Status Of Banks' Unrealized Losses In Q1 Worsened After Brief Rate Cut Mania Relief

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.58K Followers

Summary

  • In Q1 2024, unrealized losses on securities held by commercial banks increased by $39 billion from Q4 to a cumulative loss of $517 billion.
  • The securities are mostly Treasury securities and government-guaranteed MBS that don’t produce credit losses, unlike loans where banks have been taking credit losses, particularly in commercial real estate loans.
  • Yields on longer-term securities began plunging in November and bottomed out early this year amid general Rate-Cut Mania.

Young woman cutting a credit card with scissors

eternalcreative/iStock via Getty Images

Rate-cut-mania soothed the pain, but it's over.

In Q1 2024, "unrealized losses" on securities held by commercial banks increased by $39 billion (or by 8.1%) from Q4 to a cumulative loss of $517 billion. These unrealized losses amount to 9.4% of the $5.47 trillion in

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.58K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBE--
SPDR® S&P Bank ETF
KBWB--
Invesco KBW Bank ETF
QABA--
First Trust NASDAQ® ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF
FTXO--
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
KRE--
SPDR® S&P Regional Banking ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News