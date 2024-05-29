Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

Martin Harvey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This quarter, Halvorsen’s 13F stock portfolio value decreased from $27.3B to $26.9B. The number of holdings increased from 79 to 83. The largest five individual stock positions are Visa, Workday, Amazon, Philip Morris, and APi Group. They add up to ~25% of the portfolio.

Ole Andreas Halvorsen is one of the most successful “tiger cubs” (protégés of Julian Robertson & his legendary Tiger Fund). To know more about "tiger cubs", check out the book Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

New Stakes:

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): The 3.26% LVS position was established this quarter at prices between $47.54 and $55.01. The stock currently trades below that range at $43.90.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT)(MSFT:CA): MSFT is a 2.5% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between ~$366 and ~$429. The stock is now at the top of that range at ~$429.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)(AAPL:CA): The 2.47% AAPL position was established this quarter at prices between ~$169 and ~$195. The stock currently trades at ~$190.

Dollar Tree (DLTR): The small 1.27% DLTR position was established at prices between ~$125 and ~$150. The stock is now below their purchase price range at ~$114.

Ferguson plc (FERG), Humana Inc. (HUM), and Standard BioTools (LAB): These are small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) new stakes established this quarter.

Note: they have a ~15% ownership stake in Standard Biotools.

Stake Disposals:

United Parcel Service (UPS): The 4.72% UPS stake was primarily built during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$150 and ~$185. The last quarter saw a ~23% stake increase at prices between ~$135 and ~$163. The stake was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$136 and ~$158. The stock is now at ~$134.

Deere & Co (DE): The ~2% stake in DE was purchased last quarter at prices between ~$359 and ~$402. The stake was sold this quarter at prices between ~$356 and ~$411. The stock currently trades at ~$365.

RayzeBio (RYZB): RYZB had an IPO in September 2023. Viking Global’s position goes back to a Series D funding round in 2022. They had a ~11% ownership stake in RayzeBio. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) acquired RYZB in a $62.50 cash transaction thereby closing this position.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Coupang (CPNG), DoorDash (DASH), Everest Group (EG), International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), KBR Inc. (KBR), and MetLife (MET): These positions (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) were dropped during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Visa (V)(VISA:CA): Visa is currently the largest 13F position at 6.57% of the portfolio. It was primarily built in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$181 and ~$219. There was a ~45% reduction over the next two quarters at prices between ~$193 and ~$237. H2 2021 saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$190 and ~$251 while in the next quarter there was one-third selling at prices between ~$191 and ~$235. Q3 2022 saw another stake doubling at prices between ~$178 and ~$217. That was followed by a one-third increase in the three quarters through Q2 2023 at prices between ~$178 and ~$240. The last quarter saw a ~18% reduction while in this quarter there was a ~11% increase. The stock currently trades at ~$269.

Workday Inc. (WDAY): WDAY is a 5.37% of the portfolio position built during H1 2023 at prices between ~$160 and ~$227. The position was increased by 72% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$211 and ~$252. The last quarter saw a ~22% selling at prices between ~$205 and ~$279. The position was increased by 29% this quarter at prices between ~$264 and ~$307. The stock is now at ~$212.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)(AMZN:CA): AMZN is now a 4.64% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q2 2015 at prices between ~$19 and ~$22 and increased by roughly one-third the following quarter at prices between ~$22 and ~$27. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: H2 2022 saw a ~55% stake increase at prices between ~$82 and ~$145. H1 2023 saw a two-thirds selling at prices between ~$83 and ~$130. Q3 2023 saw the stake doubled at prices between ~$126 and ~$145. The last quarter saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$120 and ~$154. The position was increased by 40% this quarter at prices between ~$145 and ~$180. The stock currently trades at ~$182.

Philip Morris International (PM): The 4.44% PM stake was purchased during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$90 and ~$102. The next quarter saw a ~ 34% selling at prices between $90.32 and $99.10 while in the last quarter there was a ~60% increase at prices between ~$87 and ~$95. The position was increased by 35% this quarter at prices between $87.76 and $94.97. The stock is now at ~$100.

U.S. Bancorp (USB): The 3.77% USB stake was purchased last quarter at prices between ~$30.50 and ~$45 and the stock currently trades at ~$39. The position was increased by 136% this quarter at prices between $39.46 and $44.70.

T-Mobile US (TMUS): TMUS is a 2.66% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$136 and ~$160. The stock is now at ~$169. The stake was increased by 190% this quarter at prices between ~$160 and ~$167.

UnitedHealth (UNH): The 2.51% UNH stake was built in the three quarters through Q1 2023 at prices between ~$460 and ~$555. The next quarter saw a ~15% trimming while during Q3 2023 there was a ~4% increase. The position was sold down by ~75% in the last quarter at prices between ~$509 and ~$553. The stake was increased by 195% this quarter at prices between ~$471 and ~$543. The stock currently trades at ~$485.

BioMarin Pharma (BMRN): The ~2% BMRN stake was built during the three quarters through Q2 2022 at prices between ~$74 and ~$92. Q1 2023 saw a ~60% selling at prices between ~$88 and ~$117 while the next quarter saw a stake doubling at prices between ~$87 and ~$100. The last quarter saw a ~16% further increase. The position was increased by 31% this quarter at prices between $83.81 and $99. The stock currently trades at ~$75.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM), CBRE Group (CBRE), CNH Industrial (CNH), CSX Corp (CSX), EPAM Systems (EPAM), Five9 (FIVN), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP) , Regal Rexnord (RRX), and Royalty Pharma (RPRX): These positions (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

APi Group (APG): Viking Global was an early investor in J2 Acquisition, a SPAC which acquired APi Group in October 2019. APi Group started trading at $10.40 and now goes for $35.35. There was a marginal increase over the last several quarters. The stake was decreased by 16% this quarter at prices between $30.60 and $39.54. The position is now at 4.24% of the portfolio.

