. One, we track a lot of different grants through our customers and trying to understand where they're headed and what they'll need in order to, just take advantage of those if they're awarded those grants and those levels have persisted, in terms of the number and dollar amounts represented by the various grants that we're tracking. That's one and two.

We're kind of talking about all this funding in one big bucket but then there's the part that goes toward genomics specifically or things that could be relevant to our world, maybe we'll broaden it out a little bit. And that's typically been holding up better and growing a little faster than the overall NIH budget, for example. So there's a yeah -- that gives us some confidence as well. But back to Ankur's point, predicting the future.

Ankur Dhingra

In the end, if you're in academia, you're running a program based on a grant and even if you run, say, a single cell based analysis, in the end, it is still a sequence of being used in the back end. Right? So there is a portion of that that Illumina does enable, and the amount of research that's going on. Now strategically within that space, within let's say the academia research center space or otherwise, one thing that you will see it lay out in more detail during the strategy, but we've been working through is Illumina's relationships with the KOLs, with the partnerships that we have with pharma.

How have they been in the last few years, especially when GRAIL happened, and whatever was going on in the company, is there a play here in terms of how Illumina works with some of its largest customers? How many of the customers really have some views into what is in Illumina's pipeline, right? And how could what's in our pipeline enable some of the work that these customers are doing? Can they partner with us? So the discussions with having about that to say, how do you evolve the ecosystem in a manner where some of your largest customers who are an equal partner with you in shaping the science become more participative in where Illumina is going, right?

So we've talked about the MRD partnership we have with BMS and J&J. We have internally been working with some of the largest KOLs in the industry and talking about, so what's the next program you're doing? We can show you some of the things that could be coming from Illumina here in the near term to enable that next level of science. And we're seeing excitement around that.

The second connection I'm trying to make there is also from a grant and the funding perspective is we see excitement in these KOLs to say, oh, I am thinking about this large program that will require, a different level of measurement. And if you have something in your pipeline, let's work on that. You may have access to funding for those kind of programs. So it's kind of going both ways. One is how much funding is available, but at the same time, we are enabling science that eventually does pull funding in that direction as well.

Eve Burstein

That makes sense. To that point, so this is not the case in every single workflow. But some of the workflows that are growing, like single cell and spatial, for example, they have their own costs for a researcher. Right? They have their own instruments. They have their own consumables. And you even said earlier, that the platform sequencing is really not the biggest portion of cost anymore.

So if academic funding is relatively stable, maybe growing a touch above, NIH funding in general. Are you still losing at this point with the products that you have now without the full ecosystem, are you losing share within that academic sphere? Because yes, single cell and spatial give volume to you. But at the same time, if an investigator has a $2 million grant, some of that money has to go to someone else.

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. But in the end, the whole idea of making sequencing available at that point is exactly what you're talking about, which is a single cell or a spatial if run does take whatever front end that they would take, but does enable much more sequencing than a typical traditional sample would have done. In the end, the consumption of the consumables within that space is much, much higher than what would have been in the past, which goes back to the core concept of elasticity to say, are we enabling science that is much more sequencing intensive? And there is a transition period.

We've talked about the [valley] (ph) here, a little bit as we transition with some of these newer technologies. But specifically in the examples that you're talking about, we do go back and see and actually measure to say the actual Gb output is much, much higher. The actual consumable, consumption in that space is much, much higher, which is the core tenet of what we're trying to drive.

Eve Burstein

Much higher than what? What are you comparing it to?

Ankur Dhingra

What has been in the past. So if a research, if someone was running a research on core simple or genomics workflow based on say an S4 cell and now they go into a single cell analysis, the actual output for that analysis could be significantly higher. Could be 30%, 40%, 50% higher from a core sequencing basis that is required in that cell. Now it's hard for me to kind of articulate if you had a $2 million or you're putting more money here. But if you are running a single cell analysis, you by design, require more flow cell consumption, to be able to run that test effectively. Said other ways, if the cost of sequencing hadn't moved the way we've moved it, to be able to run those tests at that volume probably would not have been possible or economically viable. And so we still get a fair share there.

