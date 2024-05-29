Nvidia: Huawei On The March

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.97K Followers

Summary

  • US restrictions on selling advanced AI chips to China have hindered Nvidia's plans and forced them to sell lower-specification versions.
  • Huawei's Ascend chips are gaining traction in the Chinese market and could outperform Nvidia's H20.
  • There is a possibility that Huawei could gain traction in other countries through Chinese data center-focused corporations.

computer network server room

Nikada

Preamble

Of late, I’ve written a couple of sell-while-you-can articles. For those who follow Deere & Company (DE), you may recall the article I penned forecasting an imminent drop in the stock price. Although, I have covered

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.97K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMCI, NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News