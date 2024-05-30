Glaukos Stock: Still Unproven Whether A New Bull Market Has Begun

May 30, 2024 9:30 AM ETGlaukos Corporation (GKOS) Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • Glaukos Corporation has experienced two significant technical analysis developments over the past 20 weeks.
  • GKOS stock price gains are being driven by strong top-line growth, but profitability trends continue to disappoint.
  • A trailing stop-loss on existing positions is the best strategy here.

Senior man doing eye test with optometrist

Nastasic

Glaukos Corporation Overview

We wrote about Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) in January of this year when we maintained our "Hold" rating on the glaucoma treatment company. Reasons for our cautious stance at the time were the stock's overextended valuation & sustained

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GKOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GKOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GKOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News