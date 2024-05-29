The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2024 5:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Scott Pagan - President and COO
Ed Ryan - CEO
Allan Brett - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens
Paul Treiber - RBC Capital Markets
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Daniel Chan - TD Cowen
Stephanie Price - CIBC
Steven Li - Raymond James
Kevin Krishnaratne - Scotiabank
Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Descartes Systems Group Quarterly Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Scott Pagan. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Scott Pagan

Thanks, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me remotely on the call today are Ed Ryan, CEO; and Allan Brett, CFO. I trust that everyone has received a copy of our financial results press release that we issued earlier today.

Portions of today's call, other than historical performance, include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of those laws. These forward-looking statements include statements related to our assessment of the current and future impact of geopolitical, trade, and economic uncertainty on our business and financial condition; Descartes' operating performance, financial results and condition; Descartes' gross margins and any growth in those gross margins; cash flow and use of cash; business outlook; baseline revenues; baseline operating expenses and baseline calibration; anticipated and potential revenue losses and gains; anticipated recognition and expensing of specific revenues and expenses; potential acquisitions and acquisition strategy; cost reduction and integration initiatives; and other matters that may constitute forward-looking statements.

