Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bernstein 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Lucarelli - VP, IR & FP&A

Richard Puccio - Executive VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Stacy Rasgon

I guess, we'll get started. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I cover the U.S. semiconductor sector here at Bernstein. And it's my honor today to introduce our guests, Rich Puccio, the CFO of Analog Devices; and Mike Lucarelli, Head of IR.

Before I start, I want to mention, if you have questions that you'd like to ask during the presentation, you should have a link to our Pigeonhole Forum, where you can submit them. We will have time for Q&A at the end. Now all the companies that I cover, ADI, I think, is one of the most respected. It's got an extremely high-quality franchise in the analog space, particularly as it relates to signal conversion and processing.

Over the last decade or so they've embarked on a rationalization program, and they're sort of enjoying the fruits of that now, but they've rationalized their product portfolio, manufacturing footprints. They were smart enough years ago to exit mobile early enough to actually get paid to do it. I think you're one of the only ones that ever managed to do that.

Increasingly focused product offerings and high-value applications, whatever the end market and focus on new end markets, automotive, health care, many and many others. They've not been shy to take advantage of inorganic opportunities to boost the franchising growth potential. And they've now embarked on the regime of significantly more aggressive capital return than what we saw in years past.

And to talk about all of this, it gives me a great pleasure to welcome our guest today. Thank you so much for coming today, guys.

Richard Puccio

Thanks for having us, Stacy.

Stacy Rasgon

So this is Rich's first fireside, so I promised to go easy. So maybe just to start, you've been on the job, three months, right? I guess…

Richard Puccio

Actually, almost four.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Stacy Rasgon

Almost four. Okay. I mean I guess what attracted you to it and at this point, and I guess, what has surprised you, I guess, either positively or negatively now that you've been in the role for a few months?

Richard Puccio

So the attraction for me was an opportunity to join a global leader with an incredibly strong franchise that was making what I thought were really interesting strategic moves to move up the stack and to take what is a very powerful analog franchise, add software and digital and a very strong set of domain expertise to help customers solve their problems. Having come from a very customer-focused place, the opportunity to come to somewhere that will be just as customer-centric and have the customer intimacy that allows us to build ahead to what customers are going to need in the future. And clearly, what they need are higher level applications and domain expertise and our strong franchise, that's what attracted me.

What surprised me -- positive surprises, Stacy, when I got to the company was how far the company had gotten in their resiliency plan, right? If you look across the semi space, if you go back, I don't know, you can go back five years ago, most people didn't know what a semiconductor was, right? Until they couldn't get a car during the pandemic, and somebody said, well, you can't get a car because of semiconductors. So now everybody knows what the semiconductor is. So as you think about the supply chain fracture that happened and the challenges, ADI took a pretty aggressive approach. You've seen we've spent a substantially more capital in the last few years than we would have historically to build resilience.

And so that resilience has done a couple of things for us. One, it’s – by the end of ‘25, about 70% of our products will be qualified both for internal and external manufacturing. That was a surprise to me that we’ve gotten that far.

Stacy Rasgon

70%, you said?

Richard Puccio

70%. The other thing that we've done that is super powerful, obviously, there's lots of geopolitical risk and concern about concentrations in Taiwan. We are on a path to diversify the substantial portion of our product will be available or able to manufacture outside of Taiwan.

Stacy Rasgon

How much is in Taiwan now?

Michael Lucarelli

So TSMC is our biggest foundry partner. About half of our business is done externally. I would say, over half of that relates to TSM.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Richard Puccio

But one of the things that's going to help even in that regard is -- and we talked about this on the earnings call is, we are going to have capacity in the new fab that TSMC is building in Japan.

Stacy Rasgon

In Japan?

Richard Puccio

Japan. So and that is at the, the finer lithographies than we have, right? All of our internal capacity is 180-nanometer above. So those -- that was a positive surprise. The other thing that was positive is, I've come from a place where you have to think really long term about what you spend your money on and when you're going to see returns and the company is disciplined.

Stacy Rasgon

Do you want to remind our audience where they way…

Richard Puccio

Sorry, yeah. I spent the prior three years as the CFO at AWS. So when you talk about all the abnormal and irrational purchasing behavior by companies, that was us. But when you hear from TSMC that it's a two years to get a product and you can't run a data center without it, even though you've already placed a year's worth of orders, you place another year's worth of orders. So I understand that dynamic from the other side.

But one of the things I like here is the discipline and the ability to focus on a long-term development. So one of the things I really liked and it's something we've been highlighting, we just launched or talked about in the earnings call the Sentinel product, which is in our health care space, which is a very powerful innovative tool that opened completely new white space for us, that was a six to seven years or six to seven years in development.

Not a lot of companies are that forward thinking to make an investment that early. So that's a very long answer, a bunch of good reasons why I came to ADI.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Maybe to like drill in a little bit to that resiliency point. So you talked about fungible capacity maybe, not everyone in the audience and whether this is -- these are not all semiconductor investors. They may not be aware of what that actually means. And just to level set you, ADI in general, tends to have gross margins above 70%. They've been running a little lower than that at 67%-ish, but revenues have been cut by, I don't know, 40...

Richard Puccio

34% peak to trough.

Stacy Rasgon

Not bad...

