Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference (Transcript)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Leerink Partners Healthcare Crossroads Conference May 29, 2024

Matt Sims - Head, IR

Aaron Alt - CFO

Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners

Michael Cherny

Great. We'll get started now. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the session of the Leerink Healthcare Crossroads Conference. I'm Mike Cherny, the Healthcare Tech and Distribution Analyst. Much more importantly, we have Cardinal Health CFO, Aaron Alt; and Head of IR, Matt Sims. Matt is going to kick it off with some important comments on Reg FD, and then we'll jump into a fireside chat.

Matt Sims

Very important. Thanks, Mike. It's great to be here. We appreciate you hosting us. So just a reminder before we get going here. We will be making forward looking statements today, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. For a description of these factors, please review our SEC filings, which can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.cardinalhealth.com.

Q - Michael Cherny

Thanks, Matt. So maybe we'll just jump in. Kind of a few weeks past the quarter, obviously, a lot of moving pieces, both in terms of the fourth quarter implications and into '25. Maybe start with initial '25 look that you gave us. You put a floor in earnings for next year. Obviously, there's a significant customer from a revenue perspective moving away. Can you give us a little bit of the underlying drivers what you're seeing from a market basis that gave comfort in that preliminary '25 guidance?

Aaron Alt

Sure. Well, first, thanks for having us. It's always a pleasure to be back in Texas. And Jason Hollar and I appreciate you investing in us and taking the time. To look forward, we first need to look a little bit back and we need to understand the drivers of our Q3 performance and indeed the updated guide that we provided for fiscal year '24. And it starts with our largest, most profitable business, which is now called PS&S, the older pharma business, if you will. And what we saw in Q3 and indeed what we guided for in Q4 was continued strong macro environment, right?

We saw in Q3, strong performance on brand and generics and specialty and consumer health. And that's what helps us to deliver a 4% growth in Q3, lapping the 23% growth of the prior year and then allowed us to raise our guidance for that segment for this fiscal year, which is the -- we raised it to 8.5% to 9.5% growth for the year.

Now you started the question by asking about '25, and we were very careful to, in our earnings call, call out the fact that notwithstanding the nonrenewal of our large, low-margin contract, that we still see good things ahead for the business. And so we were very careful to call out that we do expect to -- we expect to see, for the enterprise, continued EPS growth, but it also for the pharma business, our PS&S business, we'll do at least 1% in profit growth thereafter, notwithstanding the nonrenewal of that one contract. And it's driven by the same factors, which we see a strong, stable macro environment.

We can expect continued progress in brand. We have a strong presence in generics, very consistent dynamics. We'll talk more about that, I'm sure, as well. And really, what I want you to take away is everything we've been doing to be successful in '24 continues into '25, and we just expect to continue to run the progress.

Michael Cherny

And along those lines, just maybe starting from the growth perspective, and I know there's couple of hot button topics I want to make sure I hit. But one of the things you didn't mention on the core pharmacy side is specialty. I think you used last year's Analyst Day is a way to re-debut your specialty business. How is your specialty business progressing against your multiyear plan in terms of the contribution to growth? And any changes you expect in terms of recent launches, other pieces of specialty movement that can be positive/negative movers for the business?

Aaron Alt

Yes, it's a great question. We're excited about our existing specialty business, As you alluded to, at Investor Day, we did call out that our specialty business that we viewed as -- we assumed that it was bigger than you all thought it was at the time, and it is growing rapidly. We're been growing at least with market, if not in excess.

And as Jason and I have called out a number of times, our prioritization and our focus within our -- the core of our business is really about how do we continue to accelerate and enhance the specialty business. And a great sign of that will have been the Specialty Networks acquisition that we completed a couple of months ago.

Specialty for us is bifurcated into really two pieces. There's the oncology part of the business, which is about 40% of the industry and then the other ologies are about 60% of the industry. We are historically stronger in the other ologies than we are in oncology, and I'll come to back that in a second.

