Investment thesis

I consider Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to be overvalued when compared to its competitors. It has some strengths, but they are either comparable or even more evident within the peer group.

On the other hand, there are some risk factors and weaknesses that only relate to FCPT, on top of the general risks accompanying each REIT (e.g. prolonging high-interest rate environment or any potential tenant issues).

Each investor's capital is limited. Thus, I wouldn't recommend investing in FCPT, as there are more attractive opportunities in the market - even within the same property sector.

Introduction

FCPT is a relatively small, triple-net lease REIT that targets service-oriented properties.

Its beginnings reached 2015, when Darden Restaurants (DRI) announced the completion of a selected real estate & restaurant assets spin-off, giving birth to Four Corners Property Trust, an independently operating REIT.

FCPT started owning 418 properties, out of which 100% were leased to DRI. Since its inception, the Company has expanded its portfolio to 1115 properties and reduced exposure to DRI to 51%, as of March 2024.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

Before we dive into FCPT's strengths and weaknesses, let's establish a reference group that will serve as a benchmark for further analysis.

I've selected some of the leading triple net-lease REITs that target retail/service-oriented properties and own up to 4 thousand properties:

Further references to the above entities are supported by their Investor Presentations (linked above) and their Q1 2024 SEC filings (linked in the table).

Table 1: The reference group

Entity Reference rationale FCPT Triple net lease REIT targeting service-oriented properties. ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. Click to enlarge

Also, please note that there are obviously other REITs that operate within this property sector, like NETSTREIT (NTST) or the service/retail-oriented portfolio of Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), however, I generally prefer to compare the analyzed entities to the market leading companies.

Only then can I be sure that I can verify if the analyzed enterprise has elite-level business metrics and an attractive risk-to-reward ratio.

Without further ado, let's start with FCPT's strengths.

Strengths

#1 Occupancy rate

FCPT is capable of upholding high occupancy rates that are well above the historical S&P 500 REIT median of 94.8%, as well as in the ranks of the key industry players. As of March 2024, its occupancy rate equaled 99.6%.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

For reference, this measure amounted to:

99.6% for ADC, currently one of the most popular and promising representatives of the sector,

99.4% for NNN,

99.9% for EPRT.

I strongly believe that this metric and its stability across time reflects the portfolio's overall quality.

#2 Lease agreements

FCPT leases its properties on a triple-net basis, which means that the tenant is responsible for a substantial amount of costs related to operating and maintaining the property (including property taxes, insurance, etc.). This is the most favorable type of agreement from the landlord's perspective.

The Company's weighted average lease term (WALT) equaled 7.6 years, the lowest level across the reference group, as it amounted to:

8.2 for ADC,

10.0 for NNN,

14.1 for EPRT.

However, considering the types of properties it targets, that's still a solid level. Moreover, its WALT related to 2023 and 2024 YTD investments amounted to 12 and 10 years, respectively, meaning the Company can secure deals with longer initial lease terms.

It's also worth noting that FCPT's average annual rent escalations are equal to 1.4% through December 31, 2029. Triple net lease REITs can typically secure 1-2% annual rent escalations.

FCPT's Q1 2024 10-Q

FCPT tends to stick to the middle point of the indicated range and while some investors may consider this measure to be low, it tends to add up over time and heavily impact the bottom-line due to the triple-net lease structure of the agreements.

For reference, NNN's agreements generally include ~1.5% annual rent escalations, as implied during its Q4 2023 Earnings Call. However, EPRT's deals realized within the Q2 2022 - Q1 2024 period came with weighted average lease escalations ranging from 1.5% to 2.0%, generally sticking to the higher end of this range.

EPRT's Investor Presentation

Therefore, there's still room for improvement both in terms of WALT and rent escalators. Nevertheless, I consider FCPT's lease agreements as relatively well-structured, thus a strength.