Richard Puccio

And to be able to hold 67% versus what we thought when we did our Investor Day in '22, 70% would be the floor. We certainly did not contemplate the size of the inventory correction that could happen. But so I think where you're going is -- so when I talk about this qualifying inside and outside, and you'll hear us use the term, our ability to swing. The best way to describe that is, in times of increasing demand at a pace we weren't expecting. We have outside partners with qualified processes that can make our products in their fabs.

The flip side, which is why we've been so resilient on a margin perspective is, when demand starts to shrink, or do what it's done for the last year, we're able to pull back those products and manufacturing in our fabs. And why that's important is keeping our utilization levels up in our factories is what allows us to keep the margins where they are, absent that swing capacity, we'd have a lot of underutilized capacity and not to bore you, but accounting stuff, the unutilized capacity is a significant drain against your market (ph).

Stacy Rasgon

Like, where would your gross margins be if you didn't have the swing capacity?

Michael Lucarelli

They'll probably be a couple of points lower, than say, 3 -- probably 3 points lower which would be way off the floor.

Richard Puccio

So that resilience has been important for us and qualifying the -- it also -- as you think about the cost environment, we've incurred a fair amount of capital and expense to be able to build that resilience, but it's super important to our customers because we don't want to be the part that keeps somebody from shipping their million dollar device or their car.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. I mean maybe to touch on some of that. And again, in this format, I don't like to spend lots of time on the near term, but I do want to...

Richard Puccio

Okay.

Stacy Rasgon

I want to talk a little bit about the short term and get through that. But maybe to talk -- so we talked about like Q2, you guys have sort of suggested Q2 is a bottom. And I know in general, in Analog investors seem to be wanting to buy Analog stocks just in general on that bottoming theme. But maybe talk a little bit about how we got from where we were to where we seem to be in Q2.

I guess, what are we seeing by end markets? Because it's been sort of a weird asynchronous cycle where different end markets have sort of been behaving at different points in their cycle, different timing. And I guess, how do we think about the pace and trajectory of that recovery hopefully off of Q2? And then, how does that influence some of the decisions that you're making, I guess, as we're going forward from here?

Richard Puccio

Sure. So do you want me to start with the -- a little bit of the backdrop of what happened?

Stacy Rasgon

Yes, maybe that would be helpful.

Richard Puccio

Okay. So if you think about the way the trough has happened, obviously, significant decrease in our industrial business, right? And industrial for us is our largest franchise. It's also the most profitable franchise. So we've seen the steepest declines there for a very long period here as the decline was happening, automotive held up better than most of our other segments. Clearly, the wireless, in our comms world, the wireless piece has been soft. The 5G rollouts aren't happening...

Stacy Rasgon

That is infrastructure. You guys don't really do a ton of like smartphones and stuff, right?

Michael Lucarelli

Smartphones is in our consumer bucket.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Michael Lucarelli

It's not that big, though, right now. Yeah.

Richard Puccio

So this is in our -- in that space, it's the wireline and wireless. And as it turns out, the wireline is doing a bit better, and part of that is where we're helping with the data center connectivity, etc. Consumer has been a challenge as well. So -- but what we're starting to see is improvements, and we've had three consecutive quarters of increased bookings, cancellations have declined. So we're feeling much better about the trend where we're headed.

And in fact, even if we look at Q2, and if you look at what happens geographically for us, Asia-Pac actually grew sequentially. And if I look at China, in particular, China has been our weakest market for a number of years, and China actually grew sequentially. And based on the new wins, and we talked about some of the new wins on our earnings calls, based on the new wins, we feel like we're getting some pretty good traction, and we'll see growth -- continue to see growth in China despite some of the macro headwinds and some of the indigenous China pressure. So we're seeing those signals.

And if you think about the Industrial piece, which is our biggest business, our business is highly correlated with the PMI index. So PMIs have been above 50 for every month, every month in '24. So that gives us some comfort that we're starting to see the return. What we've guided to at the midpoint is about 5% sequential. We haven't -- did guide out to Q4. There's still enough macro uncertainty. And if you think about geopolitical interest rates, any number of the factors that could cause a continued dampening, I'm not -- I don't have enough -- we don't have enough and I don't have enough visibility to say that this is going to be a steep recovery. So I actually -- I think we're reasonably comfortable that 4Q can be sort of low to mid-single digit sequential coming off of Q3.

I do think that we will see faster growth and acceleration into '25 as we get fully past the inventory digestion issues. And look, if you look at the curve and Mike has been using this as an easy way to explain this, if you look at the historical growth curve for the company, even if you take 5%, right, because the historical business has been pretty close to a GDP growth kind of business. If you look at where we've been relative to that kind of growth rate, we've clearly -- at this point, have under shipped pretty significantly end demand, both in our end customers and in the channel. So -- and we think we've been under shipping for at least a year.

So at this point, we expect that we will start to see sequential growth, and then if we stay on this path in Q3, the signals we've started to see, it's likely we will start to ship to end demand in the fourth quarter.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. So no refill though, at that point. Okay. So…

Richard Puccio

Yeah. And literally, we've spent a substantial amount of time and effort getting our inventory back down into our target levels so...

Stacy Rasgon

You're back in the 7% to 8% range now?

