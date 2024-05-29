Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference (Transcript)

May 29, 2024 9:04 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Stock
Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference May 29, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Sims - Head, IR
Aaron Alt - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners

Michael Cherny

Great. We'll get started now. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the session of the Leerink Healthcare Crossroads Conference. I'm Mike Cherny, the Healthcare Tech and Distribution Analyst. Much more importantly, we have Cardinal Health CFO, Aaron Alt; and Head of IR, Matt Sims. Matt is going to kick it off with some important comments on Reg FD, and then we'll jump into a fireside chat.

Matt Sims

Very important. Thanks, Mike. It's great to be here. We appreciate you hosting us. So just a reminder before we get going here. We will be making forward looking statements today, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. For a description of these factors, please review our SEC filings, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Michael Cherny

Thanks, Matt. So maybe we'll just jump in. Kind of a few weeks past the quarter, obviously, a lot of moving pieces, both in terms of the fourth quarter implications and into '25. Maybe start with initial '25 look that you gave us. You put a floor in earnings for next year. Obviously, there's a significant customer from a revenue perspective moving away. Can you give us a little bit of the underlying drivers what you're seeing from a market basis that gave comfort in that preliminary '25 guidance?

Aaron Alt

Sure. Well, first, thanks for having us. It's always a pleasure to be back in Texas. And Jason Hollar and I appreciate you investing in us and taking the time. To look