Eve Burstein

Okay. Fair enough. You talked about elasticity. Let's go there. So elasticity in the clinical end market comes up all the time. Yeah. And, you know, you've guys have talked about this in the past. And if I had to sort of say what I've taken away as your view, and you should correct me if I'm wrong, it's two things. One, people are going to do more. They're going to do bigger panels. They're going to do more coverage.

And then two, the clinical applications are still very under penetrated. And [Sunday] (ph) that's where growth comes from. Is that fair? Anything you would add?

Ankur Dhingra

Generally, I think the only other thing I would say from a clinical market perspective is traditionally and it's always been whether it was in the sequencing space or do you look at the other modalities within the clinical diagnostic space. It has always been, a longer cycle market. Right? When you get a test approved, when you actually get it into the clinic, changing that to a newer technology takes much, much longer. The technology you will see within a clinical lab, generally tends to be ordered. They -- it is used much more longer just because of the cost of regulation in validating a new test on a new technology.

So irrespective whether it's sequencing based or otherwise, there's a portion of that market that always is longer to transition to the newer technologies. Yeah.

Eve Burstein

Okay. Great. So then I want to dig in on this a little bit across two time horizons. So, you -- let's start longer term first, actually. So longer term, the new FDA LDT final rule, to some extent, makes it harder for clinical players to evolve, assays to do what you said. Right? To add more bells and whistles, like, you know, Guardant, for example. They have a CGP test, and they have a CDx version, and then they have an LDT version that is bigger and deeper and offers more. And with this new rule in place, is there a risk that companies are not going to be able to bring that innovation to patients as quickly.

And so that elasticity of demand is going to take longer to play out than it would have otherwise.

Ankur Dhingra

Well, if they don't, somebody else will. Right? If the science is enabled and it is cost effective, somebody will. Whether it is Guardant or I wouldn't take any of the examples. Now, the clinical -- the evolution of technology within the clinical space, as I said, always takes longer for the exact reasons that we talked about. When we think about elasticity within the clinical space, it'll come in two different ways. One is the actual development of the test themselves. So the examples you took of the companies, if they are developing say a new MRD test and start using the power of X to say, I'm not going to now be able to build a test that can still make me money and I can still run within a certain time frame and can still give me the resolution that we need for this test to be really effective, they will go out and research, and develop that test. The first elasticity would be in -- their test development lab.

And I think it's if I'm right, roughly about a third of our Xs got sold to the clinical customers. And my thesis is that's largely still going into their research efforts to say, can I now develop a test that is much more viable both scientifically and economically? The second step then is to take it into the clinic through the approval, whether -- whatever the final form of FDA's LDT rules are going to be, because you have a grandfather test potentially, and now you have to go through a transition over a period of time. Is it going to take longer than what it would have before the LDT rules?

It's going to be a year longer or whatever? We'll see where it eventually lands. But if you take a medium to a long term view, in the end, if the science has been enabled and if the economics have been enabled, somebody will go develop that test. Right? And it'll be up to our entire ecosystem with all the players to go see, which part do they think they can bring fastest to the market and choose their investments accordingly. We're enabling an ecosystem, so that whether you are a specialty lab or a code lab or a up and coming new lab, you can take advantage of the science to develop these tests. And Illumina is positioned to benefit either ways irrespective of which player takes that position.

Salli Schwartz

I would just add on this point. This is a place where Illumina can again competitively differentiate itself. Given the infrastructure we've built over years in clinical affairs, medical affairs, quality, we've run the gauntlet globally through multiple different regulatory systems and pathways to understand what's needed, understand how things work, understand the steps you need to take in order to go down these various clinical validation paths. We can help our customers with some of that. So that's something that we are well positioned to do. And as we work with customers going forward, they have to adapt to these new requirements, it’s an opportunity.

