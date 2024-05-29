Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2024 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sachin Mehra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harshita Rawat - Bernstein

Harshita Rawat

Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Harshita Rawat, Bernstein Senior Analyst covering payments, and I'm delighted to be joined today by Sachin Mehra, Mastercard CFO. Sachin, thank you so much for joining us today.

Sachin Mehra

Thank you for having me here, Harshita.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harshita Rawat

So just to kick off our conversation, can we start with your views of the consumer spending trends you're seeing in the market?

Sachin Mehra

Sure. Well good afternoon everyone and thanks for being here. It's great to see so many people here. I was just making a comment to Harshita that coming out of COVID, you would come for these conferences and you'd probably see some semblance of people there. But this is a full house, and we appreciate you taking the time to come and hear the Mastercard story. So specifically to your question on consumer spending trends, I think most of you have probably heard as part of our Q1 earnings call, we shared our views around how we see consumer spending trending.

The consumers still continue to be healthy. They are spending in a healthy manner. We talked about how when you adjust for the idiosyncrasies associated with the timing of Easter and the leap year effects, we have generally seen stable trends from a consumer spending standpoint. And that was certainly true of what we shared with you at the time of the first quarter earnings call. And fast forward to where we are through the third week of May, we are still seeing fairly stable trends consumer spending standpoint.

So all-in-all, we are continuing to see the consumer

