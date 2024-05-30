mysticenergy

In the last weeks, Reconnaissance Energy Africa (OTCQX:RECAF) (TSXV:RECO:CA) - also known as ReconAfrica - made several announcements and released its Q4-2023 earnings (earnings can be found at the following link on SEDAR+, the Canadian repository for financial information). In this article, I will explain my opinion about what the recent updates might mean for the future of ReconAfrica and I will provide an overview of the financial results.

For investors that have never heard of this company, ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company involved in exploration activities in the Kavango Basin between Northeast Namibia and Northwest Botswana, a land where no oil or gas has ever been discovered before. As I reported in my previous article, since August 2023, ReconAfrica has been led by a new CEO, Brian Reinsborough.

Stock performance of ReconAfrica

During the last 52-weeks, the stock has been quite volatile with the 52-week minimum of $0.56/share, reached on April 17th, 2023, and the 52-week maximum of $1.33/share recorded on August 7th, 2023.

Currently, ReconAfrica is trading at $0.90/share, equivalent to a market capitalization of $205M. In my opinion, the high volatility (standard deviation of €0.13/share) is explained by the fact that the company is still in the exploration phase, with no oil found yet, therefore, its value is strictly linked to news and press releases. Until the company starts production, and has a stable cash flow, the stock price will be subject to strong fluctuations based on how the market perceives the probability of oil/gas discovery.

Data by YCharts

Q4-2023 financials and sale of Mexican Assets of ReconAfrica

In October 2023, ReconAfrica entered into a share purchase agreement for the divestment of its Mexican operations to Chame Energy Corporation. For this reason, since Q3-2023, revenues are zero (indeed, only the Mexican assets were in production). It is worth mentioning that ReconAfrica company sold the 100% of its Mexican operations for a consideration of $7.5M: all debts and liabilities related to the Mexican assets have been assumed by Chame Energy, thus freeing ReconAfrica from the royalty payable liability of $95M. This is for sure a very positive news because it allows ReconAfrica to fully focus on its main business without being distracted by the tax issues in Mexico.

Total OpEx for the Q4-2023 was $4.7M, with G&A and share-based payment basically representing almost all the operating expenses ($3.0M and $1.6M respectively). In addition, the discontinued Mexican operations generated a loss of $5.6M, mostly due to the high finance expenses that ReconAfrica was recording on those assets for some unpaid royalties. Overall, the total loss for Q4-2023 was $74.8M, due to the large loss generated by the sale of the Mexican Assets (-$85M).

Focusing on the cash flow statement for the nine months ended on December 2023, cash flow from operations was negative at -$12.8M, cash flow used for investing activities was negative at -$15.2M due to investments in exploration activities, and cash flows from financing activities was positive at $8.1M due to the issuance of new shares. Overall, the net change in cash was equal to -$33.7M, bringing the cash available at the end of Q4-2023 to only $5.1M.

Considered that ReconAfrica has no revenues, it is interesting to understand how it is funding its operation. Assuming that the $33.7M cash burned in the last 9M of 2023 can be considered constant, this would imply that the company burn roughly $11M per quarter. Considered that in March 2024, ReconAfrica carried out a bought deal public offering whereby it raised about $12.5M, and considering the $5.1M cash balance, we can hypothesize that ReconAfrica will be able to carry out its operation for about six more months before having to recur to a new equity issuance. The alternative would be that ReconAfrica will be funded via the new partner(s) that will join the JV, injecting new equity.

Operational updates and future catalysts

Drilling : it has been a while since ReconAfrica last spud a well. According to older press releases and ReconAfrica's documents, the company was supposed to drill the 5-2 well in December 2022, but it later postponed the activities waiting for the full results of the eFTG campaign. My opinion about the constant postponement of drilling activities is that the company could not support the economic burden of an unsuccessful drilling campaign: for this reason, they are waiting to drill until they have a very high degree of understanding of the geological characteristics. According to the last press release of May 23rd, 2024, the next well to be drilled is the Naingopo exploration well in the Damara Fold Belt. The drilling team is already in Namibia and the Jarvie-1 drilling rig will be moved to the drilling location in the first week of June. Drilling activities are expected to start in June 2024 with 163 million barrels of unrisked prospective oil and 843 billion cubic feet of unrisked prospective gas being targeted. Personally, I believe that the updates and results of the next well will be the main catalyst that will affect the stock price. Besides the Naingopo well, ReconAfrica is already planning another well, still in the Damara Fold Belt, with spudding expected in Q4-2024.

: it has been a while since ReconAfrica last spud a well. According to older press releases and ReconAfrica's documents, the company was supposed to drill the 5-2 well in December 2022, but it later postponed the activities waiting for the full results of the eFTG campaign. My opinion about the constant postponement of drilling activities is that the company could not support the economic burden of an unsuccessful drilling campaign: for this reason, they are waiting to drill until they have a very high degree of understanding of the geological characteristics. According to the last press release of May 23rd, 2024, the next well to be drilled is the Naingopo exploration well in the Damara Fold Belt. The drilling team is already in Namibia and the Jarvie-1 drilling rig will be moved to the drilling location in the first week of June. Drilling activities are expected to start in June 2024 with 163 million barrels of unrisked prospective oil and 843 billion cubic feet of unrisked prospective gas being targeted. Personally, I believe that the updates and results of the next well will be the main catalyst that will affect the stock price. Besides the Naingopo well, ReconAfrica is already planning another well, still in the Damara Fold Belt, with spudding expected in Q4-2024. New leadership and strengthening of the exploration team : in December 2023, ReconAfrica announced that it has hired some new employees to improve the knowledge within the exploration team. Christopher Sembritzky will be the new SVP of exploration: he has almost 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has been working mostly for Anadarko. ReconAfrica also hired a commercial advisor - Jim Ohlms (40 years of exp at Anadarko, Apache and Texaco) - and a consulting geoscientist - Rodney Kirkland (25 years of exp at Talos, Oxy and Anadarko). My take on these hirings is that ReconAfrica's top management is seriously committed to carrying out the exploration campaign to the point of investing to hire talented employees that could help with the localization of drill sites.

