Tracking Ole Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Portfolio - Q1 2024 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.46K Followers

Summary

  • Ole Andreas Halvorsen's 13F stock portfolio value decreased from $27.3B to $26.9B in Q1 2024.
  • The number of holdings in the portfolio increased from 79 to 83.
  • The largest five individual stock positions are Visa, Workday, Amazon.com, Philip Morris, and APi Group, making up approximately 25% of the portfolio.

Tiger cub (Panthera tigris) against white background

Martin Harvey/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Ole Andreas Halvorsen’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Viking Global’s regulatory

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
24.46K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, AAPL, META, LAB, GOOGL, CPNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVS--
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
UPS--
United Parcel Service, Inc.
DE--
Deere & Company
BMY--
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
MET--
MetLife, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News