But I really want to emphasize that applying our playbook and continue to emphasize the strength of our portfolio within the other ologies, the fact that we completed the Specialty Networks acquisition, giving us more scale, more technology, more insights in urology, rheumatology and gastroenterology as well as giving us the PPS Analytics platform to take with Specialty Networks, and we already do well into other therapeutic areas. We really view that as an enabler of growth and improvement in the existing other ology part of the business.

Now on the oncology side of the house, the strategy that we announced back at Investor Day was to move more aggressively organically into the oncology part of the business. We have oncology customers. And what we have been doing though is ratcheting up our game and investing in building a platform, not duplicating what others are doing in the industry necessarily.

But through Navista, building a platform and a set of services and partnership with our key customers in our advisory council, which is really focused on the next-gen technology, which is focused on the next-gen therapeutics, which is focused on the ways that the practice can be improved outside of the clinical decision-making, we think we have a strong role to play there. And so we're excited about the progress that we're making on the oncology part of the business as well.

Michael Cherny

Got it. It's certainly helpful from a growth strategy perspective. We may come back to specialty, but I want to make sure before -- so we won't run out of time. A lot of questions recently the last couple of weeks on some changes in NADAC pricing, I think causing some confusion in the market. Can you just remind everyone what exactly your exposure is to changing NADAC pricing dynamics? And how it does or, in most cases, does not impact your business?

Aaron Alt

Right. Right. I love the way you asked that question. NADAC is a reimbursement model, typically applied by state Medicaid agencies to largely retail independents. And there's been some stories recently about the methodology of the calculation of NADAC changing or, indeed, who the contributors into the index may be.

What I can tell you is there's still a lot of questions, right? There's not a lot of answers in the industry as to who's done what to whom and how and how it's all going to play out. But the important thing I want you to take away is this. We have no direct exposure to that. We do serve retail independents.

They are core, vital, important part of our portfolio and indeed, they are core, vital and important part of the healthcare ecosystem. And we support them through Red Oak, which has the -- we have the scale. We have the technology, the data analytics, et cetera, to continue to provide access and best cost to our customers, including retail independents.

So that platform, combined with the services we offer through our PSAO and other elements, where we're helping with their inventory control, with their reimbursement, with their adherence programs, et cetera, we believe that this is just one factor in the continuing ecosystem impacting retail independence, but we are not directly impacted.

Michael Cherny

And are there anything you're seeing on the broad-based, I'll call them, reference pricing, reference reimbursement dynamics. This quarter, we saw across the board, changes in insulin pricing and how it impacted revenue much more so than profitability. Obviously, IRA pricing doesn't effect in two years. As you think about the overall pricing reimbursement paradigm, are there any moving pieces that change the way that Cardinal operates? Or should -- or maybe impacts the multiyear growth target that you have?

Aaron Alt

The short answer is no. The environment in which we operate, there are always things moving up and down and the stability I referenced earlier around both the macroeconomic factors, the strong prescription demand, the strength of our Red Oak platform, the fact that we're able to manage both the buy and the sell, means that across the portfolio that we manage we have stable margin per unit. And that -- so that so long as volume is growing across our portfolio, we're able to manage that, and that's part of the strength of our portfolio in that way.

Michael Cherny

You mentioned Red Oak a few times. I think we're now 10 years since Red Oak was first formed. And I'm still surprised personally that Red Oak and the other two buying groups are still able to generate incremental value. Can you talk maybe a little bit deeper about what Red Oak is still doing this far into the generic purchasing opportunity, and how customers big and small leverage Red Oak capabilities differently?

Aaron Alt

Sure. For those unfamiliar with the history, Red Oak is a partnership between CVS and Cardinal Health, where we are both shareholders. And it has a twofold mission. The first mission is to ensure access to generic drugs. And the second mission is to ensure low cost. And so by virtue of combining our scale with CVS' scale, we are able to go to manufacturers together through Red Oak. It is an independent entity. I should clarify that.