Richard Puccio

Today, probably at the top of the range. Closer to the 8%, but we will expect to take more inventory out of the channel in 3Q to get us solidly in the middle of the 7% to 8% range, which is where we'd like to be. And as I said, if we stay on that track and are seeing ourselves achieve that, then we'll be able to ship to end demand in the fourth quarter.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. That's all in the short term. I want to talk about more of the interest in long-term. What are some of like the broader like -- I always say, like for Analog's side, for me, it's sometimes I feel like it's hard to build a differentiated perspective on growth because I mean it's -- you always think about it -- if you sell 100,000 different things to 100,000 different customers, and how do you get a handle on that?

I was like, ADI though, it's maybe a little more [Technical Difficulty] easier, at least to articulated growth narrative. You do seem to be investing and involved in a lot of the other like higher growth areas, you mentioned some health care. Vince has talked about aero and defense and space, and now certainly EVs and AI. I'd be remiss if we don't talk about AI. But I guess, what are some of the opportunities that you guys are most excited about and where you're putting more of your investment dollars these days. And then I think we can drill into some of them.

Richard Puccio

Sure, I'll start, and then I'm sure Mike will add some details for me. Certainly, one of the ones I'm super excited about is the health care opportunity because I think...

Stacy Rasgon

You mentioned Sentinel, by the way, what is that, first?

Richard Puccio

So Sentinel is actually a wearable patch that monitors vital signs, and it's -- doctors will use it to help patients with congestive heart failure. And so it's super powerful because it does -- it's not a surgical implant, which most of the devices that do that. And it is tied to a monitoring solution. You put the patch on for some number of minutes every day to get measurements and then the algorithms that we've worked with doctors and hospitals to build give feedback to the doctors because ultimately, congestive heart failure is the single most expensive chronic disease, particularly in the United States.

The goal here is to keep patients out of the hospital, because that's where the costs incurred and to give better care and this device helps do both. And it is a great melding of the sensing, the software algorithms and the scientific knowledge, that one is super powerful. It's a $5 billion TAM. So that's what I'm super excited about. Obviously, I like what we're doing in aerospace and defense clearly, with all of the things going on in the world, that's an area where not just in the U.S., everywhere else in the world, they're bulking up their spending on military and aerospace. So that's a great opportunity.

You mentioned AI, so I'll go there, there's sort of -- we think about it in two phase -- sort of two stages. This first stage is the infrastructure stage, which all of you are hearing about, hyperscalers are spending hundreds of billions of dollars building data centers. There's huge opportunities there for us. And two big opportunities to highlight. The first is, if you talk to anybody in the space, one of the broader concerns for the hyperscalers and probably for everybody at this point is power. Power is going to be a constraint.

And so anything that can be done to help make the hyperscalers and their data centers more power efficient is a big win. So we've got a win in with one of the hyperscalers on a vertical power solution. And that vertical power solution can reduce about 30 -- up to 35% of the power loss in running those chips in the data center. So that's a super powerful win, and we're getting traction with all of the hyperscalers, that's one.

The other thing is all of these things are being built, the high-performance compute and the high-bandwidth memory require much more intense testing. And we are shipping high-value solutions into the tester space to allow them to test faster test more channels. So two really powerful opportunities. Then if you think out longer term, and this is where the compounding effect happens for us is, as you think about AI at the edge. So getting compute and AI out into the physical edge is going to be super powerful because -- I use an example, I like this one.

I'm a simple guy. This is a simple example. When you think about noise cancellation. And I don't just mean the bows that you wear on your headphones when you're in plane, it could be hearing aids. Sound is very variable. We're shipping product today and developing products that have neural nets built into the devices that allows the algorithms to do the work to sort the sound to do the noise cancellation, super powerful, super effective. Another good example I like is, you think about factory automation, which is one of the big trends, it's going to be a big driver for us on the industrial side.

When you think about the robotics, the robotics that are in automated factories. Well, if you can get compute at the edge and everybody today is talking about large language models, right. ChatGPT, it's Cloud, all the large language models. I think more about it as small language models with compute at the edge. So you think about that robot arm that is sensing and actuating, that data has to go back and be computed to determine the next move to follow its algorithm. Now you can have that compute power in the device.

So you think about the benefits, less latency. It's closer to the actual source of the data when you do the compute, less power consumption and more secure because you're not taking all of that data, physical data, converting it to digital, sending it to the cloud, you're doing that at the edge. So that the mid to long term is a huge opportunities for us, because it builds on our Analog expertise, our ability to convert the Analog and then to do the compute. So that -- I think that's one of the really long-term things that I'm excited about.

Stacy Rasgon

Have you guys ever sized like put a number behind like the AI opportunities for you guys or...

Richard Puccio

So the AI -- exposed AI today for us is sort of low to mid-single digits say, $400 million-ish of our revenue today that's growing double-digits and some of these things we've talked about as we get more design on the power side. The other piece, I did miss one, I apologize. The other piece that's exciting is particularly when you think about the AI data center and the GPUs and the connectivity, the speed and so we have optical devices that are part of enhancing that speed. Everything is moving up, right? We're going from like 1.2 terabit speeds for communication, and we play a role there with our devices. So that's another really strong area. And those could contribute another 5% or 10% growth to our comms business, right?

Michael Lucarelli

Got it. Stacy, that was a great question on the earnings call, but you guys chose to focus on 2Q the revenue whole time.

Stacy Rasgon

What, say that again?

Michael Lucarelli

Give me a harder time, just give me a dig at the sell side a little bit.

