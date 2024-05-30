GINN: An Innovation Fund With Strong Portfolio Construction

Monty Rakusen

As technology continues to change the face of business at a rapid rate, investors are forever on the lookout for companies at the forefront of being a disruptor. “Innovation” was the buzzword post Covid crash, and many of those stocks categorized as being at the leading edge of tech never fully recovered from their 2021 mania highs. Still - there are ETFs that focus on trying to provide thoughtful exposure to tech companies that have disruptive potential in a more conservative way.

That’s what the Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) seeks to do by investing in the most innovative businesses on the brink of overturning the way we do things. GINN benchmarks against the Solactive Innovative Global Equity Index, which provides exposure to companies positioned to accelerate their growth due to technological innovation in diverse sectors and geographies, and with different market capitalizations. The index screens for companies that have high "thematic beta." This is important because when the market latches on to themes like AI, those themes tend to have divergent performance relative to the sectors those stocks operate in from a category perspective.

A Look At The Holdings

One thing I appreciate about the fund is the low weightings at the top. Nvidia (NVDA) is the largest allocation, but that just means it’s 2.5% of the portfolio. The top 10 make up just 15.7%. I like that, especially given how top-heavy headline indices have been, where concentration risk is at all-time highs. The top names are also exactly the types of companies you’d expect to see if focusing on innovation as a theme.

Sector Composition and Weightings

It is clear from the make-up of GINN’s portfolio that technological innovation in all its facets is captured. While your mind might automatically assume this is purely a tech fund, it’s got strong exposure to Health Care at 21% of the portfolio, followed by Financials at 14.5%. The point is that it can be seen as a thematic fund with sector diversification, which should help over time lower volatility.

It's worth noting that the Tech exposure, while 27% and not dissimilar from what you see in passive market-cap weighted averages, is nicely balanced in terms of low weightings for stocks within the sector, and against more value-oriented sectors like Health Care and Industrials. In other words, yes it has potential volatility exposure by Tech, but that's somewhat mitigated by the portfolio construction overall.

Peer Comparison

Unlike most active funds, GINN’s portfolio is selected and weighted in a completely systematic, rules-based manner using an investment approach. The fund is nicely diversified across sectors, geographies and market capitalizations, which helps to reduce the volatility inherent in portfolios focused on technological innovation. Now - since we’re talking about innovation, the fund to compare to logically should be the one most think of in the space, which is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Relative performance is clear - GINN meaningfully outperformed with less risk.

Pros and Cons

Like innovation? Like diversification without too much exposure to the top 10 holdings? Then GINN is the fund for you. The upside here is clear - the prospect of higher returns from the emerging trend of tech disruption. That, combined with the portfolio construction process, which is systematic in nature, has clearly worked against more active funds trying to play the same them.

But investors should be prepared for the elevated volatility that’s often inherent in innovation-focused portfolios. New technologies may be vulnerable to swings in market sentiment, regulatory uncertainty and fierce competition that can send stocks sharply up or down. And because the fund has concentrated exposure to certain sectors like Tech and Health Care, it will have magnified exposure to industry-specific risks independent of the theme.

Conclusion

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF is solid. It’s not so much about the theme for me, but rather the portfolio construction given the way things are weighted, which should make this perform differently than passive market-cap weighted benchmarks. Goldman’s rules-based approach can investors access companies leveraging technologies to change the world. And while I’m not bullish about Tech broadly at this point in the cycle, there is a good argument to be made for something like holding Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF long-term in a portfolio weighted by risk tolerance.