Red Oak is able to go to the manufacturers and ensure that we are first in line for anything, which is on allocation, given our scale and our cost structure is second to none because we are -- because of the scale we have in the platform.

They have a strong data and analytics platform, which also allows us to see trends to allow us to understand how is the environment or the industry shifting from a purchase perspective. It also means that we have awareness of things going on in the industry, either by manufacturer or by a drug type that help us to look ahead and understand what's coming down the pike.

And so the benefit that we and, through us, our customers are getting is really the fact that we have the access, we have the low-cost position and we're able to see -- run some corners coming with an ever-changing industry.

Michael Cherny

Got it. It's really helpful. And just maybe jumping into a quick question on biosimilars. Clearly, the partner Red Oak, CVS has made some significant moves in biosimilar side with Cordavis. Can you just talk broadly about, a, your biosimilar strategy; and then b, as you think about biosimilar HUMIRA, which I know is much more of a male drug, but how do you think about the push and pull of Cardinal driving economics on Part D versus Part B drugs?

Aaron Alt

Yes. Let me start, which is, I would say this, we love innovation, right? We support innovation in the industry. We want the patients to have access to the therapeutics, the right type of therapeutics in the right place and the right time at the right cost. And whether it's the CVS platform you called out or things that we are doing, either individually or with our partners, we believe that biosimilars actually has a role to play in our industry as we carry forward.

There are a number of different paths to get there, and the path will vary based on the position that the biosimilar is taking in the industry. But we have -- we believe that we are well into that game. We -- it is part of the guidance that we have given already, the tailwind that comes from biosimilars. But it's still early days in the industry, I would say. And so we are looking forward to further opportunity over the course of the long term. Did I steal your talking points or anything you want to add?

Matt Sims

No, I think that was well said. The market is still in its early innings and continuing to evolve. It's a long-term secular type of tailwind. And so when we look out at the pipeline, even beyond our long-term price and that we've outlined, we feel really excited about the biosimilar opportunity, as Aaron noted, not only for our business but for the increased accessibility and affordability for patients.

So there's a number of key variables that we're continuing to track, the product attributes, the payer and PBM, formulary decisions, the clinician preference. And so we stay close to our customers, close to our manufacturer partners, but we're excited about the opportunity, and we're well positioned there.

Michael Cherny

And with traditional small molecule generics, there's something like right of passage of given the discount comps when you have initial generics as they're coming you're break open et cetera.

Do you -- are you seeing that algorithm start to play out in any of the biosimilars you've got exposure to yet? Or is it that much of like a word soup of different factors that factor into play, where we won't actually know how to think about economic contributions because you have payer decisions, formulary decisions, differences in AV substitution. I guess how do you think about planning for your own organization driving growth, given that it's not as simple as a straight...

Aaron Alt

It's a classic supply-demand environment where we have to make choices. Our choices may be informed by the formulary choices that others are making in the industry. And there will be winners, there will losers. But the good news for us is that there is innovation and because we have the right partnerships in the right way, a, we'll be ahead of that game; and b, we'll be able to supply it because we -- similar -- while biosimilars are now part of Red Oak. Certainly, we're very focused on how do we ensure both access and low cost.

Michael Cherny

Turning to some of the pieces of your Other segment, obviously, three disparate businesses that all have their own unique growth characteristics. As you think about resource allocation, you think about prioritization, how do you pick and choose the best ways to push resources towards each individual business on both inorganic and organic base to drive growth across the board?

Aaron Alt

It's a great question. There's a lot there. Let me start by saying this. We are excited about the opportunities we have across our portfolio. We are particularly excited about some of the opportunities we have in what is now called Other because -- it's called Other because the accounts tools we had, we had to do it.

And that references our Nuclear Precision Health business, our at-home business and our OptiFreight logistics business. And for those of you that are not as familiar with the story, let me just give you the quick rundown that Nuclear Precision Health, we have a nation-spanning network of PET manufacturing and distribution sites.