#3 Clear investment strategy

FCPT targets service-oriented properties within consumer-centric niches with a major focus on restaurants, auto-services, and medical services (including dental, primary care, urgent care, outpatient surgery centers, and veterinary care).

While some investors may be concerned with the Company's activity within the medical sector, they remain on the low end of the acuity care spectrum, are designated for light-asset businesses, and are quick-service-oriented.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

Moreover, it shares e-commerce resistance of the remaining part of FCPT's portfolio and provides it with some unique value drivers:

Essentially - auto and medical services are significantly harder to replace, even during times of economic uncertainty, Resistance to COVID-like instances that hurt FCPT in the past.

FCPT remains restaurant-oriented, with ~80% of ABR derived from this sector. Clear target property criteria with specific characteristics (consumer-centric service orientation) is an important factor, especially for a relatively small REIT.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

#4 Strong balance sheet

Please review the key credit metrics of FCPT and the reference group in the table below.

Table 2: Key credit metrics of FCPT and the reference group

FCPT ADC EPRT NNN Credit rating BBB BBB BBB BBB+ Fixed-rated debt share in total debt 95% 88.9% 100% 97% Fixed charge coverage ratio 4.3x 4.9x 5.9x 4.3x Weighted avg. debt maturities 4.5 7 4.7 11.8 Click to enlarge

FCPT has a strong, BBB-rated balance sheet with a fixed-rate-oriented debt structure. The share of its fixed-rated debt in total value of debt amounted to ~95% (incl. the effect of interest rate hedges).

Fixed charge coverage ratio and weighted average. Debt maturities fall into the lower end of the reference group range, but still look solid.

FCPT has no debt maturities in 2024. Its earliest debt maturity is due in November 2025 and is related to a term loan with a floating rate, so this doesn't imply major issues resulting from refinancing.

The first fixed-rated debt maturity of its debt occurs in December 2026, so prolonging the high-interest rate environment could negatively impact FCPT's financial performance, forcing it to refinance at a higher cost.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

The Company's liquidity is further supported by a cash balance of $26.1m and capacity within its revolving credit facility of $250m.

Weaknesses

There are no perfect people. There are no perfect REITs either, however, some are closer and some are further from this perfection.

Let's review some weaknesses of FCPT. Please keep in mind that there's no chronological order in terms of the importance of a certain point. The last one is certainly not least.

#1 High tenant concentration

The Company has a highly concentrated tenant structure, which relates to the history of its inception and later investments resulting from a strong relationship with Darden Restaurants.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

DRI owns some of the brands responsible for substantial ABR generated by FCPT, including Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's, and Bahama Breeze. The total share of DRI's brands in the Company's ABR amounted to ~51%.

While such a tight relationship may bring some benefits (e.g. deal pipeline), it naturally exposes FPCT to high risk in case of DRI's issues.

This risk is currently minimized as DRI has an investment-graded balance sheet with a BBB rating and impressive rental coverage as FCPT's tenant amounting to 5.5x.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

Nevertheless, any major tenant issues translate into landlord's issues. Therefore, any material advance changes in DRI's financial/business situation could lead to significant issues for FCPT and high stock price volatility, probably resulting in a P/FFO multiple depreciation.

This risk doesn't apply to the reference group, as the Top 1 tenant's share in ABR is equal to:

6.0% for ADC,

4.4% for NNN,

4.3% for EPRT.

That's the first major metric implying that there are more attractive opportunities for investors willing to allocate their capital to retail/service-oriented REITs.

#2 Relatively low cap rates

During the 2015 - Q1 2024 period, the Company realized ~$1.8 billion of investment volume.

FCPT's Investor Presentation

Its average cap rates ranged from 6.5% to 6.9%. Entities included within the reference group have been capable of securing higher cap rates.

For example, NNN marked an average of 7.3% or 7.5% (depending on the deal source) during the 2007 - Q1 2024 period.

NNN's Investor Presentation

Zooming into Q1 2024, its average cap rate on $124m invested amounted to 8.0%, over 100 basis points above FCPT's level.