Stacy Rasgon

We can take the chair away actually. We could do that.

Michael Lucarelli

I can stand.

Stacy Rasgon

I want to go to auto. This has been a pretty good -- I remember like when I first started covering ADI, they still had auto like lumped into the Industrial business because it was still small. Health care is still in the Industrial. I always ask, like when are you going to break health care out? When is it going to be big enough...

Michael Lucarelli

Do you want to ask the question -- is that...

Stacy Rasgon

No, I got to say auto was -- so auto is not in there anymore. Auto is -- I can't remember, 20% or 25% of revenues now, something like that?

Michael Lucarelli

It was 30...

Stacy Rasgon

30, okay. So closely, there's an EV portion and we tend to look at EV just as strictly as BMS, but I kind of maybe get the version, maybe it's broader than that. Maybe you could talk a little bit about I guess, the broader auto opportunity and then as well as like what do EVs mean for you?

Richard Puccio

Sure. And I guess you can think about it across the three categories of vehicles, right? So you've got the ICE vehicles, you've got your hybrid vehicles, and you have your fully electric, right? And if you think about what has happened in the car, you drive the in-cabin experience has changed dramatically. There are more speakers, there's more microphones. There's more sensors. There's more compute. There's more screens inside. You have to transport all of that data, right? The video to your screens.

So in addition to the battery management, which we'll get to, we have our GMSL products, which are helping facilitate all that activity inside the cabin. And that is across all of the vehicles, right? Because you're going to get -- you're going to have the luxuries whether it's in an ice vehicle or a hybrid or an EV. Then we get an incremental step up in our concentration in auto when you move to the EV and the hybrid, obviously, there's more battery management in the full EV than there is in a hybrid, but so you get a little bit more concentration and a little bit more dollar value in each of those cars.

And the things that have been happening for us that have been fantastic. We talked about this in the call. We've gotten designed into two more of the largest 20 OEMs. In addition, we've got design wins in one of the largest Chinese players. So we feel really good about that opportunity. And the concentration continues to grow, right, as they add features and functions. And we start to think about more and more of the automated driving and ADAS and where it's going to go. So that is a good opportunity for us.

And actually, in the most recent period, auto continued to perform best for us and we expect that it will be -- it has proven to be a shallower trough than we've seen in industrial, for instance. Now look, are we certain, 100% certain it's the trough on the auto side? No. But do we see signs given that we have got signals that we're going to see growth there, that we're coming back out of it? Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I guess within the BMS business, you guys talked a lot about like wireless BMS versus wire. Can you talk a little bit like what that is, what the advantages are? And I'd love to get some feeling of like the actual like the content that you guys are seeing in the cars right now.

Richard Puccio

I'm going to buddy pass the…

Michael Lucarelli

Sure, yeah. So you're right. So our legacy has been wired BMS.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Michael Lucarelli

We're the leader in wired BMS. That's not going to go away.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Michael Lucarelli

BMS is battery management systems, by the way for -- yeah, BM, basically, we manage the battery, and we manage it more accurate than our peers, so you get more miles per charge. We've moved to the next generation with wireless. Wireless basically is it's all the features of wired. We can do it wirelessly. Why does that matter? It's better R&D efficiency for the customer. They can design a few platforms as modular across different vehicle models. They can manufacture that through a robotics versus human faster, lower cost to manufacture batteries, which are very expensive. So those are two big features.

Now what do we get? We get two extra content. If you use a wireless system, you get the wired plus all the wireless connectivity in that. And what we've seen is, we have four or five OEMs adopting it. Today, we're shipping one for revenue, two more in the next, call it, six months to 12 months, and not a couple beyond that. So you're seeing a proliferation of wireless. And really the reason why they're doing it is, it is driving down the cost to develop these batteries, which is super expensive and hard-to-do. So, I think you'll see both over time. Wired won't go away, but wireless will increase in penetration over time.

Stacy Rasgon

What kind of content are we talking about? Like is it hundreds, thousands like what, I wish thousands.

Michael Lucarelli

Hundreds.

Stacy Rasgon

Hundreds, multiple hundreds, okay. Got it. And I want to ask a little bit industrial. So it is your biggest market. I always joke like it's not an end market, it's like hundreds of end markets, right? I mean what are the biggest pieces of industrial for you? How are those growing?

Michael Lucarelli

So, I'll break it down, you're right. It's hundreds of markets, but there are a few big ones.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Michael Lucarelli

The biggest piece of industrial is instrumentation and tests, close to 30% of sales. Think of those like automated test equipment, electronic test and measurement, scientific instruments that's a big part of our business, 30% are probably the most exposure than anyone in the analog industry to those markets.

Number two is factory automation close to 25%. That's been weaker recently. It was a little higher, now it's below 25%, because of just overall inventory digestion, but a very important market for us. Those are the two biggest pieces that represent over 50% of industrial. Then number two, sorry, three and four would be aerospace and defense and healthcare, both between 15% and 20% of sales.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay.

Michael Lucarelli

And then sustainable energy is probably close to 10%, maybe high-single digits. That's about 90%, 95% of industrial, remain is, what we call other. It's a grab-all bucket.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it.

Richard Puccio

And then back to the comment I made earlier, right, if you think about the industrial space, it's the testers for the high bandwidth memory and this, the compute. And then, sorry.

