QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

May 30, 2024 7:00 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock
SA Transcripts
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bernstein's 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Call May 23, 2024 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Amon - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stacy Rasgon - Bernstein

Stacy Rasgon

Good afternoon, everyone. I hope you had a good lunch. Thank you for coming. I'm Stacy Rasgon. I'm Bernstein's senior research analyst for U.S. semiconductors. And I really can't express what an honor it is to have our guest here today, Cristiano Amon, the President and CEO of Qualcomm.

So, Qualcomm, both of us -- I've covered this talk a long time. And it's been through an awful lot over the last five or 10 years, as we all know, China to the EU to the FTC, Apple, Huawei. Wave after wave of attacks against the business model, frankly, from regulators and customers, made a lot of investors gun-shy for a long time on this one as it really wasn't clear what was coming down the pipe. But I think sitting where we are today, it absolutely, to me, looks like we've come out the other side of this. I'd say virtually every regulatory and customer dispute, either dismissed or settled in Qualcomm's favor. I'd say they have a product portfolio and a roadmap that is probably the best that they've ever had in their entire history, like, coming out the other side of that. I'd say through all of that, it was really interesting that they never lost sight of the end goal to continue to do what they do best, namely investing and developing the world's best communication and compute technologies. And so, they now appear set to hopefully reap the benefits of an increasingly connected and connected AI world.

And to tell us all about it, it gives me great pleasure to welcome