And we also have a significant investment in theranostics. And so whether it is in oncology or cardiology or neurology, right, we have a pipeline of theranostic drugs on both in the distribution network already and coming, that we think that we are excited about to provide us with great growth opportunities at a margin rate which is accretive to our overall portfolio.

And so we are doubling down and investing in the Nuclear Precision Health business, both to expand the network, but also to support the manufacturers and bringing innovation to that marketplace.

Similarly, from an at-home perspective, the at-home business, has been kind of hidden away in our old Med segment as well, but it is on trend from a macro perspective because, of course, healthcare is now moving increasingly into the home as the American consumer ages. And we have a strong presence across multiple categories there. And we're investing in the at-home by really doubling down in categories that are important to our patients as well as categories that are profitable for us.

We're investing in, again, in our network. We've announced new locations and new distribution nodes in South Carolina, Ohio and most recently, Texas. And at the same time, given the importance of efficiency, given our overall margin structure, we are investing heavily in technology and automation within that business as well.

And so that the customer has an easy journey to place the order. We can get it to them as fast and efficiently as possible, leaving our OptiFreight Logistics business, which is our customers, we have more than 1,000 customers who are on our OptiFreight platform.

And what they're really looking for is they're looking for value, they're looking for expertise and they're looking for technology, and we're an industry leader and be able to provide them, in both the performance and the cost efficacy, on how they move items around their own networks. And indeed, into their network and out of their network. That's a lesser known part of our portfolio that we're quite excited about. It's more of a technology play than a core traditional distribution play in that way.

Now we are allocating resources to those three businesses. We were purposeful back in January in announcing a resegmentation of our enterprise to bring transparency, visibility and, importantly, accountability in those businesses. All three now report separately directly to our CEO. With that, reporting comes that visibility and transparency, as well as the commitment to investment in the right way at the right time. And I hope what you can take away from how I describe the investments we are making is we are being purposeful investing in all three of those businesses.

I'll zoom out for a second, though, because our future is not just about the Other businesses. Our future is really tied to continuing to invest and do the right things across pharma as well, as well as GMPD.

And so if we go back to your question earlier on Specialty, we are doubling and tripling down on the technology we're building within Specialty and how our network is set up to efficiently move products within Specialty. And of course, M&A. We have been clear since our Investor Day that we are particularly focused on M&A within the Specialty area. And indeed, we did that with the Specialty Networks acquisition.

But with the resegmentation this past January, I hope you also caught that we broadened our aperture modestly, which is, for the right deal at the right time on the right terms, we will also consider M&A to be additive to our Nuclear Precision Health, our OptiFreight Logistics and our at-home businesses as well. What did I miss? Good. Okay.

Michael Cherny

And I want to come back to some of the nuances of those businesses. But just on the M&A side and especially against the balance sheet, you've been doing a lot of buyback. But prior to the Specialty Networks deal, I think you were at or close to net cash. As you think about the priorities for growth from here and M&A, is there anything changing about your hurdles rates, given that these are -- these three assets and then Other have a little more growth characteristics than what would have been a legacy and obviously, long ago, attritional pharma-oriented deal?

Aaron Alt

Yes. I guess I would answer it this way. We are big believers in telling what we're going to do, doing it. We're reporting back and then going out and repeating that cycle. And from a capital allocation perspective, our biggest -- our highest priority is investing in the business organically.

We view that's where we can really provide the return. And so from a use of our cash perspective or indeed where we go from here, we continue to double down and investing in the portfolio. And we had guided that we would spend at least $500 million, we are this year as we carry forward into '25 as well. We're not backing away from that, notwithstanding changes in customer contracts, et cetera.

Following that, we have a commitment to protect our balance sheet. And we have a very strong balance sheet. We're BBB. We've got three positive outlooks from the rating agencies. And indeed, as we move into this coming year, we've already talked about the fact that we expect to be well within towards the bottom of the, from a positive way, the rating agency guidance on what's necessary to preserve our rating.

