Lucy Lambriex/DigitalVision via Getty Images

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has struggled amid a challenging backdrop in the additive manufacturing industry. Despite a recognition that "3D printing" for industrial is the future, demand for the necessary capital-intensive equipment has been pressured by not only shifting macro conditions but also intense competition from different processes and technologies.

Indeed, DDD has lost more than half its stock market value over the past year following a string of recurring losses with disappointing results.

To make matters worse, the company has yet to file its 2023 10-K annual report, adding a layer of uncertainty for investors. Ultimately, DDD looks like a stock that will continue to head in the wrong direction.

Data by YCharts

DDD 2023 Financials Recap?

DDD last provided the market with a Q4 update back in February, noting it would need more time to present audited financials.

The company posted revenue of $115 million, a 13.5% year-over-year decrease. The non-GAAP loss per share of -$0.11 widened from -$0.06 in Q4 2022. For the full year, sales of $488 million were down by -9% from 2022 while the adjusted EBITDA loss of -$24.5 million compared to the smaller -$5.8 million loss in the prior year.

source: company IR

Management is citing significant headwinds, particularly in the dental orthodontics business within the Healthcare Solutions group, sales were down 39% from 2022. The issue goes back to the economic backdrop where inflation was a major theme with a rapid rise of interest rates.

Fast forward, customers got stuck with high levels of inventory limiting new orders. There is also a sense that consumers, the end users of dental implants, have also pushed back on the reconstructive dental work with discretionary spending under pressure.

The Industrial Services Group fared slightly better with just a 1% annual sales decline. If there is a silver lining, the smaller Personalized Healthcare business grew by 12% while the shifting sales mix allowed the adjusted gross profit to reach 41.1% from 39.8% in 2022.

source: company IR

What's Next for DDD?

The first step for any turnaround from DDD will be to get some closure on the delinquent 10-K filing. While the company already said it does not expect any material changes, the circumstances are questionable given it has already been two months within the 6-month extension period.

Comments by management during the last earnings conference call projected some cautious optimism toward trends in 2024. The company cited its scale with nearly half a billion in revenue as one of the global leaders in additive manufacturing.

Despite the current financial weakness, DDD Systems last reported $331 million in cash, covering the $319 million of long-term debt. For all its weaknesses, the balance sheet remains supported.

The near-term focus is to implement internal restructuring as part of an effort to add efficiencies, cut costs, and make progress toward sustainable profitability. The expectation is for the decline in the Healthcare Services Group to at least begin stabilizing as customer inventory levels rebalance.

In terms of guidance, the company expects full-year revenue between $475 and $505 million, approximately flat at the midpoint from 2023, considering an outlook for a sequential improvement through 2024.

The push to support margins is seen helping adjusted EBITDA reach "break even or better", although we believe there is room to be skeptical on that point.

source: company IR

Beyond DDD, it's true the headwinds facing the company are indeed industry-wide trends.

Several other high-profile additive manufacturing stocks like Stratasys Ltd (SSYS), Desktop Metal Inc (DM), Materialise NV (MTLS), and Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) are all down over the past year. This is telling considering what has been an otherwise strong bull market for most sectors over the period.

What we've seen is a reset of expectations for the group, going back to what may have been some measure of exuberance at the height of the pandemic-era boom. At the same time, there is a sense that DDD is either losing market share or struggling to stay at the forefront of innovation compared to its early industry-pioneering history ten or twenty years ago.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

We're placing DDD in an "avoid" category. There simply isn't enough to suggest shares are set to stage a rebound or have any measure of compelling value at the current level. The stock is trading at just 1x sales, but there is a case to be made that a discount to that could be warranted given the ongoing cash bleed and poor growth outlook.

On the upside, we'll want to see signs that sales are turning the corner and cash flow is improving sooner rather than later. Until then, the expectation is for shares to remain volatile with the risk of more downside.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.