AbbVie: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Almost Buyable Again Now

Summary

  • AbbVie's recent stock decline is a classic example of how valuation can greatly influence stock performance.
  • The pharma giant outperformed the analyst consensus for both net revenue and non-GAAP EPS in Q1.
  • AbbVie's long-term debt remains A-rated by S&P on a stable outlook.
  • The company's shares appear to be 1% overvalued.
  • I would be thinking about buying any dips a bit below $150.

Investing can be as simple or as complicated as we make it. Those who know me know that I like to keep things as simple as possible.

In investing, three inputs

