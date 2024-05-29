Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Spencer - EVP, Finance and Strategy, IR
Marc Benioff - Chair and CEO
Amy Weaver - President and CFO
Brian Millham - President and COO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley
Brad Sills - Bank of America
Brent Thill - Jefferies
Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI
Karl Keirstead - UBS
Raimo Lenschow - Barclays
Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs
Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Operator

Welcome to Salesforce's Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mike Spencer, Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy and Investor Relations. Sir, you may begin.

Mike Spencer

Thanks, and good afternoon. Thanks for joining us today on our fiscal 2025 first quarter results conference call. Our press release, SEC filings and a replay of today's call could be found on our Web site. Joining me on the call today is Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO; Amy Weaver, President and Chief Financial Officer; and Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer. As a reminder, our commentary today will include non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of our GAAP and non-GAAP results and guidance can be found in our earnings materials and press release. Some of our comments today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which could change. Should any of these risks materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. A description of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in our SEC filings, including our most recent report on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and any other SEC filings. Except as required

