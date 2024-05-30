simonmayer

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)(NYSE:PBR.A) is among the largest oil companies in the world, and effectively the state oil company of the Brazilian government. The company has continued to face hefty pressure from the Brazilian government and its goals of maximizing government income. The company had massive weakness from the Brazilian government announcing it was decreasing dividends, but as we'll see, it'll be able to drive substantial shareholder returns.

Petrobras Highlights

Petrobras has an impressive portfolio of assets as it has continued to perform quite well.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

Petrobras has hit a pre-salt production milestone, with one of the fastest ramp ups for a deepwater offshore field. Buzios has hit 1 billion barrels of oil produced, while the company's massive Tupi field has hit 2.6 billion barrels of production after 15-years. The company has ramped up a number of new units and is continuing to add additional FPSOs.

The company has seen high utilization of its refining facilities at 92%, and we're hoping to see both utilization and exports increase as it works to build an upstream to downstream business that's profitable and immune to domestic pressures. The company's increased expansion and production here will enable strong shareholder returns.

Petrobras Cash Flow Generation

The company is continuing to generate increased cash flow, which will help support additional shareholder returns.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

For perspective, the company has a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion from its common stock and ~$190 billion counting its total shareholder capital. In Q1 2024, the company had $12.1 billion USD of adjusted EBITDA and $4.8 billion in net income. That's an annualized P/E of mid-single-digits based on common stock.

The company earned $6.5 billion in FCF, with $9.4 billion in OCF and continued capital investments. That puts it at a double-digit investment yield based on its capital expenditures. The company's proposed dividend is an almost double-digit yield on its common stock, and shows its continued ability to provide substantial shareholder returns. That's based on its $2.6 billion USD dividend for the quarter annualized.

Petrobras Assets

The company's assets are incredibly strong, as the company has a number of new FPSOs it plans to bring online in 2025.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company has 5 FPSOs it expects to bring underway in 2025. Each FPSO can support hundreds of thousands of barrels / day in daily production, which will all come from the company's massive and low-cost offshore assets. Counting the government's take, the company's assets are roughly $35 / barrel, well below <50% of Brent prices of ~$82 / barrel.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company has continued to see strong oil product sales. It dipped slightly QoQ and YoY but is still ~1.65 million barrels / day, primarily diesel from the company's refined products. Exports have grown strongly though, with substantial YoY growth to just a hair under 200k barrels / day. Exports are dramatically more important for Petrobras because they're not subject to governmental pressures in the same way.

The company's total oil sales were just a hair over 800 thousand barrels / day, roughly flat QoQ, however, Brazilian sales went down by ~20k barrels / day, enabling exports to go up by a similar amount. For the same reasons as above, increased exports are more important here.

Petrobras Shareholder Returns

Petrobras is focused on continuing to generate strong shareholder returns from its cash flow.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The company has an incredibly strong financial position at its target levels. The company has net debt of roughly $43.6 billion, with total financing + leasing debt of $61.8 billion. The company has a substantial amount of gas and revolving credit lanes, with average maturity above a decade and a financial rate of 6.5%.

The company's financial strength means that its interest is comfortably affordable, at roughly $4 billion / year ($1 billion / quarter). The company has almost $4 billion in returns for the quarter, despite continued investments. We'd like to see additional share buybacks given the company's highly undervalued nature. However, the Brazilian government does prefer dividends.

Petrobras Investor Presentation

The above shows the company's goal for long-term shareholder returns. The company plans to pay out R$1.04 / share in announced dividends for the quarter, a total yield of ~2.5% through two installments on Aug 20 and Sep 20 2024. On top of that, the company is planning to buy a fraction of its outstanding shares for a total of several hundred $ million cash.

The company's consistent cash flow generation and history of incredibly strong returns make it a valuable investment despite the risk.

Petrobras CEO Firing

Petrobras has had controversy recently over the company's decision not to pay extraordinary dividends to shareholders. That eventually culminated in Brazil's new President, Lula, firing the CEO of Petrobras. Since then, the board has once again endorsed "extraordinary" dividends as the target payout ratio.

Our opinion is that this stems from a desire to use the company as a growth engine for investment (at least with substantial corruption that was seen during his first term) rather than optimal shareholder returns. How this pans out remains to be seen, Petrobras has governance mechanisms that stop it, for example, from selling fuel at a loss to control inflation, which it did in the 1st term.

How this pans out remains to be seen, but there are two things that are clear.

1. The government hasn't given up its battle, the government is the controlling shareholder, and the government has its own motivations.

2. The government appears to have lost the first battle, and is once again paying out the extraordinary dividend. There are much stronger governance protections than there were the first time around.

What happens here remains to be seen.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk for Petrobras is continued government interference. The company continues to see hefty ownership, with the Brazilian federal government owning more than 50% of the common shares. The federal government has shown an interest in intervening where beneficial to the company, which could have a strong impact on future returns.

Conclusion

Petrobras has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company had some planned refinery shutdowns, however, oil sales saw increased exports and less domestic sales as a result. The company is continuing to build up an impressive export pipeline, which is by far one of the most important things it can do for future shareholder returns.

The company is continuing to generate strong cash flow. FCF for the quarter was $6.5 billion, a double-digit FCF yield, and the company is focused on providing strong and growing shareholder returns. Overall, the company is an undervalued company with a unique ability to generate long-term returns, making it a valuable investment.