But we have a lot going on as well. And one of the things we have going on is both to return of capital to shareholders. We buy back -- we bought back 750 million of shares this year. We'll pay about $0.5 billion of dividends this year. Next year, we're committed to a $0.5 billion of dividends and $0.5 billion of share repurchase, just as a baseline, but also considering M&A, right?

And so really, to answer your question is we think about how all those pieces come together, we do have strong cash balances. We are leaning into the business as we carry forward. This is a long-term play for us, and we're going to take advantage of the cash we have on hand, the liquidity position we have. Given Optum and given what I talked about at quarterly earnings about some of the Q1 dynamics, we may well add some additional liquidity in the short term. But we are doubling down for the future.

Unidentified Analyst

[indiscernible]?

Aaron Alt

We haven't provided ROIC across each of the businesses. And so I can't do that today. What I will tell you from an attractiveness perspective is that, given the relative margin profile if we find the right deal with the right scale within any of nuclear, at-home or Opti, it would be additive to our ROIC from a portfolio perspective. You also have to take into account that some of our businesses have actually have net working capital implications for ROIC, which throws the -- sorry, negative working capital, which throws the equation off.

Michael Cherny

Turning back to some of the dynamics segments, we may start backwards from your description of OptiFreight. As you think about the dynamics of customer demand with OptiFreight, especially now that it's newer from a kind of public details perspective, how durable, predictable, cyclical should that business be? Is this something where the recurring revenue level is high? What do customers -- how do they contract with it from a timing perspective? These are third-party logistics type businesses, so curious how we should think about the cadence of how this business should generate growth for you.

Aaron Alt

Sure. OptiFreight has been a consistent performer, a consistent grower across the portfolio, and it's driven by the broader set of relationships that we have and the broader expertise that we have. As a distributor ourselves who partner -- we partner with acute care environments, ambulatory care environments, with the pharmacy environments, and the list goes on, right, we understand because we have to do it ourselves how hard distributional logistics can be.

And this business, which has been in our portfolio now for several years, it brings technology platform, our TotalVue platform, to each of those providers and allows them to not just rely on a third-party, but actually see the insights of how is their operation running. Where do they have efficiency operation, where they have efficiency opportunities within their portfolio?

And then we partner with them to take some of the heavy lift off of them so they can do what they do best. And our OptiFreight businesses helps them to perform to really drive efficiency in their own logistics operations as we carry forward. We've seen great whole adoption within that business when people come to realize what TotalVue can do for them.

Michael Cherny

And on Nuclear, especially the PET manufacturing. This is a business that was obviously meaningfully impacted during COVID. I think -- and correct me if I'm wrong on the way it is framed. But you basically continue to run the business through COVID, just demand was the same just given the start-up slowdown costs. Where do you -- if the business now from a utilization perspective, is it back to pre-COVID levels? And how does that factor into the way your margin should progress in the segment going forward?

Aaron Alt

Yes. The way I would think about it is that given the nature of the business, as consultations or medical procedures weaned during COVID as they did. Of course, that business then did as well. But we all know that the healthcare trends have reversed post-COVID as well and utilization and procedures is now growing, right? And so with that growth, even without innovation, right, we would be rising with that tide.

But importantly, the business is actually bringing innovation in the areas I called up for neurology with Alzheimer's test, right, oncology and cardiology. And because we're expanding the portfolio of products through theranostics in particular, we view it as a great growth engine for our future profitability.

Michael Cherny

And then just on the at-home side, as you think about the range of services, are there any pockets of growth that have been, call it, more appealing, choppier in terms of types of services, type of products that customers are asking for you?

Aaron Alt

It's -- we are still in a voyage of discovery to agree as to how to continue to dig deep and optimize across that portfolio. There are parts of the portfolio, like glucose monitoring, where we are strong. There are parts of the portfolio where we're watchful and we don't play currently, which is the more -- the heavier durable medical equipment, if you will. And so that is a part of the strategy that we are continuing to evolve as we invest in the business to really identify the path forward. We'll talk more about that at our Q4 earnings call when we talk about the strategy for fiscal '25.