Michael Lucarelli

It's working. That’s all I had.

Richard Puccio

Okay. So we're catching some really good secular tailwinds as you think about it. And that's, that's why we're optimistic.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Yeah. That automated test business can be very, you had some quarters back-in the days when it was like zero, I think.

Michael Lucarelli

Zero, but you're not wrong. So inherently, ATE (ph) automated test has been very lumpy. What you've seen is these testers need more-and-more semiconductor content. It's much harder to test high bandwidth memory than NAND, general NAND. So we ship more content per tester than we used to ship, and there's more demand out there.

Everything needs to be tested. Everything, every growth driver we talk about, whether it's EVs, AI, wireless systems, factory automation, I mean go through the whole list. There's more growth drivers for our business. Therefore, you need more test, and we haven't seen these drastic lumps of history, just because it's a more diverse business with more content per tester.

Stacy Rasgon

That makes sense. That makes sense. I want to shift gears to China. So you talked a little bit about, you said, it's look like things are starting to improve somewhat. I guess maybe can you talk a little bit like which of your businesses have the most China exposure, like what are you seeing there? And in general, I would say, your overall China exposure just in terms of percentage of revenue seems to be lower than many of your business. I don't know it's 20%-ish?

Richard Puccio

It's less. So, I think in our 10-K, we had about 18% exposure in China today. It's about, it's about 15%. And if you think about it, 95% of that is B2B. So, it's 80-ish percent is between industrial and auto and there's 10% in comms and roughly 5% in consumer. And what we've, what we started to see is, order, order rates increasing. I mentioned we had the design win in at one of the larger Chinese automakers.

And look, the factory automation tailwind is real. And so we're starting to see that. Look, there is continuing pressure from the domestic made in China for China. But one of our advantages is, we're not playing in the low-end commodity space. We're in the high performance space. And my prior comment, how much of the China business is industrial, makes it very hard to attack, because you have to have breadth and depth and performance in that space.

Stacy Rasgon

Is your China business primarily, like you said B2B, so it's for use in China, because like lots of companies and most of the semi-cons have lots of China revenues, but it's mostly just because the electronics and everything are assembled there, and it's not for local consumption. But your overall revenue is much, much lower. Is it mostly for local consumption?

Michael Lucarelli

Yes.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. Okay.

Richard Puccio

Our ship to is higher than that to your point. 15% (ph) basically is China relates to China customers.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. What's your shipped to, just out of curiosity?

Richard Puccio

Probably closer to 25%. It's still relatively low Orlando.

Stacy Rasgon

It's still, okay. Got it. So you mentioned like local Chinese competition and made in China. What are your views? How big of a risk is, is that actually? Like I, they're building clearly a lot of capacity. There's a lot of, I just got out of, we did, Lam was here earlier and there's a lot of question like what are they going to put in all these fabs and like where is it going to go like, how worried are you about this?

Richard Puccio

So they do appear to be building capacity for the lagging-edge technologies. However, there is a stickiness to the product, right. Once you're designed in, and up and running and your product is effective, it is incredibly challenging. And we saw this even during, during the downturn, during the supply chain challenges, customers wanting us to take-out a potential competitor, but it's an arduous process. You got to deal with, redesign of the software, pin-to-pin compatibility. All those things, so that gives the product some stickiness.

The other thing I think I mentioned is, we ship a much higher value product. We're about 4x ASPs to our competitors. And so we're delivering a high performance product. And I think that they're, they're not there yet. I don't think anybody actually is there in most of our portfolio spots. Do I think long-term, they're going to continue to invest and be a hard challenger? I do. I also would say that's where we see the most intense price pressure. If you think about our pricing situation, China is probably the most acute price challenges.

Stacy Rasgon

Is that because of local competitors, or is it because of multi-national competitors in China?

Richard Puccio

I think it's more because of the local competitors. But look some of our competitors have made it quite clear. They're going to compete on price. So there is both elements. But just given what I'm seeing from an investment perspective. And I think out beyond this quarter, the pressure is going to continue to come from the locals as well.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I guess what's your general philosophy on pricing? I guess, what are you seeing on pricing more broadly? Because I've been really surprised, I'm moving in an inflationary environment, right? And clearly. But like unit growth in the industry hasn't been that great. Like units in '23 were below, broadly below where they were in 2019, which was the last downturn. And I think industry pricing was up 30%. I think ex-memory is up like 45%. So, like pricing has been, I mean, pricing saved the industry during COVID-19.

Richard Puccio

It was, I agree, it was the growth driver.

Stacy Rasgon

So like what are you seeing in pricing? And in general, like when you mentioned you're seeing lots of price competition in China, what is your general philosophy in terms of responding to something like that?

Richard Puccio

So obviously, we are competing on value in China, but I'll do that overall, first.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Richard Puccio

We're certainly seeing price stability, right? And if you look at it, we don't have the, go back a long-time and how does that historical price down activity where we get more efficient and pass-on prices. And so it's been stable. We expect it to remain stable. And that is a combination of ups and downs, right, because our largest customers hit volume tiers and they get some price reductions.

