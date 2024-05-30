mtviitan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Stora Enso (OTCQX:SEOAY) (OTCQX:SEOJF) (OTCQX:SEOFF) is slowly reducing its exposure to paper by increasing the exposure to cardboard. One of its idle mills is currently being converted to start producing cardboard, and although that’s weighing on the cash flows, the fact that Stora aims for a 20% return on operating capital bodes well for the future.

As explained in a previous article, Stora Enso has two types of shares, but in this article, I will focus on the R-shares trading with STERV as the ticker symbol on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Not only is this the most liquid listing with an average daily volume of approximately 1.55M shares per day versus just a few thousand for the A-shares, the Helsinki listing is in EUR, which makes it easier to discuss the per-share results as Stora reports its financial results in the same currency. I will use the Euro as base currency throughout this article.

A look at the Q1 results

Stora Enso is still dealing with a variety of issues which had a negative impact on its Q1 result. While the revenue was negatively impacted by the strike in Finland and lower sales prices, there also were positive elements as, for instance, the total number of deliveries increased. Stora Enso also confirmed it thinks the customer destocking phase has now ended. That would be encouraging going forward.

The total revenue reported in the first quarter of the year was approximately 2.16B EUR, which is a decrease of just over 20% compared to the first quarter of last year, but it is relatively flat compared to the final quarter of last year. As the income statement below shows, the operating expenses remained relatively stable on a QoQ basis. The main difference is the lack of impairment charges, which helped Stora Enso to post a substantially better operating income. The EBIT increased to 148M EUR, coming from a 326M EUR EBIT loss.

The net finance expenses also remained pretty stable, resulting in a pre-tax profit of 101M EUR and a net profit of 84M EUR while the net income attributable to Stora Enso’s shareholders was 85M EUR for an EPS of 0.11 EUR per share.

In my previous articles, I was focusing on Stora’s cash flow performance, as that’s ultimately what will drive its ability to invest in growth.

The reported operating cash flow was 206M EUR, but this includes a 10M EUR working capital release, while I am also deducting 20M EUR to adjust the result for lease payments. That would result in an underlying operating cash flow of 176M EUR.

The total capex was 373M EUR, which indeed means Stora Enso’s free cash flow was negative. Very negative. There are, however, two elements that could explain this. First of all, the capex is very front-loaded this year. Stora Enso is guiding for a full-year capex of 1-1.1B EUR, which means a very large portion of the full-year capex has already been spent in the first quarter.

Secondly, not only is the capex front-loaded, 2024 also is a capex-heavy year. The company is investing in the Oulu plant and this elevates the total capex spending. When the Oulu investment (estimated at 1B EUR) will be completed, Stora Enso expects its full-year capex to decrease again to 600-800M EUR per year. That’s still higher than the depreciation expenses as the company is still pursuing growth, but everything will happen at a more moderate pace.

The Oulu investment is a big one, but the 1B EUR investment should result in 800M EUR in additional revenue from 2027 on when the plant will reach full capacity. Stora is targeting a ROOC (‘Return On Operating Capital’) of in excess of 20% in its packaging materials division, so I definitely hope the Oulu mill conversion to a consumer board production plant will meet those expectations.

Although this will be a capex-heavy year, which is weighing on Stora’s net debt position and debt ratio, the company still has sufficient access to liquidity. At the end of the first quarter, Stora had access to almost 2.9B EUR in liquidity, including a 2.1B EUR cash position.

Having access to liquidity is important, but due to the low operating cash flow, the net debt continues to increase. As the image below shows, the total net debt increased to around 3.5B EUR, representing a multiple of 4 times the LTM EBITDA. That’s almost twice Stora Enso’s target of maintaining a leverage ratio of less than 2 times EBITDA.

Keep in mind the LTM EBITDA is pretty low as the past few quarters were relatively weak, and the company is expecting an improving performance throughout the year. This should result in an increasing EBITDA which will hopefully keep the debt ratio in line with the current situation, although the capex-heavy year likely means the net debt will increase throughout the year.

Looking at Stora Enso’s full-year guidance, the company expects a gradual recovery in 2024 based on an increased demand for consumer board and pump, and higher prices. Keep in mind this is Stora’s full-year outlook, and the company has warned once again its shareholders shouldn’t expect too much from the Q2 results as the company will have high maintenance costs.

Looking at the consensus estimates for Stora, the company is expected to report an EBIT of close to 640M EUR in 2024 and 940M EUR in FY 2025. This would represent an EPS of 0.80 EUR in FY 2025 increasing to close to 1 EUR in 2026 as the Oulu facility continues to ramp up towards full production and as margins are expected to improve.

Investment thesis

Even if the analyst consensus estimates are correct and Stora will see an 80% EBIT increase between 2024 and 2026, the stock still wouldn’t be cheap as it is trading at a forward multiple of approximately 13 times earnings while the EV/EBITDA ratio will still come in above 7. On the positive side, as the EBITDA performance improves and the net debt will likely decrease towards 2.75B EUR by the end of 2026, the debt ratio should drop below 2 again without too much effort.

Although Stora Enso’s financial performance has always been cyclical, and although the company could now be seen as a turnaround story, I’m still not inclined to initiate a long position at the current share price of in excess of 13 EUR per share. The stock is up 13% since my previous article, and I exited the very small position I had.

I currently have no position in Stora Enso.

