Stora Enso: Waiting For The Trend To Turn

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Stora Enso is shifting its focus from paper to cardboard production at the Oulu mill, aiming for a 20% return on operating capital.
  • Q1 results were negatively impacted by a strike and lower sales prices, but the company expects a gradual recovery in 2024.
  • The company's net debt continues to increase, but it has sufficient liquidity and expects the debt ratio to decrease in the future.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Stora Enso Oulu Mill

mtviitan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Stora Enso (OTCQX:SEOAY) (OTCQX:SEOJF) (OTCQX:SEOFF) is slowly reducing its exposure to paper by increasing the exposure to cardboard. One of its idle mills is currently being converted to start

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.3K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SEOAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SEOAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SEOAY
--
SEOJF
--
SEOFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News