However, if you think about some of our much longer live products, there's a cost to continuing to keep all the gear to build those products for a long period of time, and that's where we tend to see price increases that offset what we might be seeing in the volume decreases. But overall pricing for '24 has been stable and we expect that to continue. Obviously, as you described, Stacy, it was a significant tailwind in '22, and a bit of a tailwind in '23, it's pretty new, pricing is pretty neutral in '24, and we expect pricing to be pretty neutral in '25.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. I mean, Vince has talked about like being in a perpetually inflationary environment. Are we past that, like I don't know, I know what Vince's current, current views are on this, like…

Michael Lucarelli

I always agree with our CEO.

Richard Puccio

And you now, if you were looking for me to contribute…

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. But it does sound like, I mean, clearly you are adding more value. And maybe you could talk a little bit about like the kinds of value that, that you had. So my understanding is, it's not just the performance of the silicon. And by the way, for those of you who know the ADIs like they bought, they've developed both internally as well as buying a very-high performance players about Linear Tech, which I think was probably the highest quality and highest performance analog player in the space by a country mile. Maxim clearly has been good. And so, but there's also been a lot more talk about like software content. And like I guess maybe could you talk a little bit like that value-add, and how has that been monetized like this?

Richard Puccio

Yeah. So, I'll give you sort of the two things that I think about. One is, ultimately and I saw this even in my old world, customers want you to solve a problem, they want a solution and our ability to bring a full solution, aggregating various elements of our product suite into a solution is a very powerful thing for customers and also a value-add opportunity for us, because we can capture more value further up we go. Part of that is having the software, to help that, to help them design on our, on our platforms and to help them be more efficient. So that is a super powerful piece for this.

And so those are the two things I think about adding value is our ability to bring together the underlying analog components and add in that software intelligence on top, and do it in an application-specific way, because one of the things that I think we do really well is take advantage of our domain expertise, right, and build a targeted solution to solve customer problem, which is why we get a premium from an ASP perspective.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. You mentioned you were 4x. Do you have, what is your average ASP? Is that a meaningful number? I mean, you sell like – is that a meaningful number?

Michael Lucarelli

You sell 4x has put us, the SAA data says average ASP analog is, call it $0.40. So you're good at math, I'd say it's probably say $1.50 plus, minus, not too far off. I think this is an important point to make, in ASPs and pricing. People can convolute the convoluted to it. ASPs are the value deliver to the customer. Our ASP is each generation of chip go up. Why? We put more value in each semiconductor chip we make.

As Rich pointed out, once you get that design-win, that pricing is very stable over time. So, there's two dynamics going on. We want to deliver more value, that means ASPs continue to rise. And then once you win that socket and you have to fight for that socket, pricing is dynamic at the onset, it's stable after that.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Michael Lucarelli

And you can see that in our revenues and our gross margins, deliver value, capture value and stable pricing after that.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. And like how stable are the products themselves like what's the average age of the product that you sell today? You used to show this chart. I don't know if you showed it in a while, but it was, so the revenue of the company split-up by the, the VINTA (ph), yeah, exactly. You always have this little strip at the bottom out of 10% of revenue, it was like 30 years old.

Michael Lucarelli

That's true. So, it depends on market. The industrial market for us is half our revenue. The average life there is 15-plus years. That's the average life. We do sell some products that are 20 years, 30 years-old in that market. But all of our markets, I would say, the other half auto is probably 5 to 10, comms 5 to 7. I mean, these are all, when you get that win, it's in there for a long-time. It's almost an annuity. Like we're a hardware business, but we actually have software business too in a way, because you get the wind and it ships for the next five years, 10 years, 15 years, 30 years.

Stacy Rasgon

How are the dynamics in consumer different by this? I know the consumer is not that, not that big anymore. But I guess, where are the areas that you're focusing there? Part of me is always surprising that you do any consumer, consumer business at all. Frankly, like why is that a market that you're in, and like how do you differentiate there?

Richard Puccio

Well, one of the examples where we differentiate is, if you think about the noise cancellation technologies and their abilities there, a lot of that goes into consumer products. Obviously, it's also in my view, very tough place to compete, because the product life cycles are much shorter than you've seen in the industrial. Obviously, auto life, auto cycles are getting shorter, but they're still significantly longer than the consumer. But we're competing because we've got the best technology in that space. And we're continuing to grow and expand our share at our, at our largest consumer customers.

Michael Lucarelli

Yeah. I mean, you're right to say, it's a competitive market, all market is competitive, but consumer is more competitive. So what do we do? We limit the R&D into that market such that consumer does not support the same gross margin as ADI. But you can have very good operating margin and free cash flow as long as you constrain that R&D and don't overspend. And that's what we do. Solve the hard problems, knowing that it's going to be a quick design cycle, but make sure you focus on operating margin and free cash flow when you go after those sockets.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Where are you sort of deploying like incremental R&D now? Like what are the opportunities that you're looking forward that, that you think drive more of the business going forward? And then I guess maybe even on top of that, what does that R&D investment cycle look like? Like how far in advance of new products are you actually investing before you actually start to drive revenue with those?

Richard Puccio

So, I would say the, the how far varies, as I talked about, we started six-plus years in advance on the Sentinel product, but that was white space. I would say the, the average, average cycle is more like three years to five years, Mike. So three years to five years. And we're, and we've gotten to be very disciplined about which investments we make, how we measure them, how we track progress as we continue to get more efficient in using it. But we're going to continue to be focused on some of the bigger bets.