Eve Burstein

So you mentioned about a third of your access went to clinical customers. And I know you've said about half of your revenue is clinical customers. My understanding is that that bucket my understanding is that that bucket includes clinical research. Like you said, you know, probably the vast majority of those are in the research setting. And it strikes me that in that setting, the elasticity of demand algorithm may not be any different than in academia. Like, way back in the day, I used to work in a cancer hospital, and I can send it people for clinical studies. Right so, if you have same budget and certainly cost of sequencing drops, you – can in fact go get more samples.

Kind of at the same rate. That you can and require Academia. Is that fair? Do you agree with that?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. That’s one tenant of the research now, I don’ know but strategically, I’m not conversing to power dollar provision, makes at the business, so but strategically question about elasticity within the research space. What you're touching on is one aspect of that. The second aspect, which is more important when we are having conversations with some of our customers is, it's not just to be able to run more samples at a lower cost. Yes, that's part of the play.

The more important play for them beyond just this, say, evidence generation that you're talking about It's also to say, are there tests that I did not believe were viable in the past, but are now viable? Right? That's a portion of elasticity in the research setting. That's the most enticing part of it. And we're having discussions in the academia with the KOLs or within some of our clinical customers who can start looking at X and some of the work we're doing on the assay side to say.

I could potentially use your technology because this test really wasn't something that we would have thought or we shelved it in the past, but we think now it could be a viable test. That's a part of elasticity, that we are after. But in the entire continuum, will there be people who will take advantage of the lower cost? Yes, everyone will.

Eve Burstein

So then what about, what about the portion of your clinical revenue that is truly clinical. Like, it is diagnostic or therapeutic. It's touching a patient today. There, you said previously that that, group or that cohort is probably going to be, slow to switch to the ex because you have a lot of FDA regulated tests, and it takes time to work through that. But is it fair to say when those customers do go through the hassle of validating these new assays that there's not going to be any elasticity of demand because sequencing cost is just not what drives volumes there. And how big is that portion of revenue for you guys?

Ankur Dhingra

If you've disclosed the mix in that level of precision. Yeah. So, yeah, not top of mind. I didn't think we've very precisely provided that cut. However, the point of elasticity is if you're in the lab, you have a test that is running, you go through the process of validating, you will end up getting some benefit, out of moving to the new flow cell, and the newer technology. But as I said, for most of these customers, the discussion is as much about menu expansion, right?

And that's where you see in their strategies and part of the discussion, I was talking about how -- how does Illumina get closer to our customers to show them really what's coming out of Illumina over the next two, three years so that we can align some of our, R&D thought process. Is that menu expansion with exactly what the science is now enabling, is the more interesting part that gives us a higher share as well.

Eve Burstein

Great. Thank you. That was a question from the audience. And there's another question from the audience that I'm going take next. So reminder, if you guys have questions, please add them in a pigeonhole, and we'll stick them in. So next question, changing a little bit. Multiomics has been a real buzzword for you guys recently. You said it a number of times on your last call. And we've been getting a lot of questions about it as well. There have been, you know, as you know, several papers out about hacking Illumina machines to do that, and we get a lot of questions on that. We've talked about this a little bit already. That right now, you are sort of the beneficiary of other single cell and spatial companies to some extent. Okay. Sure. Yeah. Fair. Yeah. Very fair.

So you're an enabler. And as a result, it drives sequencing volume for you. If you were going to expand into more of that workflow, is it fair to say that you would be challenging or competing with these partners?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. Great questions, from a strategy perspective. So when we talk -- when think about multiomics, there are aspects whether and I think you've said spatial, the example that you were taking or single cell or whatnot. What we see as an opportunity within that entire, the front-end of the sequencer where some of this preparation work goes on is in that entire end-to-end workflow in lots of these spaces. Even though the sequencing is much more intense, the amount of either money being spent in that front end, or the way the science is being enabled, we think, we can develop some parts of that ecosystem as well.

