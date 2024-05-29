Bill Diodato

Some of my favorite companies on the market are those that most people don't even know about. One good example of this is National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK), an old but small conglomerate with diverse operations that consist of not only defense products and safety products, but also a housewares/small appliances unit. But just because I like a company does not mean that I am going to rate it in a bullish manner. Back in January of this year, for instance, I decided to revisit the business in order to see if there was any upside potential to be had.

With mixed financial performance and how shares were priced, the end result was my decision to keep the company rated a ‘hold’. This kind of rating denotes my belief that shares should generate performance that is more or less in line with the broader market for the foreseeable future. However, what actually happened was less optimistic than this. While the S&P 500 is up 11.8% since then, shares of National Presto Industries are up only 2.9%. As much as I would like to upgrade the firm now, I actually believe this underperformance was warranted. Revenue, profits, and cash flows, all declined year over year. This followed a rather robust 2023 fiscal year relative to the year before it. Add on top of this house shares are still priced, and I do not think I can justify anything higher than the rating I currently have it at.

Short-term pain, long-term gain

When it comes to the fundamental performance of National Presto Industries, it would be best to start with the first quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. This is the latest quarter for which the company has data. It's also the quarter that has resulted in, I believe, weakness for the stock. Revenue, for instance, came in at $76.7 million. That's 4.6% lower than the $80.4 million reported just one year earlier. Two of the companies the three operating segments experienced weakness that resulted in this decline. The smallest of these is the Safety segment, which consists of subsidiaries known as OneEvent Technologies and Rely Innovations. Its operations include, but are not limited to, a cloud-based learning and analytics engine that uses sensing devices in order to control sensors that can sense things like temperature, carbon monoxide, and more. Revenue for this segment dipped from $0.50 million to $0.35 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Far more significant than this was the Defense segment that includes a wide array of operations such as those involving the production of 40mm ammunition for the Department of Defense, the production and sale of munitions and ordnance related products for the same customer, the production of cartridge cases that are used in medium caliber ammunition, and the production of facility detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, and more. This segment saw revenue drop from $58.9 million to only $55 million. This fall, according to management, came about because of a drop in shipments from the company's backlog. I really wish we had more data than that. But unfortunately, management is quite vague. The only segment to see growth, meanwhile, was the Housewares/Small Appliances segment. Revenue inched up modestly from $21.1 million to just under $21.3 million.

National Presto Industries

With revenue falling, profitability took a hit also. Net income fell from $8.9 million to $6.6 million. In addition to seeing the Safety segment report a slightly wider operating loss year over year, the firm also saw pretty significant weakness in its other two segments. Defense, for instance, saw operating profits fall from $10.5 million to $8.3 million. Management attributed this to a $2.1 million hit in gross profit for the segment because of a decline in revenue and an unfavorable change in product mix. Even the Housewares/Small Appliances the segment, however, took a hit, with operating profits plunging from $1.3 million to only $0.45 million. Management attributed this to a $1.6 million fall in gross profit for the segment as changes in product mix, not to mention higher repair costs at the company's main facility, negatively impacted profitability.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Other profitability metrics, meanwhile, took a hit as well. Operating cash flow plunged from $37.5 million to $5.6 million. Even if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would get a fall from $11.1 million to only $8.1 million. And finally, EBITDA for the company fell from $11.1 million to $7.8 million. This all marks a drastic turnaround from how 2023 ended up compared to 2022. As the chart above illustrates, revenue, profits, and cash flows, all grew on a year over year basis.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using the historical results from 2022 and 2023, I was able to easily value the company as shown in the chart above. The stock did get cheaper from 2022 to 2023. Given how 2024 is looking, it might not be unreasonable to expect that multiples will increase again. However, even if we give the company the benefit of the doubt, shares look perhaps only slightly cheap compared to similar enterprises. On a price to earnings basis, for instance, as shown in the table below compared to five similar firms, three of the five businesses I compared it to we're trading cheaper than it. This number drops to two of the five on a price to operating cash flow basis. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, National Presto Industries ended up being the cheapest of the group. The firm benefited significantly when it came to this profitability metric by the fact that it has no debt and enjoys $87.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. That's pretty substantial for a business with a market capitalization of $570.5 million as I type this.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA National Presto Industries 16.5 14.0 11.8 Astronics (ATRO) 5.7 186.7 38.2 AerSale (ASLE) 130.6 17.8 80.1 Intuitive Machines (LUNR) 10.1 8.1 29.2 Triumph Group (TGI) 6.5 5.2 15.5 Ducommun (DCO) 48.8 17.5 15.0 Click to enlarge

What helps keep me at the ‘hold’ rating instead of downgrading the stock is the fact that backlog continues to grow rather substantially. When I say backlog, I am specifically referring to results for the Defense segment. By the end of the first quarter of this year, the company had $692.7 million worth of backlog under this segment. That's up a whopping 26.9% compared to the $546 million reported just one year earlier. It's also up nicely from the $564 million the company reported at the end of 2023. That number looks set to continue growing. I say this because, on May 14th, management announced that, the day prior, National Presto Industries was awarded another contract by the US Army. This is a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $818.9 million. At the time the company announced this, it also announced that, on May 10th, another one of its Defense subsidiaries, Spectra Technologies, received a follow-on subcontract for the production of the warhead for the tube launched, optically tracked, wireless guided TOW 2B missile. That contract is valued at $48 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Even though National Presto Industries appears to be stuck in a rut at the moment, the firm is showing some strong leading indicators. Specifically, the value of backlog for the Defense segment is growing nicely. The firm has a fortress balance sheet and, in the long run, it should do quite well. But given how shares are priced and the recent weakness we have seen, the best I can rate the enterprise is a ‘hold’.