And look, I hate them on them a little before, but clearly, we're going to continue to work on our, on digital opportunities. We're also investing pretty heavily in AI, and AI in our products, right? Look, we've been embedding software and algorithms and intelligence in our products for a very long time, but this opportunity that I described to get out at the Intelligent Edge and have the AI play a big role there. So, we'll continue to invest heavily there.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. You mentioned digital opportunities. Is that really processing? And I know you have a DSP business, you don't talk about it all that much anymore. Is there more you guys want to say about digital?

Michael Lucarelli

I mean, is more, yes and no. What is digital to ADI? We embed digital into a lot of our chips. We talked about transceivers, BMS, Apollo, which goes to aerospace and defense. It's not like a separate digital chip, it's embedded digital into our analog-heavy chip. Why do we do that, to increase the performance of the chip or make it easier for the customer to design-in? We want to do more of that. When we say digital, that's what we mean. We don't mean like have this embedded portfolio and sell that. It's about increasing the performance of our analog through digital.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Do you do DSPs anymore?

Michael Lucarelli

Yeah, we do. There's been money. So, a lot of, so, we like talk a lot about A2B. A2B in the car connects microphones in the car. The core there is our DSP SHARC (ph) franchise. That was our first product there. Then we bridge from the DSP into A2B, which the connections around microphones and speakers in the car. So, yes, we do and we still invest in that.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I want to shift to a few for any more financial questions. Great. CHIPS Act. So where are you guys, I know you guys are, where your CapEx was come up some, you were running I don't know mid-single digits. It came up to, I don't know, 9%, 10% for a while, it's kind of going back down. I guess where were those investments going? And like how do we think about the potential like opportunity from the CHIPS Act for you guys?

Richard Puccio

So, so I'm sorry. So two things, right. We've already started to accrue benefits from the CHIPS Act. So we've, we've got several $100 million on the balance sheet.

Stacy Rasgon

Is that from the tax credit or…

Richard Puccio

From the tax credit today. We are not seeing any of that cash yet and the actual offsets that we're seeing to depreciation at this point are pretty small.

Michael Lucarelli

Okay. So they flow through gross margin, not through tax rate. Okay.

Richard Puccio

We are also have applications in on the grant side. We're still working on that. We'll have more visibility as to the size of that in coming quarters. And hard to predict where they'll settle. So we are taking advantage as best we can, both domestically CHIPS Act, as well as in Europe given our significant presence in Ireland.

Stacy Rasgon

In Ireland, okay. Maybe I shouldn't ask this. What's taking so long with the grants?

Richard Puccio

It's a, to be honest, it's a brutally detailed comprehensive application process. And then they have a review cycle. So we're in the, we're in the review cycle. So we've gotten our initial applications in, but they don't move it that fast.

Stacy Rasgon

Okay. Got it. So there's also been, I guess, a change in strategy. So clearly, you were, you were one of the players that were pursuing an inorganic growth strategy. I think there were, I mean, the three biggies were what Hittite and then Linear and then Maxim. And there's been a pivot since then. I mean the general narrative is you've now moved to cash return instead of M&A. I guess, why was the decision made, you weren't there yet, but I mean, in general, like why is M&A no longer needed? Do you just have all the pieces that you ever? Is it no longer possible, or is it still on the table, or…

Michael Lucarelli

So I wouldn't say it's no longer needed. And I would say, it's not off the table. But the way I would characterize it, and I'm going to steal from Vince, because he's been talking about it this way is, we feel like we have the digital franchise, excuse me, digital franchise. We have the analog franchise, wow. We have the analog franchise that we want and need. And so we wouldn't be looking at acquisitions in that space.

However, as I've described, our significant focus on software, digital, and AI means, in addition to investing a bunch of our capital internally in that space, we continue to look for opportunities there where we could accelerate and help solve a customer problem by bringing some inorganic technology inside. So we continue to look and to evaluate. But while we're doing that, we are continuing on what we've told shareholders post Maxim is, we will target long-term to return 100% of our free cash flow. And obviously, we've increased our dividend again this year, and then the balance will be buybacks.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it.

Michael Lucarelli

But we are continuing, we do continue to look at opportunities, particularly as it might help us accelerate on the software, digital and AI front.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I guess along those lines, you used to have a leverage target, which I think you've been, I can't even was it two times and you've been running way below that. Is that even a target anymore?

Richard Puccio

I would say in the current environment, we've been hovering around 1x leverage, and given what we're doing today, I'm comfortable with that range, right, because we are continuing, to continuing to give back cash to our shareholders. Earlier in the second quarter, we did go out into the market to rate, to essentially prefund the two upcoming maturities we have. So essentially net leverage, neutral by the time we finish the process in April of '25.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. What's the current buyback authorization outstanding now?

Richard Puccio

I think it's just under $2 billion left, $1.8 billion left.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah. Got it. We've got about five minutes or six minutes left. We've got a few questions here. Whether if anybody else does have questions, please feel free to submit them to go to love of the lightning round.

Richard Puccio

Sure.

Stacy Rasgon

All right. In what market or product areas are you facing the most competition or the least competition?

Richard Puccio

I think the most competition near-term, near-term, and even medium-term, I would say, is in the, in the auto space in the EV world.

Michael Lucarelli

Yeah. I mean it's always, there's competition in every market playing, right? So I mean, there's nothing new in the world today that was the one there before. We always sell value, which is a good spot to be in. Increase coming, everyone is going after AI, I mean, that's the thing about any, you see growth, you run after it. Now, we, our job is to continue to move-up the value chain, sell more value.

