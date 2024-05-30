Monashee Frantz/OJO Images via Getty Images

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT), together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States and internationally. We published our first writing on the company back in March 2024, when their partnership with McDonald’s (MCD) was announced. At that time, we rated the firm’s shares as “hold”, due to a relatively strong financial performance and an apparent overvaluation, caused by the significant jump in the share price after the news came out.

Since then, the share price has actually gradually declined and is now even substantially below the “pre-announcement” levels.

Data by YCharts Analysis history (Author)

The aim of our article today is to take a look at the current financial performance of the firm, based on the quarterly results that have been released in early May, and give an updated view on the firm. We will take the macroeconomic environment also into consideration and elaborate on the progress of the McDonald’s partnership.

Financial results

The financial performance of DNUT has remained strong in the first quarter of 2024, beating analyst estimates both top- and bottomline. The quarterly revenue of $442.7 million, representing a 5.7% growth YoY, exceeded expectations by $8.6 million, while Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.07, $0.01 above the forecasted figure.

Highlights (DNUT)

Let us look at the details of the firm’s quarterly performance to discuss, which factors have been the primary drivers of these results.

Revenue, profitability and outlook

The firm has cited strong demand and an increased digital presence, combined with successful global brand activations, as a reason for the strong revenue growth. The number of points of access (POA) has also been contributing to the higher sales figures. If we break down the results geographically, we can see that the firm has done well both in the United States and internationally. We believe it is important the growth is not limited to one or several regions only, as it could make the firm vulnerable in the long term. Having a global growth means that in case regional conflicts break out – as we are observing it often nowadays – the firm’s financial performance can significantly suffer. Fortunately, we are observing DNUT growing at a strong pace globally.

Further, we need to differentiate between organic growth and growth by opening new stores. While opening new stores is definitely important in the early stages of a business to make sure that it has the desired geographic footprint and access to most major markets, later on organic growth becomes more important. Selling more by entering new markets or by expanding in already existing markets only works until a certain point. If there is soft demand for the products, opening more stores is not likely to significantly help the business. Organic growth, on the other hand, is a better indicator of the demand. Both in the U.S. and internationally, the company has managed to reach high single digit revenue growth.

What is also important to note that growth should not result in a deterioration of the profitability. While in the U.S. the firm is constantly underlying their intent to achieve profitable growth – which they also managed to execute as the adjusted EBITDA margin has been gradually expanding over the past years – internationally their margins have been gradually contracting. Looking forward, we find it important to monitor this development and make sure that the growth will not only be driven by new locations, but also by potentially improving operational efficiency.

International segment (DNUT) U.S. segment (DNUT)

If we compare DNUT’s profitability metrics with those of its peers and competitors in the industry, we can see that the firm’s number are not the most appealing. Looking forward, we would like to see the margins improve significantly, before we could be confident in assign the firm a bullish rating.

Comparison (SA)

Looking forward, the firm expects this growth to continue for the rest of the year and even beyond.

Guidance (DNUT)

By 2026, the number of global POA is expected to reach 33.000, roughly double the current number. The partnership with McDonald’s is a key driver of this growth, as it accounts for roughly 12,000 of the new locations.

POA (DNUT)

If we look farther out in the future, we can see that DNUT has set very ambitious goals for the long term. They aim to achieve 100.000 POA in the future.

If we compare the firm’s growth with that of its peers and competitors in the restaurant industry, we can see the DNUT’s metrics are on the higher end of the scale. Plus, let us not forget, that from MCD’s growth eventually DNUT may benefit as well.

Comparison (SA)

All in all, we like the firm’s long-term ambitions, their partnership goals and also their execution. For these reasons, we believe that from a growth perspective, DNUT can definitively be an interesting candidate for growth investors.

Bottomline

Despite the increasing sales and EBITDA, the firm’s EPS has decline year-over-year. This decline has been primarily driven by depreciation and amortization, which are non-cash expenses. The issuance of shares has also negatively impacted the figure compared to the prior year. While on one hand, we understand that the firm needs significant capital to execute its growth strategy, we believe that raising capital by issuing equity is normally not the most appealing way.

EPS (DNUT)

Valuation

To discuss the valuation of the firm, we are going to take a look at a set of traditional price multiples. We are going to be comparing DNUT’s figures with those of the sector median and the firm’s own historic values. The following table summarizes these:

Valuation (SA)

If we narrow down the comparison to the peer group from the restaurant industry that we used for our comparisons above, the overvaluation is still significant.

Comparison (SA)

On one hand, we understand that high-growth companies normally have higher price multiples, but based on the growth and profitability comparisons, DNUT’s fundamental metrics are not that much better (if better at all) than those of its peers. For these reasons, we believe that at the current price, there is a high chance that we overpay for the expected growth. We also have to highlight the word expected here. If the expectations are not met, the share price is likely to fall not only because of the potentially poorer than expected performance, but also because of a multiple compression. This risk needs to be considered before starting a new position in DNUT or adding to an existing one. Further, the increasing number of shares, and the firm’s dividend payments, are also questionable. In our opinion, a firm in a high-growth phase should use its financial resources for the expansion and not for dividend payments. The amount used for dividends could be used to reduce debt, so that the firm’s interest expenses decline in the years to come – especially when we consider the high-interest rate environment that we are in right now.

To sum up

We like DNUT’s growth. We like that they are keen on expanding globally and entering new markets. We like that they consider the possibility of partnerships with well established brands like MCD, which could give them more visibility and a larger accessible market. We like that they also grow organically, showing that the demand for their products can remain strong, despite the volatile consumer sentiment in the recent months.

On the other hand, we believe that the stock is still too expensive. The profitability metrics could also be improved. Capital allocation priorities could also be changed so that existing shareholders are not diluted, and outstanding debt is reduced, by potentially eliminating the dividend.

All in all, we believe that DNUT could be an interesting candidate for growth investors; however, we have to highlight the speculative nature of it, due to the uncertainties lying ahead in the near term.

For these reasons, we maintain our “hold” rating.