diegograndi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I recommend buying Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY) shares. Historically, the bank has good credit portfolio management, with controlled default rates, diversification and an excellent presence in agribusiness, which has been the main Brazilian sector for some years.

This quality of assets means that Banco do Brasil, despite being state-owned, has the best financial indicators among Brazilian private peers. Despite this, it trades at an incredible 40% discount to the average P/E multiple of its private peers.

Introduction

After years of evolution, Brazil currently has a mix of centuries-old banks, private and state-owned, and digital banks to serve its population, of which only 3% do not have access to a bank account.

Another local characteristic is that Brazilian banks have great remuneration for services, whether through bank accounts, credit cards, investments, or insurance. In recent years, digital competition has brought great advances, such as offering credit cards with no annual fee as well as a great customer service experience.

Before the competition from digital banks, the Brazilian banking sector was an oligopoly where everyone competed with each other, but each bank always focused on a certain customer profile. Among the two state banks, for example, Banco do Brasil has always focused on agribusiness and public employees, while Caixa Econômica is extremely competitive in real estate financing.

Among private banks, Itaú (ITUB) has always focused on high-income customers, Santander (BSBR) focuses on entrepreneurs and is competitive in automotive financing, and Bradesco (BBD) focuses in the middle and low-income classes, also standing out in insurance.

In my opinion, the consequences of the growth of digital banks Nu (NU) and Inter (INTR) hit Bradesco and Santander the hardest. Due to serving customers with less disposable income, a fee-free bank account with an excellent customer experience is a great competitive advantage.

This already corroborates my recommendation to buy Banco do Brasil shares. Now, let’s get to know a little more about Banco do Brasil.

History And Business Model

Banco do Brasil is 215 years old, and the company is controlled by the Brazilian Federal Government with 50% of the shares. In 2024, the bank will have around 3900 bank branches in Brazil, in addition, it has a market share of 16% in loans and 17.5% in deposits.

When we see over time, Banco do Brasil has presented good credit risk management, with controlled default levels. Its credit portfolio is diversified in relation to debtors and products, in addition to having a large agribusiness presence.

Loan Portfolio (IR Company)

The bank's expanded credit portfolio, which includes private bonds and guarantees provided, reached more than $200 billion in 2023 (or R$ 1.1 trillion), an annual growth of 10.0% with agribusiness being increasingly representative. Below, I will bring the credit portfolio into closer view and provide more data for analysis.

Loan Portfolio (IR Company)

This robustness in the credit portfolio, diversification of debtors and exposure to agribusiness corroborates my thesis of buying the shares. But to understand it better, I need to explain a little more about Brazilian agribusiness.

Brazil - Potential In Agribusiness

Brazil is a developing country with deficiencies in several areas such as health, education and infrastructure. But there is one area in which Brazil is a power, and that is in agribusiness.

Brazil is a country with a tropical climate and is also the fifth largest in the world in terms of territorial area and arable land. Furthermore, the country has a wide range of natural resources, such as water, which gives it great competitive advantages compared to other geographies.

The country is a world leader in the production of beef, ethanol and orange juice, and has a prominent global position in the production of soybeans, corn, and several other agricultural commodities.

But what is the relevance of this for Banco do Brasil? In recent years, the bank has been responsible for 50% of all credit for the sector in Brazil. Furthermore, agribusiness has been largely responsible for driving Brazil's GDP in recent years, and as a reference, in 1Q23, while Brazilian GDP grew 1.9% y/y, agribusiness GDP grew 21.6%.

Banco do Brasil being the bank most exposed to the most promising sector of the economy, and this corroborates my thesis of buying the shares. Now, we will analyze how all these factors are reflected in numbers, and we will do a financial analysis of Banco do Brasil versus its private peers.