There is technology Illumina can integrate in front of the sequencer, that can enable much more science in that space. One of the things I've said as I've gone out and in the last six weeks, I've done a full pipeline review of what's going on within our R&D programs. And I was almost blown away with the kind of things that are happening. One of the big questions I had was just to look at, so how much money do we spend on the box versus assays versus whatnot? And the focus on that front end, the kind of work that the team's doing is just phenomenal.

We just need to let it go through the process that it needs to go through before it shows up in front of the market. But we do think that, as an example, we did the partnership with SomaLogic, for the proteomics. This teams continues to do the work to say, now how can you simplify that workflow? How can you make it much more tightly integrated at the front end? So there are less manual steps involved and in the process can we even improve the science?

How do you integrate the back end software, either it's through [Kraken] (ph) or ParTech, so that the workflow becomes much more, both tighter and your ability to generate and use data becomes easier. We see similar opportunities in other omics as well, not just in the proteomics. We do think strategically that the sequencer right now, as you were saying, is enabling a lot of these sciences. But the ecosystem at some point could be of sequencer being the core instrument around all of the omics going through the sequencer, which today is happening.

It is happening in the ecosystem, but we really haven't built it in a tightly managed way, where it can be both more efficient and certainly there is scientific aspect that Illumina can bring to it. So that's how we're thinking about it. In the end, it will enable a lot more in the ecosystem. And some of the people who are players in the market will have to then look at what science is becoming available and how their plans evolve. But at the same time, we still have as Illumina and looking at the system, we believe we have both the right as well as the opportunity to go improve the science in those spaces.

Eve Burstein

So it sounds like what you're saying is you know -- I know there are plenty of things you can't say and you have to walk a [fine line] (ph). But it sounds like what you're saying, the vision is, is not to displace partners that are there today, but to displace, call it manual processes, or inefficient processes that are be being done often by people or by other components of technology. And so, you're not taking share. You are taking share from a lab tech. Is that fair?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. We'll see where -- how the share – if it’s an actually happens. But my view still is because we still think it's the whole adoption is in the early stages of the market, which means the market is expanding enough that if whatever position Illumina ends up taking in this space is going to be a market enabler, will likely create more market opportunities than thinking about it as a fixed pie out of which Illumina is actually taking share. That's how we think more about it.

You talked about the economics of that process of taking away the manual steps, you integrate. Yes, that's part and parcel of it, but in the end, it's still about the science, as much as it is about the economics of it. So if we're trying to do something, it has to do more, than what's available today.

Eve Burstein

Great. Thank you. I know you started out with a couple comments about GRAIL at the beginning, and I left it till the end. But I do want to do a couple rapid fire questions. First, so you as you acknowledge, the end of the quarter is about a month away. It sounds like you are still on track to finalize the terms by the end of June. Is that right? And then can you give us some sense of how long it would take to actually execute? Like in the case of a sale or a spin, what sort of timing are we really looking at?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. So, to first question, yes, that's what we're working towards to be able to, get to a decision clearly articulated, communicated in the next little over a month or period now. And I said both of the tracks are running. Both of the tracks have different timeframe from the point that we are taking a decision, but either of them needs to go through, an inapproval, say, with EC. In case of a spin, you're going have to work with NASDAQ and SEC and everyone and then also make sure that that EC is comfortable.

There are steps we've already taken. With the EC, there is a framework that they've already agreed to. If there is a sale transaction, we will have to go back and make sure that EC is comfortable with that transaction. It still fits within the framework, that the players that we're talking to EC sees them as viable players and whatnot. Right?

So in either scenario, I would think the sale may have a slightly longer, is how anticipating because of additional steps with EC, may take a little bit longer to come to a fruition, versus if you eventually end up with a spin, then we -- outside of getting the NASDAQ and the SEC approvals, we control the process more than we control on the sales side. So that's roughly how we think about it. But intention still is, and we're prepared to do in either of those two scenarios, is to really move as expeditiously as we can within that framework.