Michael Cherny

Got it. I will not try to get ahead of myself beyond any of the preliminary fiscal '25 color. Turning to GMPD, this was, to me, the most interesting spike out the resegmentation given the macro operational improvements that you really focused on. Where -- if you can judge yourself across the curve of the journey, like where are you in terms of your ability to capture that pathway towards the eventual $300 million in fiscal '26 EBIT?

Aaron Alt

I have both a quantitative answer and a qualitative answer to that.

Michael Cherny

I like both.

Aaron Alt

The quantitative answer is, is when we do what we said we're going to do and deliver $65 million of profit this year, we will be halfway there, because we will have come from a negative $165 million and we're on our way to $300 million over the 4-year period. And so that's the quantitative answer. And we reaffirmed that guidance during the -- in our Q3 earnings call. And so we have every expectation that the team will deliver on that.

From a qualitative perspective, what I'd tell you is we are very impressed with what the team has done, right? In the face of a challenging situation from a couple of years ago with COVID, with the shutdown of the international supply chain, with all of the various cost changes from an inflation perspective, the team has been relentless in pursuing the inflation mitigation plans.

That was the single biggest part of our medical improvement plan and now our GMPD improvement plan. And they have delivered on that, such that by the end of this fiscal year, we expect to be exiting about 100% mitigation on the inflation piece of it. And that ain't easy, right? That comes with -- back in Texas so my language is changing. Sorry.

It's coming with changes to our contracts. It's coming through changes to our supply relationships. And so we're really proud of the team on that. And that benefit will continue. Certainly in the first half of fiscal '25, because we're lapping quarters that didn't have all of that benefit previously.

The Cardinal Health brand is the second biggest part of the turnaround plan, and we've seen good growth there. I hope you've noticed in our earnings call the fact that we have seen a -- well, first, a change in trend, then 2% revenue growth, then 4% revenue growth. Some of that's driven by the growth of the Cardinal Health brand as well, and that's a higher profit margin part of our portfolio. That needs to continue as we carry forward. But that was always expected to be later in the cycle just because it takes time to invest in and grow that part of the portfolio.

And then lastly, simplification, which is the team has been relentless on how do we optimize our cost structure so far, and they have many good ideas still on the table of how do we simplify the countries we operate in, how we operate in the countries, who our partners are, what our overall SG&A looks like, how do we optimize our distribution network overall. And so there's a lot more to do, but that team can be -- and we are very proud of the progress they've made so far.

Michael Cherny

And obviously the stuff that's within your control that seems to be progressing, and stuff that's not within your control that you react to. And it's been a couple of weeks since the White House proposed small pocket of China tariffs on products that you're still insourcing. Any additional color you can give us, A, on those tariffs; or B, if not, on the re-contracting side, if there's any changes in variability that you'll see now when situations like tariffs, sourcing costs change like unexpected way?

Aaron Alt

It's a great question. We are watching the situation very carefully, as you can imagine. A couple of points just to be aware of. We don't do any own production within China. So we don't have any sites that we run ourselves there as a manufacturer.

We do have a modest exposure to China from a portfolio perspective, where others are manufacturing for us. But we take some comfort from what I was referencing earlier in that we've changed the nature of our contracts, such that when we get incremental costs in the form of tariffs or otherwise, we are much more flexible. Contract structure we're able to pass the cost on so that we aren't left holding the bag.

I will also point out though that because we are a global manufacturer with strong relationships elsewhere, we do have the ability to be more tactical than we did around where are people producing for us. That's important from a flexibility perspective. And there are some categories where this may present some opportunity where, for instance, one of the categories targeted by the administration is actually the syringe manufacturing. And we produce syringes of various types in the U.S. And we have the opportunity to expand some production there to help the healthcare ecosystem out as we push ahead.

Michael Cherny

Awesome. Well, we're about out of time. So I mean, Aaron and Matt, thank you so much for joining us. Really appreciate it.

Aaron Alt

Pleasure to be here. Thank you.

Matt Sims

Thanks, Mike.