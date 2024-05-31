Eleganza/E+ via Getty Images

Co-authored with Hidden Opportunities.

Retirement is often seen as the golden period of life—a time to relax, spend cherished moments with loved ones, pursue hobbies, and prioritize one's health and well-being. It's a phase where the daily grind should give way to leisure and peace. However, many retirees find themselves drawn to the idea of trading stocks to propel their finances.

While trading can be an exciting venture, it's crucial to recognize that it is a significant commitment. The stock market operates from 9:30 AM to 4 PM ET, requiring constant attention and research even beyond these hours. This intense schedule makes it almost a full-time job, presenting a hectic and stressful ordeal that might be challenging to keep up as one ages.

As you plan your retirement activities, consider whether you can maintain the necessary focus and energy for such an endeavor. Financial peace in your golden years shouldn't be intertwined with the volatile swings of the market. That's why we advocate for a well-constructed portfolio designed to provide steady passive income, regardless of market conditions. This approach helps ensure that your finances remain a source of comfort rather than stress, allowing you to enjoy the retirement you deserve fully.

Let us now discuss two picks that exemplify our Income Method in action.

Pick #1: MO – Yield 8.9%

The Biden administration's decision to abandon the menthol cigarette ban underscores the tobacco industry's deep entrenchment within social and political spheres, highlighting its resilience amidst regulatory challenges. Such prolonged regulatory processes make tobacco investments particularly lucrative, as the industry demonstrates its ability to navigate and adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes over time.

There are very few large-scale companies in this industry, and their established brands, profitability, and dividend-orientedness make them excellent long-term investments.

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) is one of the Big Tobacco firms with a rapidly growing non-combustible product category. We note that Altria acquired NJOY's e-vapor product portfolio last year for $2.75B in a bid to grow the company's alternative product portfolio. During Q1, the company reported 3.7% YoY higher revenues in the oral tobacco category, driven by higher pricing and lower promotions. Additionally, the company reported the shipment of 10.9 million units of NJOY consumables and 1 million units of NJOY devices. NJOY ACE distribution has grown to 82,000 stores, up from 76,000 at the end of FY 2023. The company expects to reach 100,000 stores by the end of the fiscal year. Source.

Altria April 2024 Investor Presentation

One of the challenges for non-combustible categories has been the competition with unapproved, unregulated, and illegal products in the market. Since Federal and local level regulators have started cracking down on the illicit e-vapor market, seizing illegal shipments, and penalizing sellers/ distributors, this headwind is expected to subside soon and translate into a better acceleration of the product category.

The company pursued several financial engineering activities during the quarter to continue delivering returns to shareholders.

Partial Sale of the ABI holding: Altria generated aggregate proceeds of approximately $2.4 billion by selling 35 million shares. Following this transaction, MO has 8.1% ownership in ABI.

Massive Share Repurchases Underway: Altria’s board of directors authorized a $2.4 billion increase in the company’s existing $1 billion share repurchase program.

"The ASR transactions are part of our expanded $3.4 billion share repurchase program, which we expect to complete by December 31, 2024." – Press Release.

Debt Reduction: During the first quarter, Altria retired approximately $1.1 billion of outstanding debt at maturity. The company ended the quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.1x.

MO currently pays a juicy 8.9% qualified yield. Management has reaffirmed the FY 2024 guidance, projecting adj. EPS between $5.05 - $5.17, representing 2% - 4.5% YoY growth. This places the annual $3.92/share dividend at a respectable 76% payout ratio (at the midpoint of the guidance). The company has raised dividends for 54 consecutive years, and is part of the elite Dividend King club, and currently is the highest-yielding constituent of the S&P 500.

Despite a modest decline in combustible revenues, MO is well-positioned to keep generating cash flows from this legacy business while growing its new categories. The dividend will continue growing through the transition, and we see the current yield and discounted valuation as an excellent buying opportunity.

Pick #2: BTO – Yield 9.5%

America’s biggest banks reported stronger-than-expected earnings in Q1 2024, highlighting the economic resilience powering Wall Street activities. Notably, robust consumer spending, pent-up demand for dealmaking, and stock and bond sales lifted the earnings of the big U.S. banks through high underwriting fees.

“The rebound in banking gained speed during the quarter, led by near-record levels of investment-grade debt issuance as improved market conditions enable issuers to pull forward activity,” – Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup.

In addition, the bull market has boosted portfolio values, resulting in higher management fees from wealth management clients.

Why pick and choose individual banks who are best oriented to take advantage of the economic climate when you can have them all in one high-yielding CEF? John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) is an actively managed and highly diversified CEF with 164 holdings across banking and capital markets. Source.

BTO Fact Sheet

BTO Fact Sheet

BTO was born in 1995, and the fund and its holdings have been subject to a wide range of changing economic conditions. Yet, the CEF has maintained its income-orientedness through active management and has maintained/grown its NAV over the long term.

BTO is trading at a slight 2.7% discount to NAV, a rare opportunity for a CEF that has often enjoyed premium valuations in the past five years.

Data by YCharts

BTO isn’t a bet on any individual name recovering to deliver terrific returns. It is a bet on the American financial industry as a whole to perform well over the long term. Banks play a pivotal role in the U.S. economy, facilitating multi-billion dollar deals and overseeing trillions in assets. Whether it is stocks or socks, there are fees attached to every transaction, and banks benefit from each buy and sell. BTO provides diversified exposure to this influential sector, offering consistent returns from its ubiquitous presence.

Conclusion

Aging is a natural process for every living organism, and with it, humans tend to experience shorter attention spans, difficulty learning new things, and cognitive decline. As we age, managing investments effectively becomes more challenging. However, it isn't just about growing old. Even during our youthful years, there are times when we become indisposed due to the need to care for a loved one, recover from an illness, or handle the aftermath of a natural disaster like a hurricane or earthquake.

I prefer to keep my investing simple by allowing my portfolio to do the bulk of the work. The secret ingredient of my Income Method is recurring passive income from a diversified portfolio in the form of dividends and interest payments. My investments work for me 24/7, 365 days a year. And I sleep well at night knowing I can always count on my investments to pay out usable cash predictably. You simply cannot beat this level of comfort and predictability; certainly not with a strategy that involves timing the market to enter and exit positions to lock capital gains and minimize losses. This is the beauty of the Income Method and the essence of income investing.