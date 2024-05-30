Amorn Suriyan/iStock via Getty Images

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) is an important biotech to watch because it is advancing several programs in its pipeline which are being used to treat patients with hematological malignancies. The reason why I believe that it is important to highlight this biotech next is because it is expected to have two data readouts by the end of 2024. These are going to be huge inflection points for it, and the hope is that the results from both of these studies will turn out to be positive. The first catalyst of which involves the use of UCART22 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia [r/r ALL] in the ongoing BALLI-01 study. The second catalyst of which involves the use of UCART20x22 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma [r/r B-NHL].

The other product candidate, which is wholly owned, is being explored in the ongoing AMELI-01 study using UCART123 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia [r/r AML]. It remains to be seen if this company's TALEN gene technology allows for sufficient allogeneic CAR-T to work in treating several types of cancers, but the thing is that there is one company surely interested in the tech. I'm talking about AstraZeneca (AZN), which has made a $140 million equity investment into this company because of its TALEN technology. With a strong type of allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR-T technology, plus a few catalysts expected by the end of 2024, I believe that investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

UCART22 For The Treatment Of Patients with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

The first program to go over from Cellectis' pipeline would be the use of allogeneic off-the-shelf UCART22, which is being developed for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The use of this CAR-T is being explored in the ongoing phase 1 BALLI-01 study. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia [ALL] is a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow where white blood cells of a patient are affected. It is highly important to treat this disease right away. Why is that? That's because if not treated immediately, then it can quickly get much worse in a short amount of time. Some symptoms that these patients with ALL experience are as follows:

Fever

Weakness

Pain in the bones

Shortness of breath

Having a lot of infections

The global acute lymphoblastic leukemia therapeutics market is expected to increase to $8.29 billion by 2032. This is a very large market opportunity. However, it is important to note the precise patient population that this biotech is going after. It is specifically going after the relapsed or refractory ALL patient population. The thing is that despite some initial treatment options like chemotherapy, steroids and stem-cell transplantation, these patients still didn't have sufficient response rates, thus relapse. Even with some initial complete remission, relapse is seen in about 20% of pediatric ALL patients and then 60% in adult ALL patients. CAR-Ts were brought about, which brought some significant change, but they have drawbacks. They are costly, cause undue toxicity and other limitations. However, this is where Cellectis' TALEN technology might be able to come in and change things in terms of using CAR-Ts for the treatment of these patients with hematological malignancies. How is that possible? Well, the TALEN technology, for starters, incorporates a suicide switch for allogeneic CAR-Ts. Of course, this is to allow for superior safety for the patient in case major safety concerns arise. Two other highly promising items for this tech are the ability to remove Graft versus host disease [GvHD] and mitigate rejection of the immune system itself.

As I noted above, the use of UCART22 is being used to treat relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia [r/r B-ALL] patients in the ongoing phase 1 BALLI-01 study. This trial is expected to enroll up to a total of 40 patients who are to receive intravenous administration of this allogeneic CAR-T over a 24-month period. The goal of this study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UCART22 for the treatment of this patient population. Not only that, but other objectives are to look at the maximum tolerated dose [MTD] and recommended phase 2 dose [RP2D] as well. Being that the goal is to target B-ALL, patients to be recruited are those who must have a ≥70% expression of CD22. Prior data release from the company thus far seems to show that this therapy is safe and tolerable. How so? That's because even at Dose level [DL2] it was shown that these patients experienced no dose-limiting toxicities [DLTs]. Not only that, but there was no GvHD and cytokine release syndrome [CRS] was mild and only observed in 2 out of 3 [67%] of patients. I believe it is imperative for a new treatment option, and the hope is that UCART22 is a type of therapy that will help these patients. Consider that these patients, prior to receiving this allogeneic CAR-T, relapsed. That is, neither CD19 directed CAR-T worked for them, nor stem cell transplantation. However, it did take some investigation for the company to see a higher response rate. That's because it noted that UCART22 did better when patients were first given FCA lymphodepletion first. FCA stands for three drugs used as lymphodepletion, which are: Fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and Alemtuzumab. This is where the first catalyst opportunity comes in. The company expects to provide an update for this phase 1 BALLI-01 study by the end of 2024.

UCART20X22 For The Treatment Of Patients With B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

The next program to go over involves the use of allogenic off-the-shelf CAR-T UCART20X22 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma [r/r B-NHL]. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma [NHL] is a type of cancer where the lymphatic system is affected. That is, it is a cancer of white blood cells. Such white blood cells that are affected as a result of this type of cancer are B-cell and T-cells. The lymphatic system itself is highly spread out and this is proven with the number of parts of the body classified as part of the lymphatic system as follows:

Spleen

Tonsils

Bone marrow

Lymph nodes

Lymph [fluid that carries lymphocytes or type of white blood cells]

Thymus

The global non-Hodgkin lymphoma market is expected to reach $11 billion by 2029. In this instance, the use of CAR-T being deployed here is the type that targets both CD20 and CD22. Thus, the patients being deployed here are those who are tumor positive for CD20 and CD22 expression.

