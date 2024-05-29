-Oxford-/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

The 6.75% Series 2024 Term Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are exchange traded term preferred shares from the Oxford Lane Capital Corporation (OXLC) closed end fund. We covered these securities last year here, where we assigned them a 'Buy' rating based on their short tenor, reduced risk and high yield. The securities have delivered a steady stream of income since, outperforming treasury funds. With the term redemption date for the securities shortly coming up at the end of June, investors need to start outlining what replacement securities they will enter into once they get the full principal for the notes in their accounts.

In this article we are going to provide a macro overview of CLO equity CEFs, the continuous need for leverage, and explore the available alternatives from the OXLC capital structure and the larger market that can be used to replace OXLCM in an investor's portfolio.

Macro set-up for CLO equity funds

CLO equity has become a sought after asset class in the past year, with many institutional pension funds allocating increased capital to the sector:

Pension plans and insurers have been piling into funds that invest in equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations in recent months, according to several asset managers who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The inflows have helped a slew of hedge funds and other money managers, including GoldenTree Asset Management, Sculptor Capital Management, Carlyle Group Inc. and CVC Credit Partners, to raise at least $3.1 billion in less than a year for strategies solely dedicated to these investments. Source: Bloomberg - "Hedge Funds Draw Pension Money to Riskiest Corner of a $1.3 Trillion Credit Market"

The low default rate environment coupled with high risk free rates have favored CLO equity. OXLC, however, doesn't just aggregate CLO equity, it buys it with further leverage on top. OXLCM is a form of leverage for the fund.

Continuous demand for the asset class will translate into the CEF maintaining the same level of leverage, thus there is the potential for a new issuance for the name to replace the maturing term preferred security, although the fund has been issuing a significant amount of common equity as of late as we will see shortly.

Funding adjustments

Let us have a quick look at how the leverage portion is currently stacking up for the CEF:

Term Preferred Equity (Annual Report)

As per the CEF's Annual Report, the above represent the current term preferred shares issued by the CEF. Furthermore the fund has notes outstanding as well:

$100 million in principal amount of 6.75% unsecured notes due 2031. The 6.75% notes will mature on March 31, 2031 and may be redeemed in whole or in part on or after March 16, 2024

$100 million in principal amount of 5.00% unsecured notes due 2027. The 5.00% notes will mature on January 31, 2027 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time after January 31, 2024

We can see the above liabilities neatly summarized in the fund's balance sheet:

CEF Liabilities (Annual Report)

OXLCM represents $68 million of funding which will mature shortly. However, the fund has been very active in issuing new common shares:

New Equity Issuance (SEC Notice)

To maintain the same amount of leverage as before, mathematics indicate the CEF should issue a replacement term preferred share tranche. However, with spreads being so tight in the credit markets, the CEF might choose to run a lower leverage ratio for a while.

What are the alternatives?

We initially chose OXLCM because of its very short tenor and yield above what can be obtained in the treasury market. If the CEF does not issue any further debt (in the form of notes or preferred shares), then the lowest duration securities from the CEF are the 2027 preferred shares and notes.

While both have very similar maturity dates, the preferred shares have a higher coupon, thus a higher current yield:

OXLCP Details (SA)

The term preferred shares have nonetheless a very different duration profile, and thus represent an investment with both credit spread and rates risk. We would have preferred to see securities from the CEF with a 1-year duration, but there are none.

OXLCP will not be redeemed before its maturity date, thus expect a duration profile close to 2.5 years here. While short, it is nonetheless subject to risk-off events.

There have been a plethora of new issuances in the space, some of which we have covered with 'Buy' ratings:

The duration profile for the new securities however is much longer than 1-year. An investor looking for a 'cash like' instrument would do well to read our pieces on floating treasury funds and short term bond funds, which are more suitable for risk averse investors:

We are yet to see if the CEF will issue new debt in the form of preferred equity to replace the maturing one, or will choose to run a lower leverage rate, however any new security will have a longer duration profile versus OXLCM. While there is no 'one for one' replacement here, the above alternatives are good choices where we have assigned 'Buy' ratings and have outlined the risks and rewards associated with each name.

Please also note that the last "ex-dividend" date for the fund is June 14. Thus if you are thinking about selling the name early, it is best to wait until the respective date in order to capture the last interest payment on the name.

Conclusion

We own OXLCM, and have put them so far in the 'cash like' bucket for our investments. Given the lack of very short duration alternatives in the CEF preferred equity space, we might allocate this cash to treasury funds or short-dated bond funds, as highlighted above in the article. We are holding the name waiting for its last interest payment until the maturity at the end of June when we will receive our principal back.