Fundamentals of Banco do Brasil

Next, we will carry out a financial analysis of Banco do Brasil (state-owned) and its private peers in Brazil:

Name Bradesco Itaú Banco do Brasil Santander Market Cap $25.3B $56B $30B $20B Net Income TTM $2.6B $7.1B $6.2B $1.9B Net Income Margin 19.2% 27% 28% 23% Net Income CAGR 3Y -11% 19% 31.5% -11.4% Loan Portfolio $177B $181B $227B $103B ROE 8% 19.4% 19.7% 8.3% Dividend Yield 3.13% 1.54% 8.84% 6.36% Click to enlarge

Financial analysis brings incredible information. Banco do Brasil has the highest net income margin, the highest net income growth in the last 3 years, the largest loan portfolio, the highest ROE, and the highest dividend yield.

It is also noteworthy that the bank has a higher loan portfolio and net income margin than Itaú; however, its market cap is practically half that of the private bank. We will see more about this below, in the valuation.

Very Cheap Valuation

As we are analyzing the banking sector, the Price/Earnings (P/E) multiple is a great comparison metric, as companies have stable profits over time.

P/E (Seeking Alpha)

We are surprised again that Banco do Brasil has the lowest P/E among its competitors, even with the best financial indicators, and with the portfolio most exposed to the most productive sector in Brazil, agribusiness.

If we add the P/E multiple of both and divide by 4, we arrive at a pairwise average of 6.6x. It seems plausible to me that the bank will return to trading at the peer average, both based on financial analysis and prospects, and this implies an upside of 63% and a target price of $8.50.

But before talking about the risks that cause the company to have such a discounted P/E, let's analyze Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools.

Banco do Brasil According to Quant Rating and Factor Grades

The company has excellent ratings in valuation and profitability:

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

However, with the sum of the remaining notes, the recommendation is to hold the shares. Although I believe that the bad momentum could be an opportunity, the growth notes and revisions will be better explained below, in the latest results and risks sections.

Latest Earning Results

Banco do Brasil released its results on May 9th, and as we can see below, they were in line with expectations:

Forecasts (Investing)

The credit portfolio grew 3% q/q and 9.5% y/y in line with expectations, driven mainly by rural loans (+4.6% q/q), payroll loans (+3.5% q/q) and loans for SMEs (+2.1% q/q).

As a result, the bank reported robust net income of $1.6 billion, up 14% from the previous quarter and 21% from the previous year, putting it on track to deliver its promised guidance. But after all, with such good numbers, what exactly should the investor worry about?

Potential Risks to the Bullish Thesis

Well, I see four main risks to the bullish thesis for Banco do Brasil shares. The first is competition, and I'm not talking about competition in a generic way, but in a specific way.

As I already said, Nu disrupted the market, managing to be profitable even when dealing with clients with lower disposable income, like Bradesco clients, for example, however, Nu targets high-income clients in Brazil, which can be a greater risk for Itaú, but for Banco do Brasil as well.

The second risk concerns the political scenario. As we know, Banco do Brasil has 50% of its shares controlled by the Brazilian Government, and President Lula has a much more nationalist and interventionist vision than recent presidents. He has already mentioned the bank in some of his statements, and any type of political interference is always frowned upon by investors.

The third risk concerns the failure of the Brazilian harvest this year. Agribusiness has been responsible for boosting Brazilian GDP in recent years, however, there is little visibility on the impact of crop failure on results. The company indicates that they will have little impact, as recent years have been atypical (for the better).

Finally, Banco Patagonia is a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil in Argentina and represents around 5% of Banco do Brasil's consolidated results. If the new president of Argentina is not successful in his plans to recover the economy, Banco Patagonia may not contribute with good results in the future.

The Bottom Line

Banco do Brasil is a solid financial institution that has been operating for over 200 years in Brazil, it has gone through crises and good times, and this resilience ends up being the result of its main shareholder, the Federal Government, which tends to support the institution in times of great stress.

What draws attention is that even though it is state-owned, the company has the best financial indicators among its competitors. However, there is an opportunity, as its multiple is discounted by more than 40% compared to the average of its local peers.

Based on this analysis, I recommend buying Banco do Brasil shares. In my opinion, investors should pay attention to the strength, fundamentals and discount in the company's valuation. The risk-return ratio seems very attractive.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.