Eve Burstein

Is that do you do you measure those in months or years? Just to give some sense of scale.

Ankur Dhingra

I can, as of today, we're still thinking months. I'm still thinking within 24. I'm still thinking as I'm, we lay out the strategy. The way I'm thinking still about it is in the back half of the year, it starts to give me a very clear view of what Core Illumina baseline is, right? But not just we've talked about the P&L up to the operating margin. I think we've disclosed that very clearly. But in terms of thinking through what's my earnings power, what's my cash generation power, and thinking through that baseline. My thinking is the back half will give me very clear view into what that is, in terms of then setting the forward looking strategy, all in terms of where would the earnings growth come from.

Will be great to be in a position where we generating free cash flow and a pretty good amount of it, and then thinking about how will we deploy it, etcetera. So that's roughly I'm thinking about it right now.

Eve Burstein

So that's a great question. You will have a lot of cash. Now how will you deploy it? So is it all reinvestment?

Ankur Dhingra

Judiciously.

Eve Burstein

Okay. Is it, you know, it is distribution to shareholders on the table, or do you envision it'll be primarily reinvested?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. I can't clearly layout yet. We'll talk about it in September, but I am, at this point, I think our approach is going to be more prudent. It will likely going to be probably on the conservative side and in a more balanced use of cash. We will be in either scenario, from a leverage perspective, I intend to remain investment grade, here in the near-term, establish a good runway for the business. We have a lot to do, at this point in time, and I would rather keep the business focused towards accomplishing those priorities.

And with that intent, we'll deploy capital. We've done few tuck-in M&A, and we probably continue to look at a few tuck-in type M&A as we look at adding any new technology kind of capabilities within our space. And then whatever is the remainder cash, we'll find a way to deploy it.

Eve Burstein

On the M&A point, you just mentioned tuck-in M&A. Joydeep had said previously that tuck-in was on the table, but large scale M&A was probably not. Based on the way you're speaking, it sounds like you're of a similar mind that large scale M&A is probably not, something you would do. Is that fair?

Ankur Dhingra

Yeah. As I said, our focus right now, both Jacob and I, are the three priorities, get this business to growth, get it to top-line growth, get the core business, and then drive a level of operating performance that's more commensurate for the quality of the business that this is. Right? That's the more near term focus. It isn't our intent right now to then layer on a really large, acquisition. And at least at this point, that's not what we're asking our BD teams to go look for, or there's anything on the horizon at this point in time.

So our focus still in think tuck-in. There is a lot within our strategy that we can do, ourselves, and that's what we're asking our teams to focus on.

Eve Burstein

Great. Alright. We we've got maybe one more minute. So, last question for you, I guess. Aside from being asked about how Q2 is progressing, what did you expect us to ask us -- to ask you that we didn't ask?

Ankur Dhingra

Oh. No. I think that was pretty comprehensive from a strategy conversation. I really appreciate the way you frame the question, and the structure to this conference is, around focusing, around where the business is going and where some of the longer term conversations are. I do think, as all of the investors look at where we are and where the growth in the near term has been, there does tend to be questions around, a little bit around how long will this last.

I would step back, and say the -- this ecosystem that Illumina has built over the last two decades is really, really strong. And there are lots of pieces in terms of individual businesses that that are and will continue to be built on that ecosystem itself. We really don't have to go out to build those. That capability resides within us at this point in time. We just have to focus on the right things, which as I look at the teams, they are doing.

So I'm excited about what this business can look like within the next few years, both in terms of top-line performance opportunity, as well as where this could be from a margin performance perspective.

Eve Burstein

Great. Alright. We're out of time. Joydeep – Ankur, Salli, thank you both so much for your time. Real pleasure having you guys here.

Ankur Dhingra

Alright. Thanks.