Building A 10% Income Portfolio Today

Summary

  • Six years ago, I wrote my first article on investing, in which I outlined the criteria that had guided me when constructing my first income portfolio.
  • I have tried to retrace here the steps leading up to that article and then subsequent developments in creating my current portfolio.
  • Today, I favor CEFs and ETFs that, in addition to providing regular income, show a positive NAV performance since inception, thereby demonstrating their ability to also generate value over time.
  • Using this criterion, the “miniature” portfolio I have drawn in this article, with the same number of shares for each security, offers a return of around 9% at current market prices.
  • An attractive yield, which could also rise by making purchases after a market correction, accompanied by good prospects for capital growth in the long run.

Chiesa nel vecchio sito della città di Semifonte in Toscana, Italia

The Semifonte Chapel

capturedessence/iStock via Getty Images

A Dome of Florence in Miniature

The chapel of St. Michael the Archangel at Semifonte is a small temple with an octagonal base that stands near the medieval village of Barberino Val d’Elsa, about

I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

