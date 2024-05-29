JamesBrey

The iShares MSCI Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) has come under pressure since my previous article on the ETF in January, dropping almost 8%. I had previously argued that the EWZ could be entering the next phase of the bull market that began at the 2020 Covid lows as a bullish breakout in the index and lower US real bond yields attracted investor attention. However, sentiment has been undermined by the government's decision to replace the CEO of oil giant Petrobras, raising fears of further government intervention into the corporate sector. While I believe that Brazilian stocks deserve to trade at a sizeable discount to its EM peers, such a discount should also allow continued outperformance via far higher dividend income. Furthermore, rising commodity prices are highly supportive of Brazilian assets and have proven to paper of the cracks of poor policy in the past.

The EWZ ETF

EWZ tracks the performance of the MSCI Brazil index and is dominated by financial stocks, which have a 26% weighting in the index. However, the ETF is widely seen as a commodity play due to the 38% weighting of energy and materials stocks. Oil major Petrobras is the largest stock in the index, with a weighting of 18%, followed by iron ore miner Vale which has a 12% weighting.

One downside is the fund's high expense ratio of 0.59%, which compares to 0.19% for the Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) which tracks the FTSE Brazil index. As the two funds have very similar stock weightings the latter may be preferable for buy and hold investors due to its lower cost, while the more liquid EWZ may be preferable for more active traders. The EWZ's reported dividend sits at 6.5% versus the FLBR's 10.0%, but this difference appears to reflect different cash distribution methodologies and over time we should see both converge towards their respective index yields which both sit at 7.4%.

There's Cheap And Then There's Brazil Cheap

Regardless of the valuation metric used, the MSCI Brazil index is undeniably cheap. The table below shows just how undervalued Brazilian stocks are relative to their long term average and relative to the MSCI EM.

Current Figure Discount to LT Median Valuation Percentile Discount To MSCI EM Relative Valuation Percentile Price/Earnings 7.7 46% 14th 50% 10th Price/Sales 0.9 31% 10th 30% 1st Price/Book 1.4 17% 20th 14% 12th EV/EBITDA 5.6 41% 10th 45% 5th Dividend Yield 7.4% 38% 7th 63% 7th Free Cash Flow Yield 12.1% 62% 14th 46% 19th Average 39% 13th 39% 9th Click to enlarge

Stock markets that are cheap on a price to book and price to sales basis, as is the case with Brazil today, tend to be so due to weak levels of profitability, particularly on a cash flow basis. However, in the case of Brazil the undervaluation can be seen in every single metric and the free cash flow yield in particular. The FCF yield of 12.1% dwarves the EM average and is significantly higher than its own long term average.

It is not just the Brazilian stock market that is undervalued relative to its peers. The Brazilian real also trades at a discount, particularly relative to the Latin American FX index, which has been propelled by the surging Mexican peso. This relative undervaluation comes despite the fact that Brazil offers considerably higher real interest rates compared to its peers, with 10-year Brazilian government bonds now yielding an impressive 6.1%.

Citi

The Discount Is Warranted But So Are High Expected Returns

Brazil's discount to its peers seems justified to some extent, due to the growing threat of increased government intervention by left wing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Lula). Earlier this month, Lula fired the president of Petrobras over a dispute about what the company should do with its excess profits, with the former CEO wanting to issue an extraordinary dividend and the government believing the profits should be used for reinvestment. In my view this was the clearest sign since Lula returned to power last year that the president is prioritising political objectives over investor interests. The move also follows a series of developments that show Lula is turning increasingly authoritarian in his bid to marginalise former President Bolsonaro and his supporters under the guise of combatting disinformation. Lula's alignment with foreign dictators such as Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro serves as a clear warning to investors of the worst-case scenario facing the country.

However, where there is risk there tends to be reward, and the thing about buying cheap markets is that they do not have to perform well fundamentally to generate strong returns to shareholders. The high free cash flow yield on the MSCI Brazil has fed through to a high dividend yield, which has helped the EWZ outperform even as valuations have fallen. Over the past five years the MSCI Brazil has fallen by over 10% relative to the MSCI Emerging Markets index, but in total return terms it has outperformed by a similar amount.

White: MSCI Brazil / MSCI EM. Orange: MSCI Brazil Total Return / MSCI EM Total Return (Bloomberg)

A Commodity Bull Market Would Paper Over The Policy Cracks

As we saw from the strong performance of Brazilian stocks during Lula's first presidency in 2003, rising commodity prices can easily paper over the cracks of poor policy. The EWZ tripled relative to the MSCI Emerging Markets index from 2003 to 2008 as its commodity export prices soared, boosting both corporate profits and the Brazilian currency. As the chart below shows, operating income for the MSCI Brazil is closely linked to the country's terms of trade (the price of its exports relative to its imports).

Brazil Terms Of Trade Vs MSCI Brazil Operating Income (Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs)

The next chart shows the market capitalisation of the MSCI Brazil against the Bloomberg Composite Commodity Index over the past two decades. From 1994 to 2021 the two moved in lockstep but over the past three years declining valuations have seen stocks significantly underperform. Not only is there room for stocks to catch up with high commodity prices, but there is also a potential commodity breakout in the making.

MSCI Brazil Market Cap Vs Commodity Prices (Bloomberg)

Summary

Brazilian stocks trade at deeply discounted valuations, which are at least in part justified by the policies of the Lula government. However, even if the valuation discount relative to its peers remains intact, the high dividend yield should allow the EWZ to outperform in the absence of significant economic deterioration. With the recent strength of commodity prices, significant economic deterioration seems unlikely, and the EWZ may even see a rerating in its valuations.