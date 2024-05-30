Is The Glass Half Full Or Half Empty?

wakila

Stocks struggled for a second day in a row, as bond yields rose after tepid auction demand, concerns about funding the US deficit, and more cautious rhetoric about monetary policy from Fed officials. The Fed’s Neel Kashkari even discussed the possibility of a rate hike, which I think is ridiculous, but he seems to enjoy making headlines. As a result, the 10-year yield has risen from 4.45% to 4.62% this week, while the 2-year yield is approaching 5%. The knee-jerk reaction when bond yields rise is to sell stocks. At the short end it suggests the Fed will keep rates higher for longer, while at the long end it can weigh on the valuation of long duration assets, namely growth stocks, but there is another way to interpret these increases.

Finviz

I do not view the rise in long-term bond yields as a negative, provided we do not exceed the October 2023 high of 5% because I think the increase is indicative of economic resilience and a continuation of the expansion. Note I did not say economic strength because the rate of growth is clearly slowing. The resilience of this expansion is why the stock market has outperformed so dramatically since the 10-year bottomed out at less than 1% in 2020. Provided the economy continues to grow, fueling corporate profit growth, long-term rates do not present a significant headwind. This is why my primary focus is on the rate of real consumer spending growth, which is the engine of our economy. Should the rise in rates stall spending growth, I will consider shifting gears in my investment strategy.

Bloomberg

I think the rise in the 2-year yield back to 5% sets the stage for the next advance in stock prices because I doubt its ability to exceed that level. There is no reason for the Fed to raise rates above the current range of 5.25-5.50%. Tomorrow’s PCE price index report could be the next catalyst to drive short-term rates back down to their May lows of 4.71%, as investors begin to anticipate more rate cuts than the one the consensus now expects before year end. The 2-year yield has had a near perfect inverse relationship with the S&P 500 since last October.

StockCharts

Just as the movement in bond yields can be interpreted in two ways, so can the data below. If you are a bear, you can point to the fact that the stock market has gone nowhere this year if not for the six stocks in the S&P 500 that have contributed 10 percentage points of performance, resulting in an index gain of 9.6%. It should come as no surprise that all six names are profiting from the artificial intelligence boom. If you are a bull, like me, you see this development as an opportunity for the rest of the market to join the party.

DataTrek

I continue to think that the Russell 2000 small-cap index, which is nearly flat year to date, will outperform through the remainder of the year, as we move closer to rate cuts and a soft landing for the economy. This is where the 2-year yield has the most influence, as small-cap stocks are far more highly levered to lower borrowing costs than the largest constituents of the S&P 500 index. Therefore, I see the glass as half full rather than half empty when it comes to both the rise in short- and long-term bond yields, as well as the year-to-date performance of the major market averages.