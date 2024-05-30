tunart

Introduction

It was just over one year ago that I wrote the following article about how I saw three things that were different with Mueller Industries' (NYSE:MLI) fundamentals in this cycle. That is not a statement I made lightly. As a typically skeptical value investor, it's almost never 'different this time.' However, clearly something had changed since margins were higher than before and declining significantly less than previous down cycles in pricing for MLI's most important feedstock: copper. I do encourage the reader to review that article briefly if you're not aware of the changes in MLI's business profile.

Since then, subsequent reports have only bolstered the case that something fundamentally has changed for MLI in the traditional balance between price taker/maker. They clearly are more the latter now than the former when it comes to setting price on their copper based products. Subsequently, their margins are higher during periods of declining prices for copper than what we saw in the past. The equity market also suggests this is not a transitory situation, as MLI's valuation multiples have risen as well. I'll review that in more detail later, but first I'd like to focus on a significant event that occurred in the last quarterly report.

A New Strategy

One of the attractive characteristics of MLI's business model has been the consistent production of excess free cash flow. Some of that excess was returned via a dividend historically and/or share buybacks, but previous management often let the cash build up on the balance sheet before issuing a special dividend which included an unusual attribute of issuing a debt security to MLI's shareholders only, and this was done twice. It was clear new management was taking a different course when they retired the previous debt security issued, and stated that in fact they were looking at making acquisitions. Over time MLI had made small, what would be called tuck-in acquisitions and divestitures, but nothing as significant as the announcement which they just made in concert with their last report.

This was a subject matter discussed in the comments section following my previous article about MLI. Specifically, I'd point to a discussion I had with @1988investor and @Charles M. from last August, where we speculated on what business MLI might look to purchase. Considering that this is a niche industry without obvious candidates in a shrinking end market profile, it really made for a difficult answer to anticipate. Hence, why I find the move they made so interesting and significant in terms of our outlook for MLI's future.

First, there's the sheer size of the deal that's important to note. The chart above shows the net cash flows received or used for divestitures and acquisitions respectively. The largest annual outlay for acquisitions had been in fiscal year 2018 for $167.7 million. Before that in 2015, MLI used $106 million for acquisitions. The just completed deal is for $575 million plus a $25 million earn out. Over 3.5 times larger than 2018, and almost six times the 2015 cash use for acquisitions. MLI had over $1.3 billion in cash or cash equivalents on the balance sheet after Q1'24, so MLI will still have a large cash balance after completing this deal. However, it clearly is a significant departure in terms of strategy from past management decisions.

Second, strategically, this deal falls into the horizontal category of acquisitions. It does have a copper feedstock component, but it was not a type of product MLI was offering previously. The company being acquired is the Nehring Electrical Works Company, a private enterprise unfortunately, so we can't do any significant financial analysis on the deal itself. A review of their website though gives us a pretty good idea of their end markets: copper and aluminum utility grade transmission wire. Without financials I can only speculate again on what the growth has been historically. I'm assuming Nehring produces a slightly below GDP growth profile, but qualifying as a niche specialty product that garners a higher margin profile than more commodity-based copper wire manufacturers.

That led me to think of another stock I used to follow and even write about back in 2015-2017 which I also mentioned in the previous article: Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE), and low and behold it too is also in the process of being acquired! The stated valuation of WIRE's acquisition is for 8.3x EV/EBITDA on 2023's numbers. Interestingly, WIRE's EBITDA margin has shown more of an historical reaction to the previous declines in copper prices the past year unlike MLI's experience. We have no idea what Nehring's experience has been yet, but clearly this adds a new wrinkle to MLI's forward mix if they're taking on commodity margin exposure risk again. Hopefully, we get to see some data now that the acquisition is completed.

From MLI's 10-Q, we know that Nehring generated about $400 million in sales last year. That implies a price to sales ratio of 1.4 on 2023. WIRE's acquisition multiple on that measure is a bit higher as you can see above. If we assume the valuation is similar for Nehring as WIRE was able to obtain on an EV/EBITDA basis, and that Nehring is debt free, then at least last year Nehring would have produced somewhere just north of $70 million in EBITDA. Using lots of assumptions and making back-of-the-envelope types of calculations, Nehring might have boosted MLI's EBITDA by another 10%, and added about a half a buck to their EPS.

Finally, it probably should be noted that with the market's AI craze having shifted to a few specific electric utilities that are perceived to be beneficiaries of the rush to build out datacenters, if that view actually proves to be correct, then owning a manufacturer of utility grade transmission wire might be entering a higher than normal rate of growth period. I have my doubts in this regard, but if you're looking for another copper lining, then here you go.

Conclusion

We are a long way from being able to draw any conclusions about this deal itself, and what the prospects mean for MLI's stock moving forward. Until we get some financial data, we're just guessing based off of the limited shared examples that we have in the market place to observe. Hence, the primary point I wanted to highlight is not the acquisition itself so much as the strategy being employed that led to it. Management probably has reached the point where they can't easily squeeze much more out of the copper tubing roll-up strategy. They've now moved horizontally into another copper based business model with a different end market profile. It will be interesting to see if they plan to do more tuck-in acquisitions and divestitures in this segment in the future. Either way, this is something to be watched.

WIRE enjoyed an even greater bump to their EBITDA margins post pandemic than MLI saw when copper prices rose, but as you can see WIRE's margins did respond to last year's copper price decline where MLI's held up remarkably well. Again, we have no idea if Nehring's results are similar or not, but we definitely have something new to watch in this regard.

One last comment about valuation. In the last article I created this peer group analysis with a scatter plot chart to show how the market viewed MLI. I tried to recreate it as I knew the valuation had moved up since last year. However, my results were inconclusive concerning its relative peer position. It was a fairly similar region as the entire group has moved up in valuation as well. It's only been one year, and I was using a 5-year calculation on book growth. Hence, time could paint a different story, but so far it's not definitive in my mind yet if the market has changed MLI's relative position in the market despite the increase in multiple since then. I'm still holding my remaining MLI shares.

I hope this proves helpful in your work. Good luck investing out there.