NNN's Q1 2024 10-Q

Looking at EPRT's investment activity during the Q2 2022 - Q1 2024 period, we can observe cap rates ranging from 7.0% to 8.1% (marked in Q1 2024).

EPRT's Investor Presentation

The ability to not only uphold a healthy project pipeline but also source the most attractive opportunities is crucial for REITs. Also, for clarity - I don't claim that FCPT's deals are not accretive.

That's just a simple comparison indicating that its competitors do better in terms of securing high cap rates.

#3 Valuation

As an M&A advisor, I usually rely on a multiple valuation method that is a leading tool in transaction processes, as it allows for accessible and market-driven benchmarking.

Please review the table below summarizing the P/FFO multiples of FCPT and the reference group.

Table 3: P/FFO multiple of FCPT and the reference group

Entity Reference rationale P/FFO (TTM) FCPT Triple net lease REIT targeting service-oriented properties. 14.7x ADC Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.9x NNN Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 12.4x EPRT Triple net lease REIT targeting retail/service-oriented properties. 14.6x Click to enlarge

Numerous metrics may apply to company valuation, with EV/EBITDA being a rule of thumb for most sectors. However, in REIT analysis, P/FFO is the leading indicator.

To provide some background, I've recently covered ADC and NNN, where I've stated that:

ADC is a fairly valued REIT with elite-level business metrics and promising growth prospects,

NNN is a great, undervalued pick for stability-seeking investors.

I believe that FCPT is overvalued compared to key market players. I don't consider its relatively high 14.7x P/FFO as justified in light of its tenant concentration, business metrics, and investment effectiveness.

YES - FCPT has some good things going regarding occupancy rate, lease conditions, balance sheet, and a coherent investment strategy, however, that is also the case for each entity included within the reference group.

In other words, FCPT's strengths are either comparable or even stronger in the case of the reference group, whereas, its weaknesses don't apply to any of the companies included within the reference group.

Moreover, I've recently published an article on NTST, in which I claimed that there are more attractive opportunities in the market. Its business metrics were either comparable or better than FCPT's and its valuation multiple currently stands at P/FFO = ~14.1x.

Before I conclude this section, some of you may wonder if this high multiple is a result of outstanding growth marked by FCPT.

To address that, please review the table below regarding AFFO per share for FCPT and the reference group.

Table 4: AFFO per share of FCPT and the reference group

During the 2019 - 2023 period (with 2018 as a base year), the companies marked an AFFO per share CAGR of:

4.2% for FCPT,

6.9% for ADC,

4.0% for NNN,

9.7% for EPRT - for the 2020 - 2023 period (with 2019 as a base year).

ADC and EPRT outperformed FCPT in terms of AFFO per share growth, while NNN marked a similar CAGR, despite its much larger size. I see no reason why this would change in the upcoming years.

That said, I believe ~13.0-13.5x to be a more appropriate multiple given FCPT's current financial and business condition when compared to the market representatives.

Key takeaways

To conclude, I consider FCPT to be overvalued when compared to its competitors like ADC, NNN, or EPRT. It has some strengths, but they are either comparable or even more evident within the reference group.

On the other hand, there are some risk factors and weaknesses that only relate to FCPT, on top of the general risks accompanying each REIT (e.g. prolonging high-interest rate environment or any potential tenant issues).

I can see some reasoning for holding FCPT for investors who allocated their capital in the past, bought FCPT at more attractive prices, and currently enjoy high dividend yields on their initial investments.

However, as an investor who doesn't own any position in FCPT, considering the analysis conducted within this article, this leaves me with a bearish view. Each investor's capital is limited, and thus I wouldn't recommend investing in FCPT, as there are more attractive opportunities in the market - even within the same property sector.

I believe I've provided extensive reasoning for my views. As always, I remain open to opposite viewpoints and will certainly update in case of any major shifts in the market conditions or business fundamentals.