We talked about wireless BMS, great example. If we were still shipping wired BMS, it would be a much more competitive market. It's still competitive, but we know we do. We add features. We added wireless. We added EIS. EIS allows you to charge the car faster. So we're always delivering more value such that we stay ahead of our competition in any market we play in.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Who do you view as your most significant competitor though? And again, maybe that, maybe that varies by end market. But is there any one player that you see more often than others? I got to imagine it's TI, but like I don't know.

Richard Puccio

Overall, clearly, we compete heavily against TI. I mean, we run very different, different strategies from a, how we approach it, right, with us being much more focused on the high-value sell and they're certainly selling, I think a lot of fabs to fill. So, they're going to sell line. And I think there's different competitors in different spaces, if you think about them, right? MPS is an aggressive competitor in the power space. So I do think as Mike said, the competition is pretty intense in all of our markets, but we continue to win. Our pipelines are very healthy. Our design wins are increasing. So all good signs.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Over the longer-term, which portions of industrial do you expect to grow the fastest?

Richard Puccio

I think it's, I think it's going to be factory automation, right? The pressure, the pressure on the industrials to get more efficient and more mean. One of the things I got a greater appreciation for in my prior role is, believe it or not, there is a limit to the number of humans out there to do the work we need done. So, driving that automation, one is going to offset the inability to find people to do the work. And also you get much faster throughputs and cycle times and lower error rates. So, I think that's going to continue to be a tailwind.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Maybe along those lines, question, why is Edge AI critical for factory automation? And then what other end-markets is Edge AI a strategic focus for companies? I feel like that's a plan like why and how are your end customers adopting AI is almost how I would read that question?

Richard Puccio

So I guess I'd go back to a little bit of what I said before is, on the industrial, it's having the ability to do, if you think about, if you go in a factory and you'd see a lot of the things that are automated and off to the side is the giant workstation, which is where signals go, get processed and get put back into the machine. If we can get it so that, that compute happens on the automated device, again reduces power, reduces security risk, reduces latency, that's what, that's why they want that.

And I have a view, and I think as Vince is, the closer you are to where the data comes from, when you do the compute, the more efficient, the more effective it's going to be, right? Look, there's still going to be things that are going to go back to a cloud for a deep analysis and things, but the more of the stuff you can do at the edge, the faster you can do it, the cheaper you can do it from a power perspective, too.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. Can you discuss differences in your CapEx strategy between you and TI?

Richard Puccio

So, I, yeah, I can. We've historically, and I'll do a little bit of, we've historically spent in the low-to mid-single digits of our revenue on CapEx. We told everybody as a part of our resiliency program, we were going to amp that up pretty significantly. So we did, right? Last year, we spent $1.3 billion in CapEx, which was pretty significant for our company. We're, that's going to come down $600 million this year and we fully expect to get back into our model next year, which is low-to mid-single digits on our CapEx.

And part of that is we, as we talked about, we've qualified a ton of our product to-be-built externally. So, I'm happy to use TSMC's capital to produce our product, especially in times when we're booming and need extra capacity, I don't have to spend capital. Now look, we may spend some small piece of capital to have that through the qualification process. But once we have that, we're just not as capital intense. TI is going to build a bunch of factories and they're going to, and I think they've said they're going to have 80% of their product can be built-in internal fabs.

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Richard Puccio

And that's just a very different strategy. Look, if you, I think about it, you have to think about that capital investment in two ways. It's what are you spending in R&D, and what are you spending in CapEx. We tend to be CapEx light and R&D heavy, because one of the things we get and we've talked about it a bit is we get the higher ASPs because of the innovation premium we bring to the table.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. I guess, I'd like to follow-up on it. Maybe it's a, I don't know if you can answer or not, but like the cost to build externally versus internally, maybe it's the same because like when you're building externally, you're in, you're full internally anyways. And when you're building internally, it's because your utilizations would be down. So, I don't exactly know how to like judge the cost difference, but is there, like what's more cost-effective for you, because presumably you're paying a margin like when you're outsourcing the stuff. I don't know how to think about that.

Michael Lucarelli

One cutoff is anything below 180-nanometer, so 90, all external. We can't do it internal. So first-off, that's like cut-off. And then the difference between internal, external like cost, it kind of depends. I mean, if you have fully depreciated equipment, well, it's probably a little more cheaper internally. You're building out new fabs, that cost versus external cost is very similar. So we look at it from the standpoint of what lithography is this?

Can we do it internal, we'll do it internal, if we can't, we'll go external. And that term, I mean, we have a hybrid model, a lot of industry has a hybrid model. Rich earlier talked about the swing capacity, that's unique to ADI, doing stuff inside and outside of the company, same product, different manufacturing site, either at ADI or at our foundry partner.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it.

Richard Puccio

Yeah. And if we were to build fabs for the lower lithographies and then you pick up the incremental cost of running…

Stacy Rasgon

Yeah.

Richard Puccio

Running those over the long term would create a significant cost disadvantage.

Stacy Rasgon

Got it. We're out of time actually. So, I think we'll close it off there. Thank you so much for coming.

Richard Puccio

Thanks for having us. Appreciate it very much.

Michael Lucarelli

Thank you.