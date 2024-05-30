PDT: Utility And Financial Exposure At A Discount

Paper Boat Creative

Overview

As the general cost of living across the US continues to rise, people are looking for ways to counter these increases by raising their income. This same concept applies for investors that depend on the income generated from their portfolio. John Hancock's Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) grants us the opportunity to lock in a high 8.7% dividend yield and that pays out its distributions on a monthly basis. PDT operates as a closed end fund that invests in dividend paying preferred stocks and common stocks of companies. This inclusion of preferred stock exposure offers another layer of risk management that I will discuss later. The fund itself is diversified in nature but maintains a majority exposure to utilities.

Data by YCharts

The fund has an inception year dating back to 1989 and total net assets amounting to $614.8M. Taking a look at its full price history, we can see that the price has had moments in the past of large swings up or down but generally remains in the same range. The price now sits near its inception price, making this a very predictable holding. The lack of price movement here makes sense, since PDT has a listed objective to first provide high current income that is consistent with modest growth of capital.

As we remain in a period of high inflation and higher interest rates, PDT is a great way to supplement your income. I believe that we have the opportunity to enter PDT at an ideal time now that the price trades at a modest discount to net asset value. However, let's first dive into the details of the fund's portfolio of holdings and strategy it implements to provide such consistent returns.

Portfolio & Strategy

As mentioned, the fund invests in dividend paying companies through common and preferred stock. This inclusion of preferred stock offers a bit more stability, a higher yield, and less risk. Preferred stockholders receive a higher fixed dividend than its common stock counterpart and they typically have a higher priority claim on assets. This means that in cases of bankruptcy or liquidations, the preferred dividends have a higher priority for repayment than common stock dividends. A potential downside is that preferred stock typically don't appreciate in value which means less of a possibility for capital appreciation. However, this can also be seen as a positive since it means less volatility and more price stability.

John Hancock

From their latest portfolio composition, we can see that the majority of the holdings within PDT contains exposure to the financials and utilities sector. Throughout the fund history it has maintained a majority exposure to utilities but this has now shifted to financials accounting for over 42% of the weight and utilities now accounting for 38% of the exposure. The third-largest sector allocation would be toward Energy, which accounts for 9% of the weight. The large exposure to energy and utilities represents the aim to be within industries that are typically more stable and less volatile, and the financials exposure can help boost returns by providing a higher level of upside potential.

This sector allocation can be seen within the top ten holdings of the fund. PDT's allocation aligns with a deep value style by investing in a blended portfolio that contains both large and medium cap companies that may be trading at deep discounted valuations. There are a total of 120 holdings within PDT and the fund has a management fee of 1.29%. For reference, I have compiled the top ten holdings below.

Holdings Net assets (%) BP PLC 3.83% Verizon Communications, Inc. 3.82% Kinder Morgan, Inc. 3.55% AT&T, Inc. 3.08% OGE Energy Corp. 3.07% Duke Energy Corp. 3.04% Citizens Financial Group 2.86% FirstEnergy Corp. 2.78% Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. 2.71% Wells Fargo & Company 2.68% Click to enlarge

Another part of the fund's strategy is the inclusion of leverage. Leverage can help amplify returns but it can also increase the level of risk we experience, through increased volatility or greater losses. This leverage essentially means that PDT is open to borrowing money to then use to buy dividend paying stocks and as long as the dividends received are greater than the required debt maintenance that PDT has to pay, it will all work out. However, in this higher interest rate environment where its now more expensive to maintain debt, it could increase debt levels. As of the latest update, the leverage used now amounts to 38.42%.

Performance & Valuation

Since most of the exposure of PDT is within financials, utilities, and energy, we will use these sectors for comparison. Interest rates being rising throughout 2022 and now remain at the highest levels over the last decade. As a result, companies within these sectors have generally slowed down in terms of growth momentum and currently underperform the S&P 500 (SPY).

Data by YCharts

I feel that the mention to interest rates is relevant because these sectors remain vulnerable to the rate fluctuations. For financials, higher rates might result in a positive impact through higher interest income received from the loans they own. However, this can be offset by the fact that there are a lower amount of loans that are in demand since conditions are unfavorable. Similarly, utility companies are typically very reliant on the ability to access cheap debt to fund capital expenditures including plant expansions and project development. Energy can be affected by these rates through commodity prices, which affects demand for things like oil and gas as they become more expensive. Additionally, these higher interest rates increase borrowing costs, which means that renewable energy projects may get delayed or stopped altogether.