: in December 2023, ReconAfrica announced that it has hired some new employees to improve the knowledge within the exploration team. Christopher Sembritzky will be the new SVP of exploration: he has almost 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry and has been working mostly for Anadarko. ReconAfrica also hired a commercial advisor - Jim Ohlms (40 years of exp at Anadarko, Apache and Texaco) - and a consulting geoscientist - Rodney Kirkland (25 years of exp at Talos, Oxy and Anadarko). My take on these hirings is that ReconAfrica's top management is seriously committed to carrying out the exploration campaign to the point of investing to hire talented employees that could help with the localization of drill sites. JV discussions: more than one year ago, in September 2022, ReconAfrica had invited some oil and gas companies to evaluate the possibility of creating a JV with ReconAfrica for the exploration activities while, there were no updates on how the search for a JV partner was going. However, from the Q3-2024 results, we can now understand that the virtual data-room was still open ("Christopher Sembritzky has provided significant technical expertise in repopulating the virtual data room which has been available to prospective partners") and that some potential interested companies had set as a requirement for potential discussions the fact that ReconAfrica was going to be awarded the Second Renewal Exploration Period covering PEL 073, a grant that was given by the Ministry of Mines and Energy in November 2023. In the last press release of May 23rd, 2024, ReconAfrica announced that it has taken the JV process to the next phase of discussions and is negotiating the contract terms for its farm out. From the press release, my take is that ReconAfrica has started one-to-one discussions, and we could get some significant results in the next months. Of course, the announcement of a successful JV creation will act as a strong catalyst, especially if the JV is with a large O&G company.

Main risks for ReconAfrica

An investor looking to buy ReconAfrica should be aware of what, I believe, are the two main risks.

The first one is represented by the strong volatility of the stock, with the price that, during the last 52-weeks, had a maximum price that was almost 2.5x the minimum. Therefore, the one who invests in ReconAfrica should be ready to see its investment fluctuate a lot, since, as I anticipated above, ReconAfrica is now an exploration only company and its value is deeply depending on how the market and large investors perceive news.

The second relevant risk I see is the liquidity risk: with no assets in production, the company has no revenues to fund its operations. In addition, the cash balance at the end of Q4-2023 was only $5.1M, a very small figure for an oil and gas company. I believe that raising debt to fund the operations is not a feasible company, since banks are unlikely to lend money to a company with no revenues and not assets to be pledged as a guarantee. However, the ongoing discussions with potential JV partners are likely to be the solution to the liquidity issue.

Valuation of ReconAfrica

Providing a DCF based valuation with a target price is extremely difficult for a company like ReconAfrica, since it has no stable cash flows and not even some assets in development phase. Moreover, also comparing ReconAfrica with some peers using multiples is very difficult since the company has no revenues and negative EBITDA: therefore, using metrics such as EV/Sales or EV/EBITDA would be meaningless. One can notice that ReconAfrica is currently trading at values that - if we consider the last five years - are among the lowest: back in June 2021, the stock was even able to exceed the $10/share driven by positive news about wells. In my opinion, this shows that should the Naingopo well show good results, the stock could easily jump, multiplying its value.

Data by YCharts

Considered the difficulty in using traditional valuation methodologies, I tried to compare the trading price with the Net Asset Value per Share (NAVPS). Considering data as of December 31st, 2023, the total assets of ReconAfrica are $141.2M while the total liabilities (short and long term) are $4.3M. As a result, the NAV is $136.9M (equivalent to the Shareholders' value). Dividing the NAV for the number of outstanding shares (about 230 million), the NAVPS turns out to be $0.59/share. Compared to the current trading value of $0.9/share, the stock is trading at about 50% premium to its NAVPS. However, it should be pointed out that the largest item among the total assets is represented by the "exploration and evaluation assets" that are represented by properties in Namibia and Botswana. The reason behind the 50% market premium to the NAVPS could simply rely on a more optimistic market view of these assets: the 50% premium does not necessarily imply that the stock is overpriced. Moreover, for O&G companies, it is not uncommon that the Price-to-NAV ratio is higher than 100% (i.e.: stock trading at a higher value than its NAV).

Investment outlook for ReconAfrica

Overall, ReconAfrica is not an easy investment. I provide a BUY recommendation because the oil/gas potential in the Kavango Basin seems to be there and could potentially be huge: in my opinion, the potential reward outweighs the risks. To give an idea, in June 2023, ReconAfrica released an independent third-party gas reserve report according to which the net unrisked best estimate of natural gas reserves in place is 12,439 Bcf, decreasing to 1,172 Bcf when risked (risk factor ca 10%).

Overall, I would suggest the investment only to investors who have a strong risk appetite and a well-diversified portfolio. I believe that it is critical that ReconAfrica finds a stronger partner to continue - and maybe even speed up - the exploration activities. The hiring of some experienced personnel shows that the top management is seriously committed to the project.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.