Thoughtworks: Uncertain Outlook Due To Competitive Environment And CEO Change

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
1.04K Followers

Summary

  • TWKS beat revenue expectations in 1Q2024, but the growth was not organic, and the industry remains competitive.
  • The business model of leveraging lower-cost overseas employees is becoming a disadvantage as clients become more price-sensitive.
  • The upcoming CEO transition adds uncertainty, and the potential upside for TWKS is limited.

Data Patterns Emerging Over Europe - Dark, Blue - Analyzing Global Data Flow, Business, Technology

DKosig/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) in Mar’24, which I recommended a neutral rating as management executed poorly and growth is expected to underperform peers, this post is to provide an update on my

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
1.04K Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TWKS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TWKS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TWKS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News