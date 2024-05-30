JillianCain

After another strong quarter, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) remains one of the best operating retailers around. The sporting goods retailer has actually boosted financial metrics far above pre-Covid levels, but the stock has more than matched the move. My investment thesis is shifting to Neutral on the stock after the massive rally above $225.

Source: FInviz

Structurally Different

DICK'S entered Covid as the sporting goods category leader, but the company was always under pressure from online sales. The retailer used the shutdowns to enhance their online and delivery options to eliminate the market share donations. The omnichannel model with over 800 stores offering curbside pickup along with same-day delivery was key to changing the narrative on the business.

The company just reported another strong quarter with the following FQ1'24 results:

Source: Seeking Alpha

The main story here is that DICK'S is structurally different now. The retailer has built on the gains from the Covid period, while most retailers quickly gave back those gains when the economy reopened.

DICK'S has more than doubled the EBT margin during the period. The company produced a 10.80% EBT margin in FY23, more than double the 5.03% margin in FY19.

Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods FQ1'24 presentation

DICK's just reported an impressive 11.30% EBT margin in FQ1'24 and the guidance for FY24 supports a similar margin for the full year. Sales are forecast to top $13.1 billion and have steadily grown from the big boost to $12.3 billion back in FY21.

Source: DICK'S Sporting Goods FQ1'24 presentation

During this period, the sporting goods retailer successfully transitioned the business from a commingled outdoors concept with guns and hunting gear to one focused more on sporting goods and outdoors activities. The new store version is far more focused, and the company is also pushing more into experiences with the House of Sport concept.

All in all, DICK'S remains a runaway success, with market share growing 50 bps last FY to 8.5% of the $140 billion TAM. As mentioned above, the retailer was donating market share previously, and now the company has the opportunity to continue consolidating the highly fragmented industry.

Not The Same Bargain

The stock has surged towards the all-time highs. DICK's traded below $50 prior to Covid and the stock has soared over 650% in the last 5-years.

DICK's returned an incredible $1 billion to shareholders last year. The stock pays a very solid dividend yield of 1.9% via a dividend payout of $350 million annually plus $650 million in share repurchases to reward shareholders with a large share reduction.

Data by YCharts

For those typically claiming share buyback programs don't work, DICK'S has repurchased 12.2 million shares at an average price of $109 for $1.33 billion. The stock currently trades over $225 and the retailer has smartly bought when prices were much lower.

After this big rally, the stock now trades at ~17x the updated FY24 EPS targets of $13.50. DICK'S isn't exactly forecasting massive growth going forward, with comp sales growth as low as 2%.

The company plans to expand the House of Sport concept from 12 locations to 75+ in 2027, but DICK'S already has 857 total stores among the main brand and specialty stores with a combined 42.9 million square feet. The opportunity for strong growth just by opening new stores appears limited going forward.

With the share buybacks, the consensus estimates forecast EPS growth in the 8% range in FY25 and FY26, but the stock is already priced at 2x the growth rates. DICK'S has a strong history of being quarterly estimates, but investors are now reliant on some large financial beats to warrant higher stock prices from here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that DICK'S investors have captured outsized gains over the last 5+ years. The stock is probably fully priced now, considering the targeted growth rates aren't impressive outside of the context of building on the growth of the Covid period.

Shareholders don't have a reason to sell the stock and leave the growth story, but a new investor has no reason to aggressively chase the stock now. DICK'S is a great retailer, but investors aren't likely to see the same returns over the next 5-year period.