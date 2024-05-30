Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment overview

I wrote about Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) previously (14 March 2024) with a sell rating as I was very negative on the potential operational impact from the acquisition of UGO, which could lead to GO missing its FY24 guidance. While the main reason for the share price decline was not the acquisition (which was completed on 1st April), 1Q24 performance did highlight cracks in management execution abilities, and I believe that has weighed on the share price.

The key takeaway from the latest earnings was that GO reported a disappointing quarter, where EPS came in at $0.09, which was way below the consensus estimate of $0.18. Driving the miss was the weak EBIT margin performance, which fell by 330bps from 4.6% last year to 1.5% in 1Q24. Notably, GO lowered its FY24 EPS guidance by 21% at the midpoint, from $1.14-$1.20 to $0.89-$0.95 due to the mis-execution in tech system implementation.

At the current share price of $22, I continue to think GO deserves a sell rating, as I am still uncertain about the impact of the acquisition on same-store sales (SSS) and the potential miss in FY24 guidance.

SSS performance is going to be tested

SSS performance for 1Q24 was really strong, coming in at 3.9%, at the high end of the guided range. The notable aspect of this performance that was very bullish is that it was driven by a traffic contribution of 7%, and average weekly sales modestly improved throughout the quarter. The strength was backed by noted growth across all customer types, with particular strength from middle- and upper-income cohorts. Another positive was that the normalization impact from SNAP customers has returned to pre-covid levels.

However, the real test for SSS only starts in 2Q24, as GO has only completed the UGO acquisition on April 1st. Which means 1Q24 health SSS performance is not a good baseline to think about GO coming quarters' SSS performance, and remember that the transition time for GO to implement its IO model in UGO is going to take 2 years.

The central argument that I have made previously is that GO is going to face a lot of operational pressure as they take on 60 new stores at once. In other words, execution needs to be extremely on point for them to successfully pull this off, but 1Q24 showed us that management is capable of making executional mistakes (system integration issues and failure to notice the 110 bps of margin impact). Hence, I believe this will continue to weigh on GO's valuation and stock sentiment until it shows the market consecutive quarters of successful integration with SSS growth showing no signs of weakness.

FY24 guidance is still at risk

To give more details on the guide, management reduced its FY24 adj EPS guidance by -21% at the midpoint to $0.89-0.95 due to the 1Q miss and also lowered the gross margin outlook to 30.5% vs. the prior guidance of 31.3%. Additionally, management also guided 2Q24 SSS growth of 3.2% and a gross margin of 30%. This updated outlook embeds an inflection in 2H with an implied SSS range of 3.5 to 5.5% and gross margin inflection. Management's logic is that they are seeing strong traffic trends and a healthy closeout environment; hence, it is possible for 2H24 to perform much better. In my opinion, there is still a risk that GO will miss its FY24 guidance.

Firstly, the potential operational headwind from integrating all the UGO stores is still uncertain at this moment. A repeat of executional mishaps will surely drag down both topline and profit performance.

Secondly, I believe GO is going to see macro headwinds in 2H24 as inflation continues to move downward. This would flip the previously enjoyed trade-down tailwinds to headwinds. A study done by PYMNTS Intelligence noted that around half of consumers consider pricing when making a purchasing decision, and 25% of consumers said price is the most important consideration. As prices come down, which the new inflation data signaled as cheaper grocery prices, consumers that have previously traded down should revert back to their usual purchasing habits.

Thirdly, the competitive environment is going to get worse for GO as other discount retailers are stepping up their investments. A hint of this competitive pressure can also be seen from management's comment that they are seeing increased promotions.

Lastly, larger grocery chains are also facing pressure from US regulators, which I expect will lead to them reducing prices to appease regulators, and I believe this will lead to a recovery in customers that left such chains to GO (due to the lower prices back then).

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for GO is $17.80.

My model focuses on FY24 earnings because of the uncertainty in the GO earnings outlook (due to the reasons stated above) and also because FY24 performance seems to be the market focus given the strong reaction to FY24 guidance revisions.

Despite the positive SSS performance in 1Q24, I don't think that is a good baseline to extrapolate for the rest of FY24, as there are visible headwinds that could negatively impact growth. As such, I continue to model GO to report the low end of its FY24 growth guide ($4.3 billion).

Given the weak execution seen so far, the potential headwinds at the topline, and the weak margin performance seen in 1Q24, I am also not positive about GO's ability to meet the midpoint of its adj EPS guidance as well. I forecast GO to deliver the low end of its EPS guide.

If my forecasts come true, then I see little reason for GO to continue trading at this multiple. I would expect the market to derate GO's multiple downwards on weak growth and margin performance. Using the same logic I used previously, I believe GO should trade at a discount from the current level, at around ~20x forward PE.

Risk

GO could see a near-term boost in SSS from the pending bankruptcy of 99 Cent Only Stores. This could convince the market that GO is not facing any headwinds for the reasons I have noted above, and at the current valuation (near-all-time low), it could ignite a strong rally due to an improvement in sentiments. Additionally, a further downturn in the economic situation is positive for GO as well, especially if inflation goes up again.

Conclusion

I give a sell rating for GO due to uncertainties surrounding its near-term outlook. Specifically, the impact of the UGO acquisition on SSS is still uncertain and while the recent SSS performance was strong, the potential macro headwinds like lower inflation and increased competition could impair near-term SSS strength. Considering these risks and the weak execution seen in Q1, I remain sell rated.