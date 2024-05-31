Colin Anderson Productions pty ltd

We previously covered RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) in March 2024, discussing its excellent FY2023 results and growing backlogs, attributed to the uncertain geopolitical landscape and recovering passenger travels.

It had been apparent that the negative press related to the powdered metal manufacturing quality issue had been far behind us, with the stock also recovering much of its previous losses thanks to the immense bullish support.

Since our Buy rating then, RTX has already further rallied by +17.9% well outperforming the wider market at +3.3%.

Even so, the stock continues to offer compelling upside potential and robust dividend investment thesis, thanks to the promising market trends and recently raised payouts, respectively.

Combined with its growing commercial backlog, its excellent FQ1'24 earnings results, and the stock's reasonably priced valuations compared to its aerospace engine peers, we are reiterating our Buy rating here.

RTX's Investment Thesis Remains Robust, As Growth In Commercial/ Defense Spending Triggers Growth Catalysts

For now, RTX has reported a double beat FQ1'24 earnings call, with overall revenues of $19.3B (-3.1% QoQ/ +12.1% YoY) and adj EPS of $1.34 (+3.8% QoQ/ +9.8% YoY).

Much of its top-line tailwinds are naturally attributed to the robust commercial sales at $8.72B (-5.2% QoQ/ +17.9% YoY) and sales to the US government at $8.12B (-3.6% QoQ/ +7.5% YoY), amongst others.

Global Air Travel Trends & Projections

IATA

At the same time, RTX continues to report increasing backlog of $202B (+3% QoQ/ +12.2% YoY) by FQ1'24, comprising commercial aerospace contracts at $125B (+5.9% QoQ/ +14.6% YoY) and defense contracts at $77B (-1.2% QoQ/ +8.4% YoY).

The robust growth in commercial backlog is not a surprising development indeed, with the global air travel recovering near to pre-pandemic averages by the end of 2023.

Things are expected to further grow over the next few years as the "global commercial aviation fleet also expands by +33% to more than 36,000 aircraft by 2033, according to an Oliver Wyman analysis."

Readers must also note that defense spending is expected to remain elevated ahead, with the US government recently signing a $886B policy bill into law, supporting RTX's future investments in R&D capabilities and manufacturing capacities.

As a result of the excellent visibility into its top lines, we believe that it remains well positioned to sustain its growth prospects ahead.

Much of RTX's bottom-line tailwinds are also attributed to the management's numerous cost reduction initiatives, as discussed in our previous article, allowing the company to report a sustained expansion in operating margins to 11.4% in FQ1'24 (+0.7 YoY/ +3.7 from FY2021 levels of 7.7%), partially offsetting the rising inflationary pressures thus far.

Most importantly, the powdered metal remediation is already underway, with the management reporting peak Aircraft On Ground [AOG] by FQ1'24 and things to moderate through 2026, naturally resulting in reduced penalty charges ahead.

Risks Remain As RTX's Debt Leverage Grows - Potential Bottom Line Impact Ahead

On the other hand, readers may also want to monitor its balance sheet health moving forward, with RTX's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio increasingly higher at 3.2x by FQ1'24, compared to 2.8x in FQ4'23, 2.3x in FQ1'23, and 2.33x in FQ4'21.

When compared to its aerospace engine peers, such as Rolls-Royce Holdings (OTCPK:RYCEY) (OTCPK:RYCEF) at 0.76x, GE Aerospace (GE) at 0.24x, and the Aerospace & Defense industry averages of 1.69x, it is undeniable that RTX's debt leverage is rather risky.

This is especially since $300M of its long-term debts will be due in 2024, $3.5B in 2025, and $4.46B in 2026, potentially triggering further refinancing during an elevated interest rate environment, and consequently, higher annualized interest expenses than those reported in FQ1'24 at $1.62B (+8% QoQ/ +28.5% YoY).

This may potentially impact its bottom-line growth while triggering headwinds to its profitable growth prospects. As a result, this may be a key risk that interested readers may want to take note of.

So, Is RTX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RTX 5Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, RTX has already rallied optimistically after the recent earnings call, while running away from its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

RTX Valuations

Seeking Alpha

However, we believe that RTX is not expensive at FWD P/E valuations of 19.76x. While this number is higher than the previous article at 16.81x (discounted due to the powdered metal issue) and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 17.33x, it is still relatively reasonable compared to its peers, such as RYCEY at 28.21x and GE at 39.80x.

This is especially since comparing RTX's stable top/ bottom-line projections at a CAGR of +9%/ +10.1% through FY2026, compared to RYCEY at +8.3%/ +13.6% and GE at -13.1%/ +28.3%, respectively, implying the former's relatively reasonable FWD P/E valuations of 19.76x at current levels given its promising profitable growth projections.

As a result of its reasonable valuations, we believe that RTX continues to trade near to our fair value estimates of $102.10, based on the LTM adj EPS of $5.17 (+2.1% from FY2023 levels of $5.06 and +6.3% sequentially) and the recovering FWD P/E valuations of 19.76x.

Based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $6.76 and the same FWD P/E valuations of 19.76x, there remains an excellent upside potential of +25.6% to our long-term price target of $133.50 as well.

Readers must also note that RTX recently raised its quarterly dividend payouts by +6.7% to $0.63, naturally sustaining its dividend investment thesis with forward yields of 2.37%, compared to its 5Y Dividend Growth Rate of +5.59% and the sector median of 1.41%, respectively.

This is on top of the sustained share repurchases with 136.9M or 9.2% of its floats retired over the LTM, demonstrating the management's excellent use of robust free cash flow.

As a result of the sustained dual pronged prospective returns through capital appreciation and dividend payouts, we are maintaining our Buy rating for RTX, though with no specific entry point since it is currently retesting its all-time peak of $106s.

Interested investors may consider observing the stock movement for a little longer, before adding according to their dollar cost averages and risk appetite.

However, we believe that RTX is likely to continue performing well, significantly aided by the long-term catalysts from the growing multi-year backlog and robust commercial/ defense spending, well, balancing the risks from the increasing debt reliance.