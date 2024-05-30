GDX: Several Factors Make This Gold Miners ETF A Buy Right Now

style-photography/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) looks like a decent buy to me. The main reasons are the fact that gold has been performing quite well over the past year even as interest rates have increased rapidly. The higher interest rate environment should make it more difficult to bring excess supply online. Perhaps the most important catalyst for a shift in gold markets could be the freezing (potentially followed by seizing) of Russia's dollar denominated assets after the invasion of Ukraine. Whether these actions are right or wrong, it creates a precedent. Countries that want to determine their own path in the world may want to reconsider holding enormous reserves that don't reside in their sphere of control.

The chart below illustrates how central bank purchases have increased markedly since the invasion:

central bank gold purchases (gold.org)

To put this in context, the global production of gold likely falls in the 3000-3500 tonnes range. To be fair, there is some central bank selling as well:

central bank gold buying (gold.org)

According to gold.org, the Bank of Thailand didn't actually sell gold. It restated the amount of gold it carried on its balance sheet to comply with a new IMF definition that only gold with a certain high level of purity should be recorded. This standard is above the purity that's often used to make jewelry (one of the largest sources of demand for gold).

Meanwhile, seasonality is at least somewhat favorable. It isn't strong enough that I'd heavily account for it. But at least it is not a roadblock.

gold seasonality (gold.org)

Besides central bank buying, key sources of demand are jewelry making and investment purposes. The demand for gold for investment purposes has been somewhat lackluster in the last few years. Many chalk this up to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies taking away some of the mindshare. Bitcoin is often referred to as digital gold. Both are associated with inflation hedging properties and allow one to store value outside of the traditional financial system. Personally, I don't believe either is a great inflation hedge by itself.

Demand from jewelry making primarily originates from China and India. India's economy has been doing tremendously well lately. China is struggling, but its markets are showing signs of life this year. Sometimes a precursor to a recovery of the real economy.

Data by YCharts

To turn to the GDX vehicle. This ETF is replicating the NYSE Arca Gold Miners Index. This is a market cap weighted index of gold and silver miners and includes so-called royalty companies. The royalty companies have great business models, but they aren't miners. These companies, like Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) fund mining companies in the precious metals space in return for royalties or a streaming deal where they either take a percentage of revenue or they buy the metals at a fixed price (usually well below current market rates).

The ETF holds 57 companies and is relatively concentrated. See the top-10 holdings:

GDX top 10 holdings (Seekingalpha.com)

The advantage of holding miners vs. gold is that the gains through a true gold bull market can be magnified. When the price of gold goes up substantially, this greatly increases the margins of gold mining companies.

Data by YCharts

If the price of gold increases slowly, this effect isn't as great because operators have time to respond and develop new sources of supply. If there is a relatively fast run-up or a spike in gold prices, that's when miners can make a lot of money in a relatively short amount of time.

Of course, it is possible that gold will stabilize at current prices or even go down. However, its recent price move attracted quite a bit of attention. In turn, this can drive interest in gold as an investment asset, which is a substantial part of the annual demand for gold already. This could become another self-reinforcing cycle. The same dynamic is likely not as strong when gold declines. An investment case for gold as a time-tested hedging asset should withstand even brutal bear markets.

Finally, the expense ratio of GDX is relatively high at just over 0.50%. It's a lot higher than more generic passive ETFs. I won't argue against anyone preferring to buy individual names to save on expenses.