Madison Square Garden Sports: Highly Susceptible To Multiple Contraction

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • Madison Square Garden Sports has inefficient capital turnover and low operating margins, resulting in little to no earnings relative to capital invested in the business.
  • The company is not well-positioned to benefit from the high growth projected in the movies and entertainment market, in my view.
  • The company's valuation is exorbitant, with high multiples of earnings and net assets, making it difficult to justify its current stock price.

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Investment Summary

We are currently exploring the more obscure pockets of the market in search of selective opportunities for the next 3-5 years. The movies and entertainment industry is one such domain.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.64K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSGS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSGS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSGS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News