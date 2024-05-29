CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

SA Transcripts
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Lynch - President and CEO
Tom Cowhey - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Lance Wilkes

Okay. So we're going to kick-off. Let Tom, who is not the Interim CFO, but the CFO, speak to a few statements and then Karen is going to start-off with some introductory comments.

Tom Cowhey

Thanks, Lance. Thanks everyone for joining us. I just want to say that we will make forward-looking statements today. So we encourage everyone to please look at our risk factors that are in our SEC filings. You can access them through the SEC website or through the Investor portion of cvshealth.com

Karen Lynch

Thank you, Lance, for having us this morning. Really appreciate the opportunity. I just want to start with some opening comments. As you know with our recent performance has been disappointing to us, but it is reflective of one of our businesses. And I thought it was important this morning to talk about a fair amount of things that we have going on in our business, that you appreciate the broad portfolio of assets that we have.

As you know, our strategy is really to build a convenient, connected, personalized of integrated solutions company that is focused on the long lifetime value of a consumer. And as we know, consumers and patients who interact with the healthcare system, will deliver lower-cost, will have improved quality and eventually continue to drive growth for our company, because of the better outcomes and because of the better retention that we have with them.

But I thought it was important this morning to really highlight some of the things that are going on

