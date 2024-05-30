RIV: This May Be Your Last Chance For The Discount

Eoneren

Introduction

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end fund that invests across the spectrum of the investment universe, holding equity, fixed income, and some alternatives. It is a fund-of-funds, meaning that its primary investments are in other funds.

RiverNorth describes the fund's strategy as such:

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc...employs a tactical asset allocation strategy primarily comprised of closed-end funds (CEFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), and business development companies (BDCs). RiverNorth implements an opportunistic investment strategy designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund space while simultaneously providing diversified exposure to several asset classes.

Returns

Because the fund is mixed-asset, I am going to use a 60/40 portfolio of stocks and bonds to benchmark it, via the Vanguard Balanced Index Fund (VBIAX).

While its price has declined significantly since inception, its total return (including distributions, but no reinvestments) has kept up with the index fairly well over time. The largest divergence came in 2022 when rate hikes tanked the bond portion of RIV's portfolio.

Net-Asset Value

This price decline is partially due to the discount/premium effect that closed-end funds have, where they may trade below or above their net-asset value ("NAV"), and also in part because many of the bonds RIV holds depreciated in price.

Currently, the fund trades below its average discount, but not nearly as much as it has in the past, where it's traded down to 16% under its own NAV. RIV's lifetime average discount is (1.88)% and investors who scooped up shares below this should feel like they nailed the timing on their purchases. From mid-2020 to mid-2022, the fund traded exclusively at a premium. Since that initial fall in mid-2022, the fund has yet to see a return to fair value.

The fund's discount closing as rapidly as it has this year so far has brought RIV onto my radar as a fund with potential for my income portfolio.

Yield

Its income potential is incredible, with an average distribution rate of 13.54% over its lifetime, and a current rate of 12.72%.

RIV pays monthly distributions, which have been trending down in the last few years, despite maintaining a 13% average yield.

The recent dividend cut in 2023 brought down the yield below its average. I don't believe this should be too alarming as the cut comes in line with rate hikes, which have changed the cost of RIV's leverage, as well as that of its holdings. More expensive leverage will eat away at returns, particularly liquid returns that are usually distributed as income.

Holdings

The fund is very diversified, with its holdings split between equity, fixed income, other CEFs, alternatives, and cash. The fund is primarily invested in fixed income, but holdings a nearly 25% allocation to equity and equity-linked assets like special-purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs").

Figure 1 (RiverNorth)

Note: the allocation doesn't equal 100% as it's adjusted for leverage.

These assets are invested in through various vehicles, but primarily via other CEFs, which comprise 65% of RIV's assets. This is a good thing because it means that RIV can buy other CEFs at discounts and acquire value in its own purchases through discounted CEFs.

Figure 2 (RiverNorth)

Note: the allocation doesn't equal 100% as it's adjusted for leverage.

Largest Holdings

As far as the individual holdings are concerned, RIV has its largest five investments taking up 25% of its NAV. Chief among them is an investment in Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF), representing 7.7% of the fund's current allocation, and having gone up to 10% in the past.

Figure 3 (RiverNorth)

Pershing Square Holdings

Pershing itself is run as an investment company, holdings its own stock portfolio with names like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Hilton Worldwide (HLT), Restaurant Brands (QSR), and Google (GOOG). This portfolio is designed to be highly concentrated in businesses that Ackman understands deeply and his team works with directly. It is designed to be a value-oriented portfolio, but that it mostly a subjective term Ackman uses and less of a rote philosophy for PSH.

Figure 4 (Pershing Square)

I recommend this article, written by my colleague Alex Stuart, for a more in-depth look at PSH. I particularly recommend the section on Ackman's investment philosophy.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust & BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

These two funds, covering an almost 14% combined allocation in the fund, are two of BlackRock's tactical allocation funds. These funds, going by the tickers ECAT and BCAT, are multi-asset funds that hold cash, stocks, bonds, and alternatives. They are professionally managed and currently trade at a discount, meaning that RIV was able to buy them for less than fair value.

I highly recommend the coverage from my colleague, Nick Ackerman, on these funds if you want to learn more about them. Here is his coverage on ECAT here, and BCAT here.

Closed-End Funds in Aggregate

One of the advantageous aspects of RIV's structure is that it can buy these funds like ECAT and BCAT at a discount. It trades at its own discount, as well, effectively allowing investors to access two layers of leverage and discounts to NAV. RIV's average discount is north of 11%, which is above the 9% average discount among CEFs.

Figure 5 (RiverNorth)

One of the risks to consider is that there is no guarantee that any CEF will return back from a discount. Discounts may deepen and cause losses unrelated to the actual assets held by the fund, as a deepening discount will cause the price to fall further below the NAV.

This goes double for RIV since its holdings trade at discounts as well as itself.

RIV Will Go Into Premium Territory

The major selling point for RIV at this point is its dwindling discount. The fund holds a significant amount of fixed income assets directly and also CEFs that hold fixed income assets. These have tanked in the last two years as interest rates rose.

Now that the Fed has "called peak rates," a topic I covered back in March, traders have been piling into bond funds to capitalize on the appreciation bonds may see when interest rates are cut.

When those cuts will happen, nobody knows. The market anticipates several rate cuts this year, and economics experts anticipate that the first will come in September.

Here is the last three years of their discount/premium. Areas shaded only in tangerine are times where there was a premium (i.e. the price was higher than NAV) and the areas shaded in emerald show the discount (i.e. the price was lower than the NAV.) The currant line at the bottom is the spread between NAV and price.

Now that we're seeing a narrowing of the discount, I believe that we are likely to see the trend continue and a reversal take place soon where RIV will go back to being priced at a premium. It makes sense in the current market conditions to expect bonds to appreciate over the next several months as a consequence of the Fed lowering their central rate.

This has led traders to pile into funds like RIV and cause the discount, which was formed when these traders sold during the rate hike cycle. Now that the market anticipates rates to reverse, this trade makes sense again.

I am too late to have called the bottom of the discount, but we are still below the historic average and the discount today seems to offer a compelling entry price into RIV.

Conclusion

The RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) presents today as a solid pick for addition to a diversified income portfolio. It is a multi-asset CEF current trading below its historic discount, but shows signs of trending back toward a premium.

Its high yield of 13% is attractive to shareholders, along with the anticipation of its holdings benefiting from rate cuts. The fund employs several risky tactics such as leverage and buying CEFs at a discount (its portfolio average is an 11% discount), but these may pay off if the fund managers are able to identify the right opportunities.

As of now, RIV has earned a "buy" rating from me and a spot in my CEF income portfolio. I am going to limit my exposure to RIV to 5%, and would recommend that aggressive investors limit their exposure to 10%. Conservative investors should fall more in line around 5% or less, due to RIV's equity exposure adding significant risk that most fixed-income focused CEFs do not possess.