Data by YCharts

As a result of these macro-economic conditions, the price of PDT has fallen by over 30% and total return still remains negative. However, I believe that this lack of performance opens an opportunity to enter at attractive valuations. This price drop has caused PDT to currently trade at a discount to NAV (net asset value) of 8.5%. For reference, the price has traded at an average premium to NAV of 3% over the last three year period so this may be one of the best time for entry. Taking a look at the history over the last decade, we can see that the price frequently traded at a premium to NAV from 2017 through 2021. Even when the market crashed due to the advancement of Covid in 2020, the price was pretty resilient and barely dipped into discount territory.

CEF Data

I believe that entry here would be ideal because there is a possibility within the next 12 months that interest rates start to get cut. This depends on whether or not inflation continues to decrease down to forecasted levels and the labor market starts to weaken. Even if it takes longer for rates to get cut, this only serves as an extended opportunity to continue building a position and accumulating shares by dollar cost averaging over time. While there are no stated price targets, I think that the price can get back to the pre-pandemic levels of $17 per share when conditions start to improve.

Dividend

As of the latest declared monthly dividend of $0.0825 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 8.7%. This monthly distribution is appealing to investors that are nearing or at retirement as it creates a more flexible income stream that can be used to fund your lifestyle expenses. However, there are a few aspects of this distribution that you should be aware of. First, the distribution may be adjusted month to month as it is directly fueled by the fund's performance.

Therefore, if we take a look at the dividend history, we can see that the annual payout amounts are different and sometimes grow year over year due to special dividends. The monthly payout was slightly reduced last year in 2023, but this is understandable given the shortcomings of the too many industries PDT is exposed to. As established, the utilities, financial, and energy sectors have all been affected by the rise in interest rates so the dividend was cut as net income was not as strong as prior years.

Taking a look at the latest 19a form provided by John Hancock, we can see the breakdown of the distribution for the year so far. We can see that on a fiscal year to date period, the distribution was covered mostly by net investment income, totaling $0.2810 or 57%. However, we can also see that the remaining majority of the distribution is being funded by return of capital, making up 38%. I have a bit of a mixed perspective of ROC because on one hand, it means that the distribution is being taken directly out of the net assets and is like investors getting handed their own money back to fill the gap in coverage. Excessive uses of ROC can be destructive to the net assets of the fund and limit growth. However, ROC can simultaneously be a benefit as this is not taxed at ordinary income rates and makes these distributions more appealing for investors that want to hold PDT in a regular taxable account.

PDT 19a Distribution Notice

While interest rates remain high and profit margins are lowered within utilities, I imagine that return of capital may be utilized for the rest of the year. While this may limit the fund's upside growth, I believe that once rates come down, the fund's performance should improve.

Despite these quirks, the dividend income provided by PDT has quite consistent. Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have played out over the last decade. This calculation assumes that no additional capital was ever deployed but dividends were reinvested every month. In 2015, your dividend income would have totaled $814. Fast forward to 2023 and your dividend income would now have grown to nearly $1,600 through dividend being reinvested and slight increases in distribution.

Portfolio Visualizer

Downside & Risk

If you are looking for total return through both capital appreciation and income, PDT is probably not a good fit for you. The downside here is that PDT's price doesn't have a strong history of appreciation over time. Likewise, the dividend growth here is a bit lacking as the fund's distribution remains vulnerable to changes in interest rates and performance of internal holdings. If you are looking for total return that includes capital appreciation, you are probably better off holdings the ETFs of each represented sector. You are putting yourself at risk of underperformance by holding PDT.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, if we remain in an environment where interest rates remain elevated for longer, the continued use of return of capital to fund the distribution may be harmful for NAV growth. We can see that the NAV has been on a downtrend since interest rates started to rise in 2022. If we reach a scenario where interest rates are hiked once more, we may see the price and NAV both continue to move to the downside. This has the potential to result in additional dividend cuts and lowered income.

CEF Connect

Takeaway

In conclusion, PDT trades at an attractive valuation as the price sits at a discount to NAV. However, entry here still includes some potential risk of further downside due to the higher interest rate environment and the continued use of return of capital. The dividend yield of 8.7% and monthly distributions may be appealing for investors that depend on the income generated from their portfolio. However, investors that want a total return profile of both capital appreciation and dividends should look elsewhere, as PDT's price does not have a history of consistent growth. The closed end fund remains diversified but has a distinct focus on financials, utilities, and energy.