FedEx Corporation (FDX) CEO Raj Subramaniam presents at Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 29, 2024 7:51 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.06K Followers

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeni Hollander - IR
Raj Subramaniam - President, CEO, and Director

Conference Call Participants

David Vernon - Bernstein

David Vernon

All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the first afternoon session. My name is David Vernon, I cover transports and airlines at Bernstein. We are thrilled to have for the first time in my 10 or 15 years covering the company, FedEx is joining us at the SDC. We are in their quiet period. So they have a little bit of restrictions on some of the stuff they can talk about. We are going to get into some Q&A. I think what we're going to do here just so you guys know that you probably know the drill by now. We do have a digital app. If you have questions, put them in there, and I can try to work them in through the iPad. If there are and then -- what we're going to do is have Jeni Hollander from IR come up and read a couple of forward-looking disclosures. And then Raj is going to kick us off with some prepared remarks, and then we'll get into the Q&A. So thanks again for attending the conference. Thanks to FedEx for attending, and I hand over to Jeni.

Jeni Hollander

Thanks, David. Certain statements made today such as projections regarding future performance, may be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information on these factors, please refer to our press releases and the filings with the SEC.

David Vernon

All right. With that, I think we'll let Raj

Recommended For You

About FDX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FDX

Trending Analysis

Trending News