Note: Viking Global has a ~12% ownership stake in the business.

Fortive Corp (FTV): The ~3% FTV stake was increased by ~55% during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$63 and ~$75. The stake was decreased by 15% next quarter at prices between $72.16 and $79.72. The last quarter saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$64.60 and ~$77. The stock currently trades at ~$73. This quarter saw a ~10% trimming.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)(AMD:CA): AMD is a 2.66% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between ~$94 and ~$149 and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$165. The stake was decreased by 17% this quarter at prices between ~$135 and ~$211.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP): The 2.66% AMP stake saw a 54% increase during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$326 and ~$354. The stock currently trades at ~$428. There was a ~10% stake increase in the last quarter while this quarter saw a ~15% trimming.

Danaher Corp (DHR): DHR is a 2.64% of the portfolio position established during Q2 2023 at prices between ~$225 and ~$256 and the stock currently trades at the top of that range at ~$256. The stake was decreased by 29% this quarter at prices between ~$224 and ~$256.

Progressive Corp (PGR): PGR is now a 2.34% of the portfolio position. The position saw a whopping ~400% stake increase in the last quarter at prices between ~$139 and ~$165. This quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between ~$161 and ~$207. The stock currently trades at ~$203.

General Electric (GE): The 1.79% of the portfolio GE stake was purchased over the five quarters through Q4 2021 at prices between ~$44 and ~$115. There was a ~50% selling over the next two quarters at prices between ~$64 and ~$103. Recent activity follows. There was a ~17% trimming during Q2 2023 while the next quarter saw a ~12% increase. The last quarter saw a ~36% selling at prices between ~$106 and ~$128. The stake saw a ~46% selling this quarter at prices between $98.83 and $143.50. The stock is now at ~$164.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): The small 1.67% FCX stake was purchased during Q3 2023 at prices between $36.40 and $44.47 and it now goes for ~$53. There was a ~13% stake increase in the last quarter while this quarter saw similar trimming.

MasterCard (MA)(MA:CA): The 1.42% MA stake was primarily built in the last quarter at prices between ~$364 and ~$427 and it is now above that range at ~$443. The stake was decreased by 31% this quarter at prices between ~$418 and ~$488.

Meta Platforms (META)(META:CA): META is a 1.32% of the portfolio position established over the two quarters through Q1 2021 at prices between ~$246 and ~$295. The stake has wavered. Recent activity follows. Q1 2023 saw a ~35% increase at prices between ~$125 and ~$212 while the next quarter saw a ~20% reduction at prices between ~$208 and ~$289. The position was increased by 18% during Q3 2023 at prices between ~$283 and ~$326. This quarter saw a ~75% selling at prices between ~$344 and ~$512. The stock is now at ~$474.

Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), CBOE Global Markets (CBOE), HDFC Bank (HDB), HCA Healthcare (HCA), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Lamb Weston (LW), McKesson Corp (MCK), PPG Industries (PPG), Take Two Interactive (TTWO), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): These positions (less than ~1.25% of the portfolio each) were decreased this quarter.

Kept Steady:

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO): BBIO is a 2.89% stake. It had an IPO in Q1 2019. Viking Global’s position goes back to earlier funding rounds prior to the IPO. The stock started trading at ~$27 per share and currently goes for $27.61.

Note: They own ~16% of the business.

Roivant Sciences (ROIV): ROIV came to market last September through a SPAC merger with Montes Archimedes. The stock currently goes for $10.73. Viking Global’s 2.72% of the portfolio stake goes back to a private investment made in July 2016. There was a ~14% trimming during Q2 2023 and minor trimming in the next two quarters.

Note: Viking Global controls ~8.6% of Roivant Sciences.

Inhibrx (INBX): The very small 1% stake in INBX was kept steady this quarter. They control ~15% of the business.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS): The very small 0.71% stake in NAMS was kept steady this quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA): Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks started trading in September 2021 after the close of their De-SPAC transaction with Soaring Eagle Acquisition. Viking Global started investing in Gingko Bioworks in 2015 when the business raised ~$45M in a Series B funding round. The valuation at the time was ~$200M. The position was sold down by ~85% in Q1 2022 at prices between ~$2.80 and ~$8.70. Q2 2022 saw further selling. The position was rebuilt next quarter at prices between ~$2.40 and ~$3.75. Q4 2022 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $1.58 and $3.52. There was a ~125% stake increase during Q1 2023 at prices between $1.20 and $2.20. The stock now trades at $0.56.

Note: they control ~9% of the business.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT): ADPT position is now at 0.36% of the portfolio. It came about as a result of Adaptive’s IPO in June 2019. Viking Global was a majority investor in Adaptive. Shares started trading at ~$48 and currently go for $3.58. Q1 2020 saw a ~13% trimming at ~$25 per share. There was another ~10% trimming in Q4 2020 at ~$50 average price.

Note: Viking Global still controls ~17% of Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Note: Viking Global has significant ownership stakes in the following businesses: 4D Molecular (FDMT), Amylyx Pharma (AMLX), Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX), Oric Pharma (ORIC), PepGen (PEPG), Pharvaris NV (PHVS), Standard BioTools (LAB), Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), Verastem (VSTM), and Viking Therapeutics (VKTX).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Halvorsen’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2024:

Ole Andreas Halvorsen - Viking Global Portfolio - Q1 2024 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Viking Global's 13F filings for Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.