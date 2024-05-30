Tom Werner/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Last summer, I wrote a bullish article on the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO), noting that it was a solid global equities fund paying an attractive ~7.0% distribution yield that is well covered by the fund's historical returns.

My optimism was not misplaced, as the ETO fund has returned 14.7% in total returns since July (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - ETO has returned 15% since July 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

Best-In-Class Returns

ETO's returns are especially impressive because the fund has kept pace with low-cost passive ETFs like the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) since July (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - ETO vs. URTH, since July 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

In fact, ETO's strong performance in the past year has not been a fluke, as the ETO fund is consistently ranked as a first- or second-quartile fund against its Morningstar Global Allocation peers on a 1/3/5/10/15-year basis to April 30, 2024 (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - ETO historical returns (morningstar.com)

Figure 4 shows the historical returns of the URTH ETF for comparison. The ETO fund has been able to keep pace with the URTH ETF on a 5- and 10-year basis despite the fund's significantly higher fees and focus on dividend-paying securities, which tend to lag growth stocks.

Figure 4 - URTH historical returns (morningstar.com)

Not Afraid To Deviate From Indices

What has been the driver of ETO's strong performance? While the ETO fund holds top-10 positions in the leading technology mega-caps like Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA), I do not believe these have been the key drivers to the fund's performance (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - ETO top 10 holdings (eatonvance.com)

For example, the ETO fund is underweight the 'Magnificent 7' with a combined weight of 16.2% in its top-10 holdings, compared to 20.6% in the URTH (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - URTH top 10 holdings (ishares.com)

Instead, I believe ETO has delivered long-term performance by solid stock-picking and taking differentiated positions compared to the indices. For example, the ETO fund is currently overweight Financials (30.2% vs. 15.4% in the MSCI World Index as of Q1/24) and Industrials (13.2% vs. 11.2%) and underweight Technology (17.6% vs. 23.7%) and Consumer Discretionary (7.6% vs. 10.7%) (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - ETO sector and geographical allocation, March 2024 (ETO factsheet)

The fund only has 52% of its portfolio invested in North America and 40% invested in Europe, which is quite a contrarian bet compared to the MSCI World Index (as modeled by URTH's exposures), which has a 70.7% exposure to the United States (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - URTH geographical exposure (ishares.com)

Valuations Could Be A Driver Of Allocation Difference

The reason ETO may have a lower allocation to American equities could be because American equities are fundamentally 'expensive'. According to consensus estimates, U.S. equities are currently trading at 21.0x Fwd P/E, historically one of the highest valuation levels except for the dot-com bubble and early 2021 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - U.S. equities are expensive (yardeni.com)

In contrast, Europe and Asia ("EAFE") have much more modest valuation levels, with a Fwd P/E of 14.3x. Emerging Markets has a Fwd P/E of 12.4x.

Go International For Positive Returns

As I have been warning for the last few months, forward returns for U.S. equities may be poor when the starting valuation level is greater than 20x Fwd P/E. In fact, the value-investing firm GMO estimates 7-year forward returns for U.S. equities to be negative (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - 7-yr forward returns (GMO)

From a portfolio perspective, now may be a good time to take profits on U.S. equity funds that have delivered handsome returns but have stretched valuations and reallocate to international funds like the ETO.

Risks To ETO

The biggest risk I can foresee with the ETO fund is its high Financials exposure. If my worst fears about a global recession are realized, financial companies like banks may be some of the hardest hit since they will see a spike in credit losses tied to real estate and business loans.

Furthermore, part of the reason for American exceptionalism in equity markets is the size of America's technology giants. Each of the 'Magnificent 7', with the exception of Tesla (TSLA), are behemoths leading various sectors of the modern economy, from mobile handsets business software, and online search, to e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligence. Underweighting this group is a dangerous game if the trends were to continue.

Conclusion

The Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund continues to be a global-focused investment fund I like. The fund has matched the MSCI World Index's strong performance with a higher allocation to non-U.S. equities and an underweight in the 'Magnificent 7' mega-caps. This is quite a feat.

With U.S. equity valuations near historical highs, I believe investors should consider diversifying internationally and the ETO fund is a good candidate to do so. I rate ETO a buy.