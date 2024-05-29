Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCIF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.06K Followers

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (OTCQX:NSCIF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 29, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Selinger - Investor Relations
Sean Krakiwsky - Founder and CEO
Randall McRae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stefan Quenneville - Echelon Capital Markets
Christopher Birch - Canaccord

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Nanalysis Scientific Q1 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Selinger, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matthew Selinger

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Nanalysis Scientific's First Quarter 2024 Conference Call.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that our remarks and responses to your questions today will contain forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations of management.

These assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our responses. Certain material factors and assumptions were considered and applied in making the forward-looking statements. These risk factors are included in our filings for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Forward-looking statements on this call may include but are not limited to, statements and comments with respect to future growth of the company's business, the ability to graduate to a senior exchange, the company's acquisition strategy, the ability to develop future products and the possible associated results.

The company's actual performance and financial results in the future could differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today, and Nanalysis Scientific assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

So for

Recommended For You

About NSCIF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NSCIF

Trending Analysis

Trending News