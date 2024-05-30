Nastasic

Glaukos Corporation Overview

We wrote about Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) in January of this year when we maintained our "Hold" rating on the glaucoma treatment company. Reasons for our cautious stance at the time were the stock's overextended valuation & sustained negative profitability print. As we see below, two significant technical phenomena have occurred over the past 20 weeks.

First, shares broke out above the stock's down cycle multi-year bearish trend line. Secondly, only in recent sessions this month did the shares also break out above their 2021 highs. This means the stock has gained 34%+ in value since our commentary in January of this year.

Suffice it to say, both of these technical results may be a prelude to a new bull market in Glaukos from this point forward. However, given the fact that the breakout in the stock to all-time highs has occurred recently, we still need more clarification on whether this break-out is essentially for real.

Therefore, for additional reasons that are discussed below, we believe the right course of action here is for long-investors to continue to "Hold" the stock but not to increase the weighting of their current positions. Furthermore, if indeed, a false breakout has presented itself on the technical chart, a prime position to place a stop-loss would be at the breakout level displayed below. Moreover, if indeed, shares continue to gain traction, long-investors can continue to follow the stock upward through higher trailing stop-loss positions over time. This strategy enables the investor to take advantage of upside gains whilst at the same time minimizing downside risk if the position were to go in the opposite direction.

Double Digit Sales Growth Is Driving GKOS Stock Northward

In the company's recent first-quarter earnings report (announced on the 1st of May), management increased full-year guidance on the foot of 20% rolling year growth in both the U.S. & international glaucoma businesses. Overall sales for the quarter ($85.6 million) grew by a lower 16% compared to the same period 12 months prior, due to the Corneal Health franchise (4% growth) registering slower growth than the larger franchises. What further drove the share price forward in May was the upgrade from Jefferies to a "Buy" rating. Truist Securities affirmed its bullish stance this week.

The lion's share of the CEO's commentary on the earnings call was focused on the U.S. glaucoma franchise, which made up almost half of the total consolidated net sales in the quarter. The company's iStent portfolio drove sales forward in Q1 but updated news on the launch of iDose TR was really what interested investors on the recent earnings call. Early signs from a feedback standpoint look bright concerning surgeons who availed of early access and completed the therapy. Furthermore, encouraging updates were given concerning reimbursement & associated market access.

Whether iDose TR will have the capability to revolutionize the glaucoma treatment space remains to be seen, but management is certainly confident. We have seen consistently in this industry that strong market access to products is vital to ensure sales can be both leveraged & compounded over time. Probably, the biggest revelation was CMS's new permanent J-Code, which straight off the bat (once effective from July) should lead to much-improved market access & payment avenues for iDose TR.

Additional promising developments were announced by the CEO on the recent Q1 earnings call concerning market access & reimbursement for iDose TR, as we learn below:

CMS has signed the CPT codes that are designed to be used to cover the procedural component of iDose TR 0660T and 0661T to Ambulatory Payment Classification or APC 5492 effective April 1, 2024. This translates into a national average facility fee of nearly $3,900 in the HOPD setting and more than $2,000 in the ASC setting. We have participated in several initial education meetings with Max as part of our efforts to secure professional fee coverage and payment over the course of 2024. We successfully entered into the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program or MDRP. And finally, we have successfully commenced early initiatives to secure coverage for commercial and Medicare Advantage plans, efforts that we plan to accelerate in the second half of 2024 after the J-code is effective.

Strong Sales Growth Is Still Not Causing Improving Profitability Trends

However, despite the bullish fundamentals discussed above, Glaukos continues to report negative earnings and the share count continues to rise. Although growth stocks many times report negative earnings, the magnitude of a stock's growth path over time is always aligned with the trend of the company's profits.

To this point, Glaukos reported -$40.5 million in GAAP earnings in Q1, which is the highest bottom-line number (worst earnings print) since the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Suffice it to say, despite the company's top-line growth, this growth is still not "dropping" to the bottom-line, which is concerning from a shareholder's standpoint.

Sustained negative profitability means a further $13+ million worth of stock was issued in Q1, and yet shareholder equity still trickled down to $450.7 million for the quarter. These are not shareholder-friendly trends, especially if these trends continue over time.

What growth investors can overlook at times is the fact that companies create value by investing cash today to generate returns tomorrow. This means sales growth is only one part of the equation. The other crucial step is being able to generate a healthy return on capital (ROC). As alluded to above, however regarding Glaukos' struggling profitability, the company's ROC over the past 12 months comes in at -8.76% which is a far cry from Glaukos' 5-year average of -5.94% (concerning trend).

Therefore, although earnings are expected to break even this year (EPS of -$2.21), followed by sustained growth in following years, investors should remember that all of Glaukos' projected forward-looking growth has been fully digested by the share price at this stage. This essentially means that any further deterioration in the stock's EPS revisions would not be favorable for sustained share-price gains.

Glaukos Consensus EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

To sum up, despite Glaukos' continued strong sales growth and accompanying guidance hike in Q1, we are reiterating our "Hold" rating on the stock for now. Firstly, too little time has passed since shares registered their break-out to all-time highs, so patience is needed to confirm that newly formed support will indeed hold if tested. Secondly, a stretched valuation, concerning EPS revisions and a poor ROC trend, are further reasons why we recommend adopting a trailing stop-loss strategy here. We look forward to continued coverage.