In this instance, there is another study being deployed using UCART20x22 for the treatment of this relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma [r/r B-NHL] patient population. This is a phase 1/2 study known as NATHALI-01. This is an open-label, dose finding and dose expansion study to see if this specific CAR-T is capable of treating this patient population. Again, patients are first being treated with a lymphodepletion agent prior to infusion with UCART20x22. However, there is another biologic being deployed which recognizes the CD52 antigen. That is, this other treatment being added to this treatment regimen is known to cause anti-tumor activity in B-cell cancer types. It achieves this function through complement-mediated cell lysis, antibody-dependent cellular toxicity [ADCC] and possibly induction of apoptosis [cell death]. Preliminary safety pretty much sums up what the TALEN technology was able to achieve thus far beforehand, such as:

NO ICANS

No GvHD

No UCART20X22-related DLTs

All patients did achieve Grade 1 or 2 cytokine release syndrome [CRS], but resolved immediately with treatment being given to them. In terms of efficacy, things are shaping up well for the 3 patients given dose level 1 [50 x 106 cells]. With a cut-off date of July 28, 2023, there were 2 complete metabolic responses at Day 28 and then 1 partial metabolic response over the same time period. This program in itself brings about another catalyst opportunity for investors to keep an eye on. It is expected that an update from this phase 1/2 NATHALI-01 study, using UCART20x22, will be released by the end of 2024.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC filing, Cellectis had $143 million in cash as of March 31, 2024. The reason for this cash is because of the closing of a collaboration agreement that it had made with AstraZeneca. With respect to this partnership being formed, it obtained an initial payment of $105 million. This was composed of an $80 million equity investment and a $25 million upfront payment. The thing is that subsequently, things got better in terms of a partnership with this big pharma. That's because it was able to close an additional $140 million equity investment from AstraZeneca. With the cash on hand it had, plus the closing of the additional equity investment of $140 million, it now has sufficient cash to advance several of the products in its pipeline. Not only that, but its cash burn per quarter is $22.3 million. It believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations into 2026.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Cellectis. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the use of UCART22 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the ongoing phase 1 BALLI-01 study. That's because an update from this study is expected to happen towards the end of this year. Even though FCA lymphodepletion helped patients achieve a higher response rate in 3 patients thus far, there is no assurance that such a response rate will remain when other patients are given the same dose of UCART22. In addition, there is no guarantee that the market will react accordingly upon the release of this study update.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the data readout of the other ongoing phase 1/2 NATHALI-01 study, which is using UCART20x22 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma [B-NHL]. This is another update which is expected towards the latter part of this year, and hopefully the data will turn out to be good. Even though there were 2 complete and 1 partial metabolic response at Day 28 for patients given dose level 1 of this treatment [50 x 106 cells], there is no assurance that higher dosing will result in an improvement of this efficacy measure. Nor that, other patients will achieve a partial or complete metabolic response at Day 28.

A third risk to consider would be with respect to the TALEN technology that this company deploys. It believes that its allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR-T technology is capable of improving the treatment paradigm for this type of treatment option. This remains to be seen in subsequent data to be released in the coming months, but as I stated above, it believes its technology can deploy improvements. On the safety side of things, it believes that its suicide safety switch can be put in place to halt undue toxicity. In addition, it also thinks that its technology is capable of removing GvHD entirely. There is no guarantee that this technology will continue to achieve these intended safety functions.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be in terms of the partnership that it had developed with AstraZeneca and other partnerships. That's right, this big pharma isn't the only collaboration agreement that had been established. Cellectis has also been able to develop partnership with pharmaceutical companies such as: Primera Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) and Servier. Even though some of these partnerships have started off on the right foot, there is no assurance that they will be successful. If any of such collaboration agreements don't produce sufficient data, then the company will not be eligible for milestone payments or royalties on net sales for any products to be marketed.

Conclusion

Cellectis has done well to get its technology off the ground to see if it can improve the treatment landscape for CAR-Ts. Again, it did have to do a lot of work to get where it is. That's because before deploying lymphodepletion with FCA, the response rates were not ideal. However, when it was able to deploy this before infusing patients with its UCART products, it saw an improvement in terms of response rates. All that remains now is to see if additional patients receiving a similar or superior dose, either UCART22 or UCART20x22, achieve an improved response.

I noted the prospects of allogeneic off-the-shelf CAR-Ts using the TALEN technology to target relapsed or refractory B-NHL and B-ALL. However, there is another shot on goal for consideration with respect to this company's pipeline. This would be with the use of UCART123, which is being developed in the phase 1 AMELI-01 study to treat patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia [r/r AML]. The company learned a bit from prior data and is only moving this program forward using a different dosing option. The next milestone for this program is that a data update, using a 2-dose regimen to treat this patient population, is to be provided as an update as well.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.