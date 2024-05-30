Wall Street Breakfast: Private Credit

Private credit

There's an emerging asset class that has grown from around $250B in 2010 to about $2T today, and is set to expand by double-digit percentages in the coming years. The private credit market consists of private loans made by funds to privately owned companies, with money originating from sources like pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations. Private credit also leans heavily on direct lending and one-to-one relationships compared to traditional loans, where money that is lent out is funded through bank deposits or is syndicated among a group of investors.



Why so popular? In the aftermath of the banking crisis in 2008, the Fed drove interest rates to zero, driving all the players in the market to compete for the same small number of assets that had any yield. This created an environment where alternative investments could gain an edge, while at the same time, the big banks pulled back on the riskier areas of lending due to increased regulation, and higher capital and liquidity rules. It was part of a plan to move risks out of the banks where taxpayers have protection, and eventually saw private credit morph into one of the hottest investments on Wall Street.



As investors want more of it, the warnings have grown louder. Back in November, UBS (UBS) Chairman Colm Kelleher said there was "clearly an asset bubble going on in private credit... what it needs is just one thing to trigger a fiduciary crisis." The IMF also warned that the market needs more scrutiny due to liquidity demands, as well as the quality of borrowers. The latest to weigh in on the industry is JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon, who noted that "there may be problems here," but "I don't think it's systemic" and the bank would even contemplate investing up to $200B in private-credit deals off its balance sheet.



What to watch: Private credit wasn't disturbed when rates took a turn higher in the fight against inflation, as the loans carry floating interest rates. However, there are fears that this can eventually hurt borrowers overwhelmed by higher payments, especially if there is a severe recession, or if it is compounded with other governance risks like weak underwriting standards in a less liquid or not-so-transparent environment. Those in the private credit industry say their matched funding model is more secure compared to traditional banks that lend long/fund short with deposits - and can experience a run in moments of crisis - while it is also a source of credit creation that can support the U.S. economy. See private credit stocks here.

Selling out

Nelson Peltz has reportedly sold his entire stake in Walt Disney (DIS), making about $1B on the position, just weeks after the activist investor lost the most expensive proxy contest ever. Disney's proposed slate of directors was re-elected to the board at its annual meeting in April, beating a pair of rival slates from Peltz's Trian Fund Management and Blackwells Capital. "While we are disappointed with the outcome... We are proud of the impact we have had in refocusing this Company on value creation and good governance," Trian had said after the vote. Disney shares are up 12% YTD, compared to the 10% return of the S&P 500. (46 comments)

Power projects

The White House is throwing its support behind building large-scale nuclear reactors, announcing new measures intended to accelerate their development. The last commercial-scale nuclear reactor built in the U.S., Southern Co.'s (SO) Vogtle project, was more than $16B over budget and seven years behind schedule. The Biden administration said nuclear energy is needed to meet climate and clean power goals, but a dozen reactors have closed since 2013, losing out against cheaper power from natural gas and renewable energy sources. (110 comments)

Still searching

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has confirmed to The Verge that the 2,500 leaked internal documents with details on data tracked by the search giant are authentic. The files contain info on Google's secret algorithm for ranking search results, which - along with its testimony in the DOJ antitrust case - shed more light on the kind of data the leading search engine collects and uses. "We would caution against making inaccurate assumptions about Search based on out-of-context, outdated, or incomplete information," Google spokesperson Davis Thompson noted in a statement. (2 comments)