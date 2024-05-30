2 Monthly Payers To Build Your Passive Income

PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Any investor can be a dividend investor, whether for those who are already in retirement or those looking to grow their portfolio over time. Monthly dividends can be great for investors who are retired, as that can help match up with recurring monthly expenses. For those just focusing on building up an income portfolio, the more frequent payments can also keep one more disciplined to stick with their investment approach.

Today, I wanted to highlight 2 choices that have been providing steady dividends for years and are expected to continue doing so. These investment choices can help grow one's passive income portfolio or complement an already built-out one.

We are looking at Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Agree Realty (ADC). MAIN is a business development company ("BDC"), and ADC is a real estate investment trust ("REIT"). These are quite different structures, but the output is the same. These investments are more geared toward delivering investors' income. These two are particularly attractive not only because they are stable monthly payers, but also because they've been growing their payouts over time, which takes passive income building to the next level.

Main Street Capital 5.88% Yield

MAIN is an internally managed BDC that focuses on providing "long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies."

BDCs can be considered relatively risky because they invest in relatively smaller companies that are naturally more sensitive to economic conditions. If the economy starts to go sideways, the losses within these portfolios can start to see an increase in non-accruals and payment-in-kind income. It also has the negative effect of seeing net asset depreciation as well. Further, BDCs then take their portfolio and leverage it up so downside moves can be amplified.

With MAIN, we've seen an incredibly stable portfolio that has remained rather resilient even while some peers have been starting to show cracks. In their latest report, they showed non-accruals sitting at 0.5% of the fair value of their portfolio and 2% at cost.

We've also seen NAV slowly climbing upward, with Q1 2024 NAV coming in at $29.54. That's up from the previous quarter of $29.20 and up from the same year-ago quarter of $27.23. This is a positive trend, but it also brings up one of the biggest negatives one could say about MAIN. That is, the current share price is trading well above its NAV per share, and that's actually been ramping up quite materially lately.

MAIN Discount/Premium History (CEFData)

However, as I've mentioned before, "MAIN's worst attribute is its best asset."

The reason this can be the case is because one has the downside of a severe premium, where there could be some serious downside should it fall back to its NAV per share. On the other hand, as is the case with all BDCs trading at premiums, they can issue shares accretively. That is, through market offerings or DRIPs that see new shares created, but being at such a premium, it is quite accretive. In fact, over the last year, this helped to contribute $0.66 in accretion to the NAV from their stock offerings.

MAIN has been able to grow its dividend over time. This is one BDC that was founded prior to the Global Financial Crisis and has never cut. Along the way, they've also been able to deliver some generous supplemental distributions.

MAIN Dividend History (Main Street Capital)

That also includes the latest announcement, in which they declared another $0.30 supplemental while increasing the monthly dividend to $0.245 from $0.24.

Agree Realty 5% Yield

ADC is a net lease REIT focused on "the acquisition and development of high-quality retail properties." They also have some ground leases in its portfolio, comprising 11.6% of the total portfolio annual base rent. Looking at their tenants, ~69% of them are considered investment grade. This means there is a good chance that rent will continue to flow in, even during tougher economic times.

ADC ABR Breakdown (Agree Realty)

It is worth mentioning that ADC itself is also rated as investment grade, with a "fortress balance sheet." They have a manageable debt level, with net debt to recurring EBITDA of 4.8x or 4.3x proforma for the settlement of the Company's outstanding forward equity. Even further, they have an envious debt maturity schedule. There are no meaningful maturities until 2028.

ADC Debt Maturities (Agree Realty)

Agree Realty's dividend yield might be a bit lower relative to MAIN, but that doesn't make it any less attractive. In fact, for investors looking for a better valuation between MAIN and ADC, I'd actually favor ADC here today.

Unlike BDCs, which can benefit from a rising rate environment, REITs were negatively impacted. Part of the way a REIT grows its assets is by taking out cheap forms of debt and using that to grow its business; alternatively, it also issues shares to raise capital and use that capital to grow its business. A higher rate environment without CPI escalators provides a headwind and makes it a relatively less attractive place to put capital.

Thinking about this another way, BDCs can have fixed or floating rate debt issued. Of course, fixed is more beneficial in this case, but floating isn't the end of the world either. This is because of one of their other advantages. That advantage is that most of their loans are generally floating rate-based. Thus, rates rise, and so does the income generated on their portfolio. They end up either making a higher spread above their cost of capital, or it essentially stays flat.

Another factor working against REITs is that they tend to be seen as income-oriented investments, and that can put them in direct competition with risk-free Treasuries and CDs. When one can earn ~5% from these risk-free instruments, it makes that same ~5% from a REIT less appealing.

That said, the biggest advantage of the REIT is that it can continue to grow over time and raise that dividend. ADC has been doing just that.

It might not have the longest streak of raises, but it has been impressive nonetheless. In 2021, it switched from a quarterly to a monthly dividend payout schedule.

ADC Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Going forward is more important than what happened in the past, and this monthly dividend payer looks set to continue delivering growth. Analysts expect AFFO to grow between 3 and 5% in the coming years, even despite the tougher rate environment of "higher for longer" that we find ourselves in, with inflation remaining stubborn. Based on next year's AFFO estimate of $4.11, that would put the current dividend payout at a healthy ~73%.

Conclusion

MAIN provides generous and growing dividends to investors. The valuation doesn't make it a screaming buy today, but for a long-term investor, utilizing a dollar-cost average approach could be appropriate. Waiting for a broader correction or even a recession could provide a more opportune time to take a greater position. Until then, the NAV accretion due to such a significant premium is providing an added boost that all current shareholders can benefit from.

ADC is providing investors with a steadily growing monthly dividend, helping to grow passive income. That dividend is looking like it has plenty of room to continue growing going forward. Even better, ADC is trading at an attractive valuation today, while REITs remain out of favor due to the "higher for longer" rate environment we find ourselves in.

While I would lean toward favoring ADC based on valuation and would, therefore, consider investing more aggressively in that name, both of these have their own appeal at this time. In fact, REITs and BDCs can be great compliments to each other as a way to diversify one's portfolio, especially in such an uncertain rate environment. Thus, I believe that both are worth considering for long-term income investors looking to build up some passive monthly cash flow.