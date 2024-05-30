Bank of Canada Preview: Time Is Ripe For A Cut

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
Summary

  • We think markets are underestimating (16bp) the chances of a rate cut next Wednesday.
  • Consensus is split, but with inflation within the BoC’s comfort band and unemployment rising, we see policymakers narrowly favouring a 25bp cut.
  • However, the BoC may be cautious on signalling further easing as the rate spread with the Fed may widen excessively.

Imperial Bank of Canada, Calgary, Alberta

Walter Bibikow

By James Knightley & Francesco Pesole

Why we expect a cut next week

Out of 26 banks surveyed by Bloomberg, there are 16 going for a 25bp rate cut by the Bank of Canada on 5 June